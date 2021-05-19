Imagine an issue — any issue — that could garner 74 percent approval in today’s toxic political environment? Would 74 percent of people agree that grass is green?
But on one issue in November, the people agreed overwhelmingly that medical marijuana should be legal in the state. The victory came through the initiative process, which is the most powerful tool the people have over those who govern.
If the people want to make a change and can get enough support for an issue, then get it on the ballot and the voters will decide. In the medical marijuana case, the reason it was on the ballot as an initiative was because the Legislature had no desire to seriously consider it.
So the push began to bring Mississippi into the 21st century when it comes to medical marijuana. It works. It has been proven to work. The people know it. Doctors know it. Other states have long had medical marijuana legalization, and those states have not fallen into disrepair.
On the contrary, many people in debilitating pain found a remedy far less dangerous than lab-designed opioids.
Three out of four Mississippi voters said, “Yes, it’s time.”
Then government reared its ugly head. Many of those who like power — the government the regular folks cannot stand — don’t like the people having power. A key to a politician’s longevity is his or her power. We can see it on all levels of government.
And in the initiative, a politician found a loophole and exploited it. In 2000, when Mississippi lost a congressional seat and went from five to four districts, language in the law dealing with the initiative process never changed with it. Because of that one line that says a ballot initiative needs signatures from at least 20 percent of the residents of each of the five districts, the entire initiative process has been put under attack because it is impossible to get 20 percent of the residents of five districts when there are only four.
The naive me wants to believe that it was just an oversight by our elected officials and not once did anyone think there might be a looming problem. But since 2016, I have watched the depths to which politicians will slither to retain power. And it is through that lens that I cannot wonder if it wasn’t a deliberate oversight for use on a rainy day. That time came on an issue 74 percent of the voting population supported. I cringe at that scenario, but judging by Gov. Tate Reeves’ silence on this matter going on a week now, it should make everyone wonder.
Either way, it has to be fixed.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann said he would support a special Legislative session if Reeves called one, but then made sure to mention how costly such an endeavor would be. He also said he needed time to get with senators. Government at its best — bloated and slow.
Here is how to fix it: Take the prepositional phrase “of the five” and delete it. If it is on paper, get out the handy jug of white-out. Then do the same for the “s” after “district.” Then do a quick math change from “20 percent” of five to “25 percent” of four. Then make a notation that the percentage could fluctuate over time due to the number of districts.
Now, I know you cannot just decide to break out the white-out, but to call a special session and make it sound like you are planning a trip for the family to Tahiti is ridiculous.
Announce that on Tuesday, May 25, there will be a special session of the Legislature. It will be quick and easy. The official proclamation could read, “To get rid of a prepositional phrase.”
I have covered sporting events in every hill and holler in this state. I know its landscape and its geography. I know from Jackson, the longest trip that will be needed to get to the Capitol will be about four hours from whomever is representing Corinth.
So if he or she rises at 6 — like most people should — get on the road by 7:30, stop for breakfast, they should be in Jackson by about noon. Set the debate for 1 p.m.
Debate? Yes, they will debate. And then they will vote.
Debate should last, oh, eight minutes. Then vote. It’s now about 2 in the afternoon, go get a snack and get on the road. You will be home just in time for a new episode of “Home Town.”
Now, how is that costly, Mr. Hosemann? Even if you gave each legislator $100 for gas and a No. 1 combo at Chick-fil-A, what would it cost? Couple grand, tops? I think the people of Mississippi would happily foot that bill to get this law changed.
I am disgusted at government as a whole because simple solutions like fixing the initiative process by deleting three words is presented as some sort of monumental task. Things just don’t get done when they need to, especially something so simple and so important as this.
I am also trying hard not to follow the 1.3 percent of my functioning brain that pays attention to conspiracy theorists, but this one has me intrigued.
Granted, I might be full of good old-fashioned Irish malarky when it comes to the ease in which to fix this mess. I would love to be educated if I am wrong and I would love to know the utter hardship on legislators to drive from Pascagoula or Corinth to Jackson on a weekday.
Back in my younger years, I would work a double shift on Friday, cover a high school football game in Vicksburg on a Friday night, get the paper out by 1 a.m., go home to sleep a few hours, then wake at about 5 to drive to Oxford for a college football game to cover. You do what needs to be done.
This entire ballot initiative mess could be cleaned up in one afternoon in Jackson. Why hasn’t it been done yet?
•
Sean Murphy is LL-C managing editor. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.