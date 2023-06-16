RINO Rep. Robin Robinson can now add “chronic liar” to her less than stellar resumé, which includes missing in action for 40 percent of the votes this past session and getting a “D” grade from conservative watchdog groups on the votes she does show up for.
On June 5, Robinson, who is running for Chris McDaniel’s senate seat against Don Hartness, made a campaign stop at the Glade Volunteer Fire Department. Ms. Robinson apparently didn’t know she was being recorded when she was asked by an observant firefighter, “So, you have come to our fire department, you were at Northeast’s graduation, Women’s Republican meeting and all that, so transparency is obviously a big deal … why did you choose to not debate Don (Hartness) with the Leader-Call?”
That simple question was followed by a series of fabrications and outright lies that should trouble any reasonable voter. Ms. Robinson was obviously caught off guard by the great question, and this is the exact professional transcription of what came out of her mouth:
“So, early debate, I think I’m debating Jim Cegielski or Cegielski. So early, early on, uh, I think I shared my husband has cancer, right? And we started immunotherapy treatment in August. And, um, he’s had a lot of issues. And, so, um, when Jim Cegielski asked me about, um, debating, I said, ‘You know, I, I will have to wait till the session’s over.’
“You know, at that time I had too much on my plate. So the session was over and he wanted to know why I couldn’t or didn’t I debate. And I said, ‘Well, right now my husband’s um, health. We’re traveling back and forth to Houston. I said I can’t commit to a date because I didn’t be an emergency running out to Houston or whatever. So that sort of let it lie for a little while. And then he called me, well, no, then he started saying all those awful things about me in the newspaper that got the hair on my back, my head up and I’m a Christian.”
We will get into more of Ms. Robinson’s stumbling and bumbling fantasy account of the events in a second, but I’m going to interject here to say that good Christians aren’t supposed to tell bald-faced lies, and that is exactly what Ms. Robinson did. About the only truth that Ms. Robinson told is that she originally told me that she wanted to wait until after the session was over to schedule a debate. The rest of her gibberish contains multiple lies, and I have all of our communication in my possession to prove it.
The truth is, I spent months trying to nail down Ms. Robinson on a debate against Mr. Hartness. And I was polite and professional in each of my requests. Finally, after contacting her on April 4 with multiple dates and options for scheduling the debate, Robinson replied on April 17 with the following: “As you know, my husband Sam Britton is in a difficult, life threatening fight with prostate cancer. Sam is participating in a clinical trial and is receiving treatment in Houston, Texas at M D Anderson. Sam and I are regularly traveling back and forth to Houston for his treatment. There is simply no practical way for me to commit to a debate. I can assure the voters of Senate District 42 that I will run a vigorous campaign to be their conservative voice in Jackson and I look forward to visiting with them.”
You will note that Robinson’s excuse for not debating changed from her husband’s health to me “saying all those awful things” about her in the newspaper. However, I had never once written about Robin Robinson until AFTER she turned down the request to debate. And, honestly, what “awful” things have I written about her? I don’t know her personally and have simply pointed out her terrible voting record and 40 percent absentee rate on votes and the fact that she is refusing to debate. These are all facts… not “awful” things” I’ve made up.
Robinson continued on with the firefighters, and again, this is the professionally transcribed verbatim words from her mouth:
“So, I tried to think nice things, even though he was not very nice to me. And I thought, you know, why? When I wanna go, well, no lemme back up in, in the room where he has this podcast. It’s about this big, OK? And, and there’s not enough room hardly for three or four people to be in there. OK? So the con, the other concern that the doctor had was, you know, I told you I had to wear a mask right in the house and I had to not be with the closeness of proximity of others in a room with not a lot of air in it. So that was another issue.”
Have to interject again. Ms. Robinson has never seen the room where the debate would have taken place. It’s a large, open-air conference room that has held as many as 20 people. The conference table that holds the podcast equipment seats eight people comfortably. We hosted a debate with four candidates for sheriff, two moderators and a producer in the studio ... but it was too small for her to debate her one opponent? Anyone reading this is welcome to pop into our office at 318 N. Magnolia St., and I will gladly show you the studio that Ms. Robinson was so concerned about and you can see for yourself if you think it’s too small.
Ms. Robinson was later asked if she would be willing to sit down and debate now if I asked and she replied: “Not on Jim’s. Why would I want go be on Buck Naked? I think that, number one, why would I. Why would I want to go? Why would I want to go sit for 90 minutes with three men that will never change their mind about me?”
She was interrupted by someone in the audience who rightly suggested, “But you’re not trying to change their minds. You’re trying to change the minds of the people that are listening to them.” To which Robinson replied: “Four hundred people listen. Probably I couldn’t change their minds either.”
Here is a woman sitting in a room of no more than 12 people campaigning and disses an audience of 400 ... but, of course, 400 was a random number she picked out of the air. It’s nowhere near the reality of the numbers of viewers/listeners that we get for The Buck Naked Truth live show and podcast.
The recent Jones County Sheriff’s debate might just be the single-most watched/listened-to podcast in Mississippi history, with close to 10,000 combined views/listens. The numbers vary, depending on the guests, but it’s always in the multiple thousands, and we’ve had particularly large audiences and feedback from our debates.
Like all politicians, Ms. Robinson’s excuses for turning down the debate keep changing according to her needs. Think about this. Since January, it has gone from “I’m too busy because I’m in session” to “my husband’s health” to I said “all those awful things” about her to “the room was too small” to the podcast has only “400 listeners.” If Ms. Robinson was Ms. Pinocchio, her nose would stretch across the entire District 42 that she wants to represent.
If Ms. Robinson was serious about telling voters the truth, it would be this: She won’t debate because she doesn’t show up for the job 40 percent of the time, and when she does, she votes the wrong way another 40 percent of the time.
I’ll leave you with a little Simon and Garfunkel: “Sitting on a sofa on a Sunday afternoon. Going to the candidates debate. Laugh about it, shout about it, when you’ve got to choose. Every way you look at this, you lose … Coo, coo, ca-choo, Mrs. Robinson, Jesus loves you more than you will know.”
(1) comment
Robinson had a very successful career with Sanderson Farms for many years. Sanderson stopped advertising with the LLC a number of years ago, after crazy Jim took the helm and things fell off the deep end. Seems like Jim just can't let go. Ms. Robinson politely declined to go on Jim's angry, hate filled radio show and participate in his a "debate". Jim was hurt by that, clearly. Very childish behavior as usual. Jim's the definition of a snow-flake. Don't be like Jim.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.