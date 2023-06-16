RINO Rep. Robin Robinson can now add “chronic liar” to her less than stellar resumé, which includes missing in action for 40 percent of the votes this past session and getting a “D” grade from conservative watchdog groups on the votes she does show up for.

Jim Cegielski mug

Jim Cegielski

On June 5, Robinson, who is running for Chris McDaniel’s senate seat against Don Hartness, made a campaign stop at the Glade Volunteer Fire Department. Ms. Robinson apparently didn’t know she was being recorded when she was asked by an observant firefighter, “So, you have come to our fire department, you were at Northeast’s graduation, Women’s Republican meeting and all that, so transparency is obviously a big deal … why did you choose to not debate Don (Hartness) with the Leader-Call?”

Ghost-of-Bill-Hicks
Ghost-of-Bill-Hicks

Robinson had a very successful career with Sanderson Farms for many years. Sanderson stopped advertising with the LLC a number of years ago, after crazy Jim took the helm and things fell off the deep end. Seems like Jim just can't let go. Ms. Robinson politely declined to go on Jim's angry, hate filled radio show and participate in his a "debate". Jim was hurt by that, clearly. Very childish behavior as usual. Jim's the definition of a snow-flake. Don't be like Jim.

