According to legend, the Roman emperor Nero sat around playing the fiddle while Rome burned to the ground. Apparently, Republicans are fans of the 1st century feckless leader as they, too, are doing little or nothing to stop the destruction of the United States.
This once-great country is quickly being decimated by a radical socialist Democrat party that is being led by a mentally deficient octogenarian who probably should be in an assisted-living facility instead of the White House. Their lack of a competent leader hasn’t stopped them from opening up the Southern border and flooding the country with illegal immigrants, pushing through a $1.9 trillion socialism expansion fund that they fallaciously billed as “covid relief” and killing thousands of good-paying energy jobs while making us dependent on the Middle East and Russia once again.
Now the socialists are going for the jugular. Next on their to-do list for consolidating power for generations to come and creating the totalitarian communist society of their dreams are: ending the filibuster, making Washington, D.C., a state, ending the electoral college, making mail-in balloting permanent and more expansive, reducing the voting age to 16 and packing the Supreme Court. Sadly, all they have to do is achieve just one of these things, and it is game, set, match. This great experiment known as the United States of America, where “WE THE PEOPLE” were not only free but also were in control of our own destiny, will end with a resounding thud.
This isn’t hyperbole. This is real. This is happening now. We are watching the end of our country as we know it.
We got here because Republicans did nothing to stop it from happening. The presidential election was stolen because Republicans let it happen. They should have been fighting mail-in voting in the courts long before the phony election was allowed to take place, but they sat back and fiddled, which allowed the Democrats to pull off the biggest theft in the history of mankind. No one — not even Jill Biden — really believes that Sleepy Joe received 80 million votes (the most in history) while hiding in his basement. It didn’t happen, no matter how many times the mainstream media calls you a seditionist for telling the truth.
But Republicans have been fiddling for a long time. Recently, I saw a post by state Sen. Chris McDaniel that read, “Have you noticed how GOP officeholders only act conservative when they have no power? They could have worked with Trump to control the border. They could have reduced the debt. They could have repealed numerous bad laws including Obamacare. They could have implemented an American First foreign policy. But nothing. Same old act. Different day. I wish voters would wake up. We need fighters, not the same old establishment nonsense.”
McDaniel is correct. Republicans did nothing to stop the downfall of the country when they had power, and now they are up on a hill fiddling as they watch communists take away the very liberty and freedoms that the country was built upon.
We are one vote away from becoming a full-blown radical socialist totalitarian nation forever, or at least for the rest of ours and our children’s lifetimes … and Republicans fiddle.
As McDaniel implies, the time to act was four years ago; however, we can’t just give up the country without a fight. It’s time to organize, rally and unite around the idea of saving the country. Instead of fiddling, Republican leaders should be descending upon West Virginia en masse to make sure that voters there let Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin know that they want him to save the country. Manchin can do this by voting against HR-1, a bill that certainly would ensure the end of the country. He can stand strong against all of the many nation-killing pieces of legislation that the Democrat-communist party is trying to shove down the throats of Americans. We must force him to stand strong or we lose everything.
Because the “mainstream” media is nothing more than a socialist propaganda machine, we need to reach people directly. Large Trump-like “Save America” rallies need to be planned in every town in West Virginia and Arizona as Manchin and Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema are the two Democrats most likely to vote to save the country.
But we shouldn’t stop there. I still believe that the majority of Americans value our freedom, our history, our flag, and believe that the best interests of Americans should take priority over that of foreigners. These rallies need to spread from West Virginia and Arizona across every state in this very fragile union.
These rallies need to feature people like South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron Desantis, Fox News Host Tucker Carlson, conservative personality Candace Owens, civil rights attorney Leo Terrell, radio host Dan Bongino, former White House Press secretaries Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Kayleigh McEnany, and of course, and most importantly, the entire Trump family.
We can’t wait until 2022. We must start now, because if one more piece of permanent power-shifting legislation gets passed, there won’t be a country left to save. There won’t be anyway to reverse the damage.
America needs heroes right now. We need 21st century George Washingtons, Thomas Jeffersons and Ben Franklins. It is just as important at this very moment as it was in 1776.
And, of course, we can’t wait for the national Republican Party to do anything. They are too used to fiddling while America burns.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
