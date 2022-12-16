Read more, react less
This weekend kicks off what ’tis the season that football fans look forward to all year. With so many mediocre matchups crammed into a span of just a few weeks and only a couple of competent commentators, that means the already awful announcing will be abysmal.
Those of you who listen will, no doubt, complain about them, as if you don’t have buttons to control that, thereby making it a non-problem to me. But I’m a simple man.
All of the barely coherent ex-players who networks put in the booth and call commentators will inevitably do their best to mimic the more experienced but boorish broadcasters they’ve been subjected to in recent years. It’s a vicious cycle of verbosity.
Between this weekend and the Super Bowl, it will be pointed out approximately 873 times that “the player who retaliates is the one who gets called for the personal foul.” And each time, the poor pontificator will utter the phrase as if it’s profound. Yawn.
From time to time, I like to prove that I can communicate with younger readers, so I present my ideas in the form of memes. Hope I didn’t use too many words at once!
It’s one of those accepted facts that was brought to the forefront of fandom 40 years ago by the telestrator-accented ramblings of John Madden. The instigator goes unpunished while the one who punches back gets flagged. It doesn’t just happen in football either. Basketball and soccer have players who are famous for flopping after getting the person they’re defending so riled up that they finally snap.
It’s tried-and-true strategy against hotheads in several sports. And the same strategy somehow seems to work in politics and the culture today. Think about it. Trump has the reputation for being a bully. But as Jim has pointed out many times, Trump never attacked someone who didn’t attack him first. He gets punched from every angle through every medium for every minute of every day ... but the second he punches back, they all clutch their pearls, feigning outrage and injury in response to the evil orange man’s antics.
This same tactic has been happening to the police for years, too. People who encounter them go out of their way to be obnoxious and uncooperative, cellphone at the ready as they refuse simple and reasonable commands, citing Constitutional concerns. Finally, the officer is forced to use some sort of force ... then the second the instigator is touched, he or she shrieks about civil rights, brutality, racism. And the news cameras, opportunistic politicians and lawyers do what they always do — prop up the perp and pile on the police.
Gay people were granted the legal right to get married a decade ago, but even before that — and definitely since — they have gained acceptance from all but the small segment of the population who believes “God said Adam and Eve, not Adam and Steve” is a clever argument. Most of us have a “live and let live” approach when it comes to consenting adults.
But the LGBTQ+ activists apparently aren’t content to be content. No, they have to keep pushing societal standards — moving the goalposts, to stick with the sports analogy. They tell us that children who aren’t old enough to legally consent to have sex should be allowed to change their sex. Hell, they’re not old enough to get their ears pierced at a store, but activists say they should have access to medicine that blocks the process of puberty and surgery that mutilates their breasts and genitalia. Activists also believe drag queens are the perfect people to provide story time and mock strip shows for curious youngsters. There’s even footage of a little girl rubbing the front of the sequined shorts of one of the dancers in Tennessee. Yes, Tennessee! That’s a felony in most states.
Saying something or even questioning any of this madness prompts the activists to shout, “Homophobe! Transphobe!” They use the disagreement as evidence that there is still “hate” out there for those who are “different,” and they sound the alerts. President Biden and the Democrats immediately spring into action and sign the Respect for Marriage Act, to “protect” same-sex and interracial couples — neither of whom were questioned or threatened.
What about protecting children? That used to be a thing, too.
The message these folks are sending is loud, clear and chilling — embrace our way of life or we’ll shut you down because all of the power is on our side. That’s why we don’t hear much dissent from people and institutions that have influence, power. They’ve seen what happens to those who cross the cross-dressers or dare even question those whose acronym includes “Questioning” as one of its designations.
There are plenty more examples, but you get the point. Their m.o. is simple and effective, which is unfortunate. Call it retali-baiting. Push and push and push and push to the point that decent people are compelled to respond, then when they finally do, cry, “Foul!”
These people are like arsonists who go out and set fires then claim that they are frightened of the flames. But as long as it works, they’ll keep doing it.
