Congratulations! You just won a free trip! The only catch is that you have to get yourself to the destination. You find out about the trip and you immediately begin to think about what you need to pack, where exactly you are going, and what you will see when you get there. As the day of departure draws near, you start to feel the excitement and anticipation build in your stomach as you eagerly await the time and date you can set out on your journey. Then the day comes.
You get in the car and you have your snacks, your drinks, your music and you are all set. You fill up with gas and you start rolling. You know it will be a really long road trip, but you are excited, so you aren’t thinking about that right now.
The first hour flew by and you listened to all of your favorite songs. By the third hour, you start thinking about the things you wish you would have remembered to bring that would have kept your mind occupied longer. You start to listen to that podcast you have had on your playlist for a while. It’s not as interesting as you thought it would be, so you try to find something else more exciting. No such luck. There is nothing else to do but drive.
But you press on. You are ready to get to the end! You look at the clock and, to your disgust, only four minutes have passed since you looked at it last. You want to scream! The destination seems to get farther and farther away!
You are now into hour 10 of your journey. It seems like you have been driving forever and now you are questioning if this “free” trip is really worth the misery, but you know if you turn around to go home, you are still facing a 10-hour car ride.
Along the way, you have seen several terrible accidents, things you wish you had never encountered. Some of them were even fatal. You can’t help but feel sadness for those who were involved. You stay alert and cautious at all times because you don’t want to be one of those who gets caught up in a wreck. But the constant focus on the road is making you tired. Your legs start cramping, you have a hard time concentrating, and your eyes are crossing from exhaustion. You are trapped, but you must continue on and try to deal with whatever the road ahead brings, miserable or not.
From what I am hearing (and also feeling), the COVID-19 pandemic is feeling a little like this nightmare of a road trip to nowhere for a lot of people. Even though we did not choose to go on this trip, it was chosen for us. We were forced, along with the rest of the world. We cannot get off the COVID bus.
When this journey began, we watched the scientists and politicians in the media for a clue about where we were all heading. None of us were excited about this journey, but we did have a feeling of uncertainty and anticipation. We awaited instructions and asked for a road map, but that never really came, did it? We did the best we could and gathered the needed supplies. Some of you got a memo that said we needed a LOT of toilet paper, so you were extra prepared, where some of us ran short in this area. Then we were told to just stay still. Don’t go anywhere, do not move. So we didn’t.
But by the third hour (month 2), we started to get anxious, stir crazy. WE MUST GET OFF THE BUS! We started going back to work, restaurants began serving us again, stores opened and we felt some relief. But then, the bad news started creeping in as we learned that more and more people who we know and love had contracted the virus, and some have even died.
The anxiety started to get a little higher by the third and fourth months, especially with the racial unrest and twists and turns with the scientists and politicians in the media. The anticipation of what will happen to our country and our people grows with every day that passes. The anxiety builds as we wonder if our spouses (or we) will have a job at the beginning of next month. We want to socialize with our family and friends, but we are told we are not allowed to. Is it for the best or is it a trick? No one really knows, do they? We feel like the walls are closing in on us, especially with a constant barrier on our face. We are scared, we are angry and we are helpless.
So imagine that we are stuck in that car on the road trip to nowhere with no choice to turn around. What do you do when you are powerless to change a situation? The famous movie line that comes to mind is from one of my daughter’s favorites, “Finding Nemo.” The wise but very forgetful blue-tang fish Dory encourages her new friend Nemo by telling him to “just keep swimming, just keep swimming” when he becomes separated from his family in the vast ocean waters. We must keep going, keep moving forward, one day at a time.
Most of you are probably familiar with first paragraph of the Serenity Prayer by Reinhold Niebuhr. For those who are not, it says: “God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; courage to change the things I can; and the wisdom to know the difference.”
My favorite part of the prayer is the second half, which is not as well known. This will be my advice to you as we all remain on the COVID bus together and just keep going: “Living one day at a time; enjoying one moment at a time; accepting hardship as the pathway to peace; taking, as Jesus did, this sinful world as it is, not as I would have it; trusting that He will make all things right if I surrender to His will; so that I may be reasonably happy in this life, and supremely happy with Him forever and ever in the next. Amen.”
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a Licensed Clinical Social Worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
