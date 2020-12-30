For years, I made a ritual of rising early on Sunday morning, brewing a fresh pot of coffee and sitting down to watch CBS Sunday Morning. For years, it was the best show on TV — a semi-news, semi-features 90-minute relaxation period.
The stories were interesting, heartfelt and, for the most part, void of all that is wrong with the world.
Until COVID, that ritual continued, then I started noticing changes to the show. Instead of the interesting, feel-good stories I came to love, I was inundated with COVID. I actually sang a jingle to replace the morning trumpets that greet viewers: “COVID COVID COVID ... COVID COVID COVID ... COVID COVID COVID COVID ... COVID COVID COVID!”
Sunday Morning was my escape from the constant 24-hour drumbeat of COVID and how that, yes, I will die — likely of COVID! They had sad stories of COVID nurses, divisive stories about how Donald Trump personally delivered COVID to the masses. How we are all going to die (as if that is news, since every one of us is born with a death sentence whether we like it or not.)
About four weeks of non-stop Sunday Morning COVID coverage, I bid my favorite show farewell. I couldn’t take it anymore. That is all the show covered. I felt as if I had lost a really good friend.
Occasionally, I would tune in on a random Sunday just for “(you know what) and giggles” and, blasted, more COVID!
On the day after Christmas, while violating Der Furher Dr. Anthony Fauci’s orders with a visit with my mother, I reflected on my lost love affair with the show. She still is a dedicated, every-week watcher and said the feelings I had about the constant COVID coverage had been felt among the masses and CBS had answered with a return to its old ways.
Skeptical, but trusting my mother, on Sunday morning I rose early. I brewed a perfect pot of coffee — always buy whole beans and grind them every morning for the perfect pot of Joe — and settled down on the couch. The show came on, the trumpet sounded ... I felt like I was reuniting with a long-lost friend from the past.
The lights came on and the host introduced himself before going over the day’s topics. The top story? How people aren’t making plans for 2021 because of the uncertainty of ... you guessed it ... COVID! Now I felt as if when I met that long-lost friend, he pulled out a shank and stuck me in the chest with it. I have never changed a channel faster.
We need escapes. We need to let go of all that ails us and all that will kill us. Those escapes are necessary in a world where we are constantly bombarded with negativity and divisiveness. Take those away and life becomes a little less enjoyable, much like my Sunday mornings.
So now, as we turn the calendar on 2020, a year many say is the worst in history — I call BS on all of that — I will begin searching for a new diversion from the world, one that is free of COVID. I am sick of COVID, and have been for quite some time. I’m sick of mask debates and stories of overwhelmed hospital workers. I’m sick of doom and gloom and sad-sack stories of how a person can’t pay the rent. I’m tired of being told what to do and when to do it. I’m sick of people trying to sanitize life and convince others that risks don’t exist.
I could catch COVID tomorrow. I could keel over on Friday. I could live until I am 102. I could walk outside to check the mail and get hit in the head by falling space junk. I could electrocute myself trying to change a light bulb. Every day, we wake up could be our last time ever to wake up and I will be damned if I will spend those precious days worrying about something I have no control over. Much to the chagrin of the religiously vacant among us, my presence here is not random. I am in the great waiting room, and I am not in control.
My advice as we enter 2021: Spend more time with loved ones, enjoy being a free American while you still have the chance, tell Der Fuhrer and other government officials where to stick their mandates and don’t ever turn to CBS on Sundays at 8 in the morning for a weekly recitation of the COVID song.
It’s not worth it.
•
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.