Does the name George Santos sound familiar? Most political observers are keenly aware of the New York Republican representative who lied his way to an election victory. Those same political observers are likely saying, “Who cares? Who doesn’t lie in Congress?”
To that, I concur and repeat an often-used Tom Clancy line to highlight the workings of politicians: “I’m a politician, which means I am a cheat and a liar and when I’m not kissing babies, I’m stealing their lollipops.”
Yes, D.C. politics is filthy. It is a cesspool at every level.
Enter George Santos, who rose to power in the 2022 midterm elections, giving the Republicans a coveted seat in the House of Representatives, a body so polarized that every one of the 435 seats is coveted. Santos rose to power on a lie — a resumé of lies, actually, from his mother dying in the Sept. 11 attacks to him being an unstoppable athlete on the volleyball courts at New York’s Baruch College. His resumé has more lies than a Joe Biden press conference.
So, how did he get elected? Several reasons, most notably the lack of local, hard-hitting newspapers to keep him in check. Imagine George Santos trying to run for political office in Jones County. It would take about as long as a Cosentyx commercial for someone to give Mark Thornton a ring on his cellphone. I imagine the conversation going something like this: “Mark, what do you know about this Santos guy? I got a copy of his resumé and, well, a bunch of it doesn’t pass the sniff test.”
Mark: “Send me a copy of the resumé and let’s go from there.”
The first thing Mark would notice is Santos being a standout college athlete. He would take to the Internet, start scouring through game results, rosters and newspaper clippings. When “George Santos” did not appear on any of them, it would be blood in the water for a reporter as gifted and dogged as Mark. The thinking for any good reporter is, “If this guy could lie about his playing career, what else could he be lying about?”
So Mark would continue digging, knowing that the local newspaper is the greatest source of quality information one could receive. Before long, Santos’ entire story would have unraveled, he would have been exposed long before the election and his political career ended on the spot.
Now, if someone from Laurel called the Memphis Commercial Appeal or the Advocate in Louisiana to report on suspicions involving a political candidate in Laurel, Mississippi, how much would be done? If the editor even passed on the tip, the likelihood of a reporter, who are endangered species in today’s world, going down a rabbit hole would be unlikely.
That likely happened in New York, if anyone even bothered to check Santos’ resumé. Anyone with the mental acuity of Joe Biden could see with just a bit of examination that Santos was a fraud. That never happened. George Santos ran in the general election as a Republican and won the seat.
Then, and only then, did the scrutiny begin. The photos of him dressed in drag in South America and the lies about his ancestors and the Holocaust, his mother and 9/11 and his lack of a star volleyball career entered the public forum.
Outrage then spilled over, much of it from the same media who obviously ignored a treasure trove of lies until it was too late. And now it is too late.
As of this writing, Santos is not stepping down. Democrats are feigning outrage at how a liar could be allowed to remain in Congress, then exemplify that outrage at the Speaker of the House for not removing Santos, which would open up that Long Island district for a special election. Remember, in times of a polarized Congress, every seat is worth its weight in platinum, so there is a better chance of Joe Biden completing a full sentence not shown on a teleprompter than Santos getting the boot from his own party.
George Santos would not and could not have happened in Jones County. Over the past 16 years, Mark Thornton has turned over just about every rock and every piece of paper there is to turn over. He has a golden Rolodex of people beating up his iPhone for Santos to get away with any of it.
But Mark Thornton and Laurel are the exception, not the rule. How many cities that once had thriving local newspapers still have those? And of those that still have a newspaper, how many answer to a corporate overlord whose main goal is not to get the news out, but to reap a healthy bottom line?
Being hard-hitting in news coverage is rarely popular with members of the advertising department. As my father, a longtime newspaperman, once said, “There is a reason the ad department is on the second floor and editorial is on the eighth.” But knowing that a local news outlet is there, with eyes wide open and holding local officials to account, makes this community vastly stronger than a community that would allow a huckster such as George Santos reach the heights he did built brick-by-brick on the back of a pack of lies.
Reading Mark’s column last week about him wanting to take his iPhone and skip that sucker across Lake Bogue Homa, I could tangibly feel his frustration at being inundated with a never-ending barrage of unsubstantiated “political scandals” waiting to be uncovered. I even once tried to show him how to turn the darn thing off, but he won’t listen. The next George Santos story might be out there, and that obligation of uncovering such stories to the people of Jones County is too important for him to actually launch that phone across the lake.
We at the LL-C are used to being punching bags. It comes with the territory. But when it comes to looking out for the everyday Joes and Janes of our community, I’d put this paper up against any — and those who hold public office know it, too.
As for George Santos, he fits in perfectly with the rest of Congress — liars every one of them. Santos just did it with a bit more flair, a dress, wig and makeup, and the knowledge that there was no local newspaper there to call him out on his bull-feathers.
Email Managing Editor Sean Murphy at
