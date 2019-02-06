“If we couldn’t laugh,
We would all go insane”
— Jimmy Buffett
Better get to adding another wing onto the hospital at Whitfield, because we are all about to go insane.
Laughter is about to be out, folks. A sad commentary on the modern-day notion of acceptance and inclusion will be the death of comedy. No longer is laughing OK. No longer are jokes OK. Someone somewhere will, undoubtedly, get offended and the social media stratosphere will explode in rage.
Apologies will follow because in this society — a “free” society — that is what people do. Say something stupid — apologize. Insult an African dung beetle — apologize, for both being anti-animal and a racist.
Comedy and laughter will soon go the way of the Dodo bird. The things that once bound us will disappear. Our society will be a neutered version where free speech is policed not by the government, but by social media. People, eventually, will just give up speaking freely out of fear.
But what does that do to people who love and embrace comedy?
In 1992, George Carlin performed an HBO special in New York City. A few days before the taping, he did a warmup show in my hometown, about an hour’s train ride north of NYC.
He went after anorexics, bulimics, Republicans, wimps, liberals, Russians and twirled a wonderful double-entendre on two main players in the first Iraq war — Dick Cheney and Colin (read Colon) Powell. Think hard, you can figure it out.
The laughter from the small theater was deafening. That is what people wanted that night, to get away from the trappings of life and let go a bit. We wanted to laugh.
Life is tough. Work can be hard. Worrying about paying the mortgage and the power bill and keeping the dogs fed makes for a stressful life. How can we relieve ourselves of that stress? Laughter.
Carlin could not do that show in today’s society. Twenty-six years of evolution, or should I say devolution, and Carlin would be shamed into a two-hour apology special trying to ease the feelings of those whose lives seem to revolve around either being offended or making sure that everyone else lives in a cocoon.
In the 1980s, Eddie Murphy railed against gay people, white people, black people — everyone. His standup routine “Raw” is one of the funniest things I have ever heard. Were those bits from Murphy’s heart or just words of a comedic genius accomplishing what he set out to do: make people laugh? I’d say the latter.
This year, the Mel Brooks masterpiece film “Blazing Saddles” will celebrate its 45th birthday. As the great John Candy once said, “You’d have a better chance of seeing a three-legged ballerina” than Blazing Saddles making it to a studio today. Hell, it wouldn’t even make it past the receptionist’s desk.
The film is filled with horrific racial epithets, enough flatulence to sicken a crowded theater and even a former football player punching out a horse. My god, in one scene Brooks, in today’s world, would be portrayed as a farting racist animal-abuser. Brooks wouldn’t have to apologize because that script would find its way into the garbage faster than Gene Wilder’s character could draw his six-shooter.
“Blazing Saddles” also is one of the funniest movies ever made. It just is. Take off the “I will be offended” glasses for six seconds and just take it for what it is and you, too, might actually crack a smile.
Friday night in New Orleans, Comedy Central — a misnomer if ever there was one — was filming a special. A friend of a friend was performing and the tickets were free — something the youngsters are all about these days.
We went with all intentions of reliving the days of Carlin and Brooks and Murphy.
We were wrong.
The show had two acts, the first being miserable, which was 10 times better than the second. The bits just weren’t funny. The forced laughter from the crowd rained from the balcony. I fell asleep.
The second comic, toward the end, started in on Donald Trump — probably the last person standing who can openly be made fun of. My wife and I — who have and still support him — would have laughed, too, if the bits had been funny. They weren’t.
And even if we did join the great United States of the Offended and taken our plight to social media to decry the treatment of the president, it would be us who were pilloried and burned at the social media stake for having the gall to defend such a monster.
So, maybe comedy is still alive — as long as those who are the targets fit into today’s social norms. Trump? Sure. African dung beetles? Damned animal-hating racist!
There once was a saying that, “Although I may disagree with what you say, I will fight to the death for your right to say it.” But look at how our comedic senses have devolved in just the last 45 years.
When we walked from the theater Friday night, I pined for the night I walked out of the Paramount Center for the Arts after 90 minutes of watching George Carlin, with a permanent smile plastered to my face. I ached for the days of Sam Kinnison, Mel Brooks and Eddie Murphy. I wanted Archie Bunker.
But really, I just wanted to laugh again — without fear of a social media crucifixion.
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
