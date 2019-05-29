Imagine a hypothetical of four members of an animal rescue organization getting an anonymous tip that there could be rampant animal abuse on a property in the same county as that organization is located.
When members of that organization visit, with knowledge of the property owner, they come across what they describe as horrific conditions. But they don’t talk to the property owner about what they find, even though they are acquainted with that property owner.
They keep their mouths shut and then leave the property. They wait nearly eight weeks before swearing out an affidavit to law enforcement about this “horrific abuse,” then participate in an orchestrated raid that landed two senior citizens in prison jumpsuits, strip-searched and humiliated.
It is no hypothetical at all.
Members of Southern Cross Animal Rescue — Heather Williams, Savannah Pipkins, LeeAnn Brewer and Stacy Thrash, who I had on numerous occasions written about for her valiant fight against cancer — led the effort for what became one of the grossest miscarriages of justice seen in this county in many, many years.
So let’s start with the visit. It came in mid-May 2018 when they drove to the property of Mary Ellen and David Senne on an anonymous tip of animal abuse. This was like few other welfare checks the group has gone to. Normally, the property owner refused to cooperate or if the situation was dangerous, protocol called for SCAR to be accompanied by a Jones County sheriff’s deputy to the residence.
From there, SCAR tries to educate the property owner about everything from animal abuse to how to relieve them of a hoarding situation. SCAR is — well, was — really big on “education.”
But on that May day, there was no sheriff’s deputy. Why should there have been? SCAR knew Mary Ellen Senne well. They were all smiles when Senne cut a check for $1,000 to spring this writer from a jail cell at Tractor Supply as part of a fundraiser. She had anywhere from four to 28 SCAR animals on her property. She to this day will say that several times she came home to find a note from SCAR telling her they dropped off another animal.
On that May day, the four who filled out affidavits — Mary Ellen will say that it was three SCAR members — went to the roundhouse to see animals in cages, “in a living hell,” according to the four affidavits,which are amazingly similar, which is no surprise since they took two months to get the verbiage right.
They spoke to Mary Ellen, but never said, “Um, Mary Ellen, what the hell is going on here?”
No, they went and filled up water jugs and took notice that Mary Ellen was wearing a “moo moo with no underwear,” whatever value that might have provided.
The four then went to “Kitty City” and were “horrified” at what they saw.
But they didn’t say a word. They didn’t rush to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department to report it. They never offered to educate. They just left or were asked to leave by Mary Ellen.
Thrash, who appeared on that day’s Alex Hodge TV Show Facebook Live SO, said, “To leave and not let on that we were onto something was even harder.”
What the hell sense does that make? Why stay silent when you had the homeowner on the property who certainly was no threat physically and who you all knew? At worst, immediately go to the sheriff’s department and say, “We got us a huge problem!!” Animals are first, right? The sheriff’s department and SCAR worked together on so many cases. SCAR goes to the sheriff’s department and vice versa immediately on animal calls.
But, no, SCAR left that day.
The calendar shifted from May to June and nothing. Animals in the throes of death, in a “living hell” with no food and no water suffered while SCAR fiddled week after week. According to court testimony, it wasn’t until the third week of June that the sheriff’s department began its action. Five weeks of heat and hell and no food and no water… how on earth were any of those dogs and cats even alive when, nearly two months later, the raid was launched?
On the night of the raid, before Publisher Jim Cegielski rightfully took me off the story, I sent a list of about 20 questions to SCAR. I then retracted that email because I was to have nothing to do with the story. They probably wouldn’t have answered any of them anyway, but there are so many questions unanswered.
I will settle for an answer to one: Why did it take nearly two months after seeing dogs and cats in a living hell to sign affidavits to support that claim? Before you use the talking point about how the operation was just too big for SCAR, if it was that bad every rescue organization in South Mississippi would have chipped in.
No, this was something different.
So many questions.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
