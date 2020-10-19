My name is Davy Keith. I live in Jones County. I’m the father of South Jones students Caden and Mikayla Keith, who currently attend SJHS and SJMS, respectively.
I would like to thank all of the teachers who are working through this difficult time. They are doing an outstanding job. If it wasn’t for their tireless commitment to the students of Jones County, we would be in an even worse situation.
Before I give you my opinion, I will qualify it and say that I could be wrong. However, I wouldn’t be writing to you if I didn’t have strong beliefs regarding this situation. I’ve considered expressing these concerns publicly for a long time but I wanted to make sure that they were qualified with evidence. I believe that the evidence is now overwhelming, so I must publicly express my concerns of how the Jones County School Board responded to COVID-19 in regard to this school year.
It is my opinion that the decision for a late start this school year, limited days students attend school and a reduced school day is hurting the future of our children not helping. At the beginning of the concerns over COVID-19, I believe the School Board made the decision to start school late and with a limited school day with the best interests of everyone in mind. Since that time, much has changed as more is known about COVID-19 than before.
It is clearly evident to me that having the children attend school twice a week did not limit exposure or reduce cases of COVID-19 exposure. Continuing to limit the school day from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. is not an acceptable solution either. These statements are assuming the premise that school should have been a limited schedule in the first place. However, we didn’t know that at the time, but now we do. We cannot continue having our children failing, in many instances, every single subject. I believe we are at a critical stage in the future of the students. Something must be done to have them catch up.
Exposure and the resulting infection of COVID-19 is insignificant compared to risks every person faces every day. Now that it’s known that COVID-19 in most instances is no worse than the common cold for most healthy people, especially in regard to healthy children, school should return to its regular schedule with protocols in place to catch up on work that was missed. While I can’t provide an answer to how they will be able to catch up, if I may be so bold to suggest a longer school year which obviously won’t be popular with anyone. However, the decisions the School Board made which included the expectation of the students to perform, on their own, with limited supervision on the days they were not allowed to come to school, is a failed policy.
I believe risk is inherent to life. Whether a person is exposed to a contagious disease such as the common cold, the flu or COVID-19, driving or riding in a vehicle or is a victim of a crime these things are going to happen. Mitigating the COVID-19 “crisis” by limiting the days and hours children attend school has not saved one life in my opinion. The idea that the government is responsible for the health and welfare of free Americans and must restrict or limit education is more in line with Socialism than a free society.
Whether anyone agrees with my statements or not, the government serves the people not the other way around. In this case, the Jones County School District has not served the public by this limited schedule as there is no evidence that such measures prevented or even helped reduce the number of COVID-19 cases. On the contrary, there is evidence that it is hurting the future of the children of Jones County by inadequately providing education.
In closing, the government or any government ran entity has no authority to require the checking a person’s temperature or the wearing of a mask before entrance is allowed to such location. If a person chooses, on their own accord, to wear a mask I believe that is within their rights to do so. Any private business that requires a mask or any other stipulation to enter their business is also within their rights to do so. However, the government does not have the authority to mandate, order or otherwise restrict personal liberties and freedom in any form or fashion, which includes wearing a mask or not. The only authority the government has is what authority we grant them.
Davy Keith lives in Jones County.
