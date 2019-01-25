Chocolate pie
1 cup plus 2 tbsp sugar
3/4 cup heavy cream
3/4 cup buttermilk
3 1/2 tbsp cornstarch
Pinch salt
4 egg yolks, reserve whites for meringue
3 ounces semisweet chocolate, high quality
1 tbsp butter
3/4 tsp vanilla
1 (9-inch) pie crust, baked
• In a small saucepan combine the sugar, heavy cream, buttermilk, cornstarch and salt and whisk until smooth. Place over medium-high heat and bring to a boil, whisking from time to time, allowing the sugar and cornstarch to dissolve and the mixture to thicken (about five minutes). Continue cooking at a low boil for an additional five minutes, whisking constantly.
• In a mixing bowl, beat egg yolks lightly. Pour 1 /2 cup of the hot mixture into the egg yolks and whisk thoroughly. Pour the egg yolk mixture into the saucepan and whisk over the heat until thoroughly combined (about 30 seconds).
• Pour mixture into a mixing bowl, and whisk in the chocolate, butter and vanilla. Continue whisking until thoroughly combined (mixture will be very thick). Pour the chocolate batter into the prepared pie crust. Prepare the meringue and spread over the pie and bake at 350 until golden, about 8-10 minutes. Allow pie to cool completely before serving (refrigerate at least four hours).
Yield: eight slices
Meringue
4 egg whites
6 tbsp sugar
1/2 tsp cream of tartar
• Beat the egg whites with an electric mixer. When they start to increase in volume, add in the sugar and cream of tartar. Continue to beat until stiff peaks form.
It’s school day picture season and I am nearing the end of a 12-year photographic adventure with my son. The next chapter of his life is set to begin after he graduates from high school in a few months. We just received his senior photos.
His mother and I never know what we were going to see when we open up his school photo folder over the past 12 years. He may have been making a goofy smile or strange face or pulling some photo prank as a joke.
To his credit, he has never been concerned with what his class photo looked like in any individual year. It’s his attitude with most things. He rolls with the punches. For the first 10 years of his life we couldn’t get him to wear underwear. That might not be a big deal unless, when playing on the swing-set on the playground during recess, you fall out of the swing, and — wait for it — your pants stay in the swing.
Yes, that was just an average Tuesday in the life of my son when he was in elementary school. I have hundreds of stories like that. My wife had to make a few calls to other fourth-grade moms whose daughters might have been scarred by what we now refer to as “the swing-set incident.”
The crazy thing about that episode is that when his mother picked him up from school that day and asked — as she did every day — “What happened at school today?” The swing-set incident and being buck-naked from the waist down on the school playground didn’t even register. He talked about what he ate for lunch and, later, what he had for a snack. She had to hear about the swing-set incident from a teacher. Had something like that happened to me in the fourth grade, I would have changed schools, maybe changed towns.
When my son and daughter were small, I purchased a frame that was supposed to hold all 12 wallet-sized school day photos. I haven’t seen it since the day I bought it, so I have yet to see all of his school day photos together in one place. Though looking at his senior portrait today was a bittersweet moment.
My school photos were a 12-year nightmare collection of god-awful haircuts, bad teeth, awkward clothes and uncomfortable expressions. It all stems from one photo that has followed me since the second grade. All of those unfortunate components came together on one fateful day at Thames Elementary School in Mrs. Hinton’s second-grade class.
There were several “big days” that occurred throughout the elementary school year back in the 1960s and 1970s. Field trips were like mini vacations. Anytime they let us out of class for an assembly or school play was a bonus. Though no day was bigger than the day we received our school photos. We all knew we weren’t going to see them until a few minutes before the final bell rang, but the anticipation affected everyone throughout the entire day. It’s all we could think about.
On school photo day my second-grade year, Mrs. Hinton skipped her usual end-of-the-day story about a family of mice and sat in a chair in front of her desk at the head of the classroom, the stack of photo envelopes in her lap. All eyes were on her, and we were unusually quiet, as she methodically opened each envelope, pulled out the photo inside, and then called the corresponding student up to the front of the class to pick up his or her school day photo.
She was a small but sweet lady who had been teaching for several decades at that point. “Chris Bowen,” she announced as she opened the first envelope. Chris walked down the aisle of tiny desks to get his photo packet. Mrs. Hinton handed the photo envelope to him and waited for him to return to his seat before calling the next student’s name. It was a process that seemed to take hours. Everyone was anxious and ready to start trading wallet-sized photos with friends.
The calling of names continued, “Laura Foote, Susan Cook, Virginia Baker.” The entire process was random. It wasn’t like when the roll was called in alphabetical order. She didn’t know which student’s photo she held until she pulled it out of the envelope.
More names were called, until she finally pulled one photograph out of the envelope and began to laugh. It wasn’t just a polite, ladylike giggle. It was a full-on belly laugh that seemed to last for minutes. The entire class leaned forward to see whose photograph was eliciting such a response. Mrs. Hinton tried to compose herself. The room was still. Everyone was hanging on the next two words that were about to come out of our teacher’s mouth. We were on the edge of our desks. Trying hard to hide a smile, Mrs. Hinton — with a slight tinge of pity in her voice — said, “Robert St. John.”
The entire classroom busted out into a huge round of laughter as I slumped down in my desk, and then made the long, slow walk of shame to the front of the class to pick up the photograph. Looking at it, it was worse than I even expected. Mrs. Hinton had been kind. My teeth were crooked, my eyes were crooked, one ear appeared bigger than the other and my mother had failed in her attempt to tame my three cowlicks with a half of a jar of Dippity Doo (though it might have been Brylcreem that day). It was a nightmare of a school-day photo.
There would be no trading this photo with friends. I went home and tried to hide it in a drawer until my mother asked, “Weren’t you supposed to get your school photos back today?”
“Yes ma’am,” I replied.
“Well, where are they?” I dug them out of the drawer. She opened the packet and laughed, too, and even harder than Mrs. Hinton had laughed. It was a humiliating end to an embarrassing day.
Fast forward 50 years and my daughter — who has never taken a bad photograph, ever — framed and hung my second-grade photo among the 500 historic Hattiesburg photographs on the walls of our new restaurant. It’s right there at table eight. So far, no one has asked to move, or complained of being sick to their stomach. I’m thinking of replacing the photo with my son’s recent senior portrait. It’s a much better representation of the St. John family — whether he’s wearing underwear, or not.
Onward.
