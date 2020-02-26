The scoreboard on the alarm clock displayed 3:35, but all I saw was 1-0 — Carnival Season 1, Murphy 0.
Mercifully, Carnival ended on Tuesday with Mardi Gras Day. It will be one not soon forgotten.
Some takeaways:
• Coincidence or a working of the afterlife? Eight days ago, a woman trying to cross between a tandem float on Magazine Street in New Orleans was killed when she tripped and got run over by the float. It was horrible and gruesome — and it happened directly in front of us. (More on that later). Three nights later, a man was killed in the same manner during the massive Endymion parade. Two parade-related deaths in four days.
On the same night the man was killed, two people were injured when they fell off of their floats. Later that night, two people were injured when they fell from a balcony in the French Quarter.
Meanwhile in the still-standing, yet destroyed Hard Rock hotel, two bodies are still inside the building more than four months since the hotel’s collapse.
A message? Might be time to get those souls home.
• I often write about how long Mark and I have been in this business together. By years, it is true. But somehow, by the grace of — OK by the grace of Mark — I have been spared most of the gruesome aspects of this business. I don’t know how he does it. I don’t know how my friend Lance Chancellor and all of the first-responders and police do it, seeing mangled body parts and blood everywhere day after day.
When Float 13 passed the intersection during a Wednesday evening parade down Magazine... I could see her legs and — unattached — her upper half. A couple police officers tried in vain to create a circle around the body. Those who were watching just stared in disbelief. The crowd was large, with children and grandparents and all those in between seeing the horror.
Eventually enough police arrived to surround the lifeless body. Sheets were held up later.
I will never watch a parade in the same way again.
The city responded by forbidding tandem floats — multiple floats pulled by one tractor. Officials had to do something, even though the tandem floats alone certainly weren’t to blame. It is a miracle that such deaths are not more common, seeing the efforts people will use to snag trinkets.
• Monday before Mardi Gras is known as Lundi Gras — Fat Monday in French. I have always been a bigger fan of holiday eves — especially Christmas. There are only two parades that roll that day, both of them in the evening. We got to a prime spot along St. Charles Avenue 8 1/2 hours before the first parade even departed for a tailgate party with no football — or a tailgate.
When the final parade neared, Grand Marshal Bryan Cranston — Walter White, for “Breaking Bad” fans — waved and tossed coveted doubloons honoring New Orleans music royalty Art “Papa Funk” Neville. The throws are shaped like records, only smaller, and gold in color. Of all the throws we go after, none is more special than those.
I yelled to Cranston and he flung a doubloon in my direction. It hit my left arm and fell at my feet. I scooped it up, arms stretched out in victory. I could go home, now, having secured what I came for.
I looked left to see my brother Dan also holding one and my wife staring at one.
Walter White hit all three of us.
I started to tell my tale: “Yeah, I got his attention and he threw it...”
“Yeah, I saw you pick it up off the street,” my wife interjected. “I caught mine... one-handed.”
The early catches did allow for us to go home early and beat traffic, thank goodness.
• Speaking of traffic, finding a place to park is very difficult during Carnival season. Take it from me, though, and follow the parking rules. While most people are partying, the parking enforcement folks are making their quota for the season.
Do not park on the wrong side of the street. Do not park in anyone’s driveway or within 12 feet of a stop sign. Thankfully, my parking malfeasance — parking on the wrong side of the street — will only cost me $30. But it is better than a boot and we were too tired to care about the fine.
We drove through a driving rain storm on the way home, letting us know that our early departure was warranted.
Tuesday came and went in a blur. I’m amazed I even got out of bed.
Carnival is a special time of year. Plans are already being put in place for next year’s carnival season. Mardi Gras is as early as it gets next year — Feb. 9. Imagine if Drew Brees’ swan song has the Saints in the Super Bowl two days before Mardi Gras.
I better start training.
