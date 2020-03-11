A close friend who works at a hospital recently said she feared that the coronavirus was detected in a patient at her hospital.
She is a single mother of two children — ages 19 and 15 — and started to wonder about what might happen if the case is confirmed. Talk of a two-week quarantine followed.
“But who will take care of my kids?” she said.
This is where my brain said one thing and my mouth said something different.
“Damn, I don’t know,” my mouth said. “That’s tough.”
“Are you serious? Your kids are 19 and 15,” my brain said. “Have the 19-year-old put in charge to care for the 15-year-old. For two weeks, it might not be the optimal plan, but the world will not end.”
My brain was speaking from my point of view. At age 18 years and 2 months, I boarded an Amtrak train in New York’s Penn Station destined for Hattiesburg. I had no car. I had no friends. I had no family within 1,000 miles. I had no support structure. I had limited money.
Whatever happened once that train exited the tunnel under the Hudson River and into New Jersey, it would be up to me to take care of it.
I had a meal plan at the university and a few convenience stores within walking distance. If I needed more groceries, I would either hoof it farther or have to find a friend. When I ran out of underpants, I hoofed it to the laundry. When the phone bill came due, I wrote a check and mailed it.
Self-reliance is a great teacher and it taught me well. I learned how to do everything because I had to do everything. There was no other option.
By age 19, I had an entire year of college under my belt. During my first summer back “home,” while hanging laundry on the line out back, a neighbor yelled across, “I bet you are glad your Mom is doing your laundry again!”
Needless to say, Mom hadn’t done my laundry in a long time.
The point is, I prepared myself to take care of myself. I learned to not rely on others, but to handle my own business. When I had $3 in the bank three days from pay day — it happened often back in those early days — I budgeted enough cheap turkey and cheaper bread to get by. On months with Monday federal holidays, it was like Bonanza at the house. I could write a check on Friday and knew it wouldn’t clear until Tuesday when the banks reopened. Bank tellers knew me by name as I would be waiting at the front door on Tuesday morning in order to beat the computer in a game of check-in, money out.
I played three-card monte with my finances for years and found a way to survive. If something terrible happened, at least I had preparations for life.
It was nothing unique back then. The unwritten rule of life was at 18 you get a job or go to college or the military, but make no mistake you are getting out of the house. The majority of those reading this now likely fell into that category. The thought of living at home approaching 20 years old was the furthest thing from the mind.
In the nearly 30 years that have passed since I departed New York, I just hope the latter isn’t becoming the norm. I hope that 19-year-olds are adults and can take care of themselves. They should be able to do laundry and go grocery shopping and balance a checkbook.
My friend’s kids? Not so much.
Not wanting to lose a friend and hesitant to comment on anyone’s parenting techniques, I never said what I really believed. Had I the gumption to do so, this is what I would have said:
“Your son is 19 years old. If he hasn’t learned how to live on his own yet, he better get started. He has a driver’s license, which means he is a responsible human being. He is a high school graduate, so there are not rocks floating around in his skull.
“Seriously, what would happen, God forbid, if something truly terrible happened to you? What if in an instant you were gone? What would happen then? I will tell you, those kids would grow up — and grow up quickly.
“I would use the coronavirus as a wakeup call to get them ready to be productive citizens. People who never have to do anything for themselves will never know how to do anything for themselves. And then when the ‘fit hits the shan’ they are (insert terrible expletive here).
“I hope to God that coronavirus doesn’t force you into two weeks’ quarantine and that you can continue to take care of your kids. But I also would take this as a warning to get them prepared for life before it is too late.”
Harsh? Maybe a bit. But the human spirit and psyche is strong. Being an independent member of this society is both rewarding and infuriating. Having things constantly done for them does nothing but hamper them.
So, get the laundry detergent and the softener — for heaven’s sake do not forget the softener — and host “Adult Preparation 101: How to do laundry.” The next time the basket of nasty teenage clothes fills up, give them their first test. Then send them out grocery shopping on a budget. Make them learn. It might seem tough now, but in the long run, those efforts will pay off handsomely.
Nearly 180 years ago, Ralph Waldo Emerson published his essay “Self Reliance.” I might send a copy to my friend — and her children.
