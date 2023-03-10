If there is one thing that our elected officials, who are leading this country into the toilet, have taught us, it is this: We must start paying attention to who we are actually voting for. We can no longer make uninformed, last-second decisions when it comes to electing our representatives because we end up with people like Roger Wicker and Delbert Hosemann — politicians who, at best, compromise and make deals with a Democrat Party that hates America and, at worse, are actually Democrats in disguise.
Voting for candidates simply because they have an “R” or an “I” next to their name has proven to be a recipe for disaster. We have to start electing better officials. People who are running for the right reason, want to make a real difference and, most importantly, want to fight back against the woke, communist anarchists who are destroying what was once the greatest nation on Earth.
Wading through the B.S. and getting to the root of what a candidate really stands for is the main reason “The Buck Naked Truth” live show and podcast was started one year ago. It’s obviously easier to evaluate an incumbent, who either has a voting record to look at or time in his or her position that can be assessed and graded. But it is not so easy to evaluate the challengers when they have never held the office they seek and, in some cases, have never been in politics before.
If you have not watched an episode of The Buck Naked Truth, you should give it a try. Even as one of the co-hosts, I’ve learned something from every one of the 52 episodes we have produced to date.
On Tuesday, we will have Mayor Steve McClusky of McClain on the show. Mayor McClusky is believed to be the first libertarian to win any office in the state of Mississippi. If you have wondered what the difference is between being a die-hard conservative and a libertarian, then you should tune in. My co-host Dan Carr is the founder of the Mississippi Conservative Club and the definition of a die-hard conservative, and it will be interesting to see which issues Dan and Mayor McClusky agree on and which ones they don’t. Heck, I’m waiting to see how that episode goes before deciding if I lean more conservative or libertarian myself.However, the first “can’t-miss” episode of The Buck Naked Truth in 2023 will take place on April 18. This is especially true if you live in House District 88 because the three gentlemen vying to represent you in the Mississippi House of Representatives will all be in The Buck Naked Truth studio for our very first debate. Attorney Chuck Blackwell, B Clean sales manager Chris Hodge and Jones County School Superintendent Tommy Parker have all agreed to participate in a debate, where you will be able to learn all you need to know about all three candidates. We will do the heavy lifting for you. All you have to do is watch and make your decision as to which of these three men will represent your interests the best.
I’m excited about this debate, as you have three very well-spoken and accomplished candidates vying for the job, so it should come down to what each candidate stands for and how well he gets his points across to the viewers, or in the case of the podcast, listeners. If you live in District 88 or you simply want to know who may be representing a good portion of this area in the House, you will want to mark April 18 at 4 p.m. on your calendar.
Of course, if you can’t watch the debate live, you can always watch it later on The Buck Naked Truth Facebook page or listen to it on the podcast platform of your choice.
Three weeks later, on May 9 from 4-6 p.m., The Buck Naked Truth will host the mother of all debates. The Jones County Sheriff pre-primary debate will feature incumbent Joe Berlin, former sheriff Alex Hodge, LPD Capt. Michael Reaves and LPD officer Macon Davis.
I don’t want anyone to think that I held a grudge against the only LPD officer who has ticketed me in recent memory, maybe ever (and it was a ticky-tack “not coming to a complete stop” violation), but candidate Kenny Rogers has declined to participate. Rogers didn’t give a reason; he simply very politely declined. Maybe he didn’t want to get caught in the crossfire.
I expect this debate to have a different tone to it than the House 88 debate, as there are at least a couple of candidates who don’t seem to like each other very much. I’m hoping that we can have everyone check their weapons at the door and that the only bullets that will be flying will be of the verbal variety.
This debate may be most important to Reaves and Davis as they will face off in the Republican primary, with the winner of that returning to face Berlin and Hodge once again in the Jones County Sheriff General Election debate, which will be Oct. 17, three weeks before election day. That debate will be brought to you by SuperTalk radio and The Laurel Leader-Call and will be in the radio studio on Central Avenue.
There is one more race in which I’ve been actively attempting to set up a debate but have not been having any success. And it is of the utmost importance. The Mississippi Senate District 42 seat has been held by one of the most conservative statesmen Mississippi and this nation has ever known, native son Chris McDaniel, for the past 15 years. It is crucial that this seat that we could always count on to be our conservative voice of Jones County continues to be represented by someone as principled as McDaniel.
On Feb. 2, I invited candidates Don Hartness and Robin Robinson to debate on The Buck Naked Truth. Hartness accepted the invitation immediately. Robinson responded, “We can discuss after the 2023 legislation session concludes.” I’ve since sent Rep. Robinson two more emails asking her to pick one of multiple dates after the current legislative session ends, and she has failed to respond to either email.
I’ve been patient with Rep. Robinson, but after last week’s episode of The Buck Naked Truth, which featured Mississippi Freedom Caucus Network Executive Director Steven Utroska blasting Robinson’s voting record in the House, I am wondering if Rep. Robinson may not be able to defend her voting record. In 2021, she received a “D” grade from the conservative watchdog group “Americans for Prosperity.” In contrast, Chris McDaniel’s voting record was graded an “A” by the same group.
I hope Robinson responds. I hope she will agree to debate. I hope she can defend her voting record. We will let you know via The Buck Naked Truth and this newspaper if and when we hear from Rep. Robinson.
