If there is one thing that our elected officials, who are leading this country into the toilet, have taught us, it is this: We must start paying attention to who we are actually voting for. We can no longer make uninformed, last-second decisions when it comes to  electing our representatives because we end up with people like Roger Wicker and Delbert Hosemann — politicians who, at best, compromise and make deals with a Democrat Party that hates America and, at worse, are actually Democrats in disguise.  

Jim Cegielski

Voting for candidates simply because they have an “R” or an “I” next to their name has proven to be a recipe for disaster. We have to start electing better officials. People who are running for the right reason, want to make a real difference and, most importantly, want to fight back against the woke, communist anarchists who are destroying what was once the greatest nation on Earth.

