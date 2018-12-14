Shingle bells, shingle bells,
Shingles please go away,
It taint no fun to itch and hurt
In places that can’t be scratched all day
The last couple of weeks have been a pain, in every sense of the word.
But before I get into it, bear in mind that I’m not one of those people who goes around talking about ailments, aches and antidotes.
You know the type. They seem to revel in telling every detail of their medical history. They talk about all the different doctors and drug stores they have to visit after single-handedly wiping out the free samples and pharmacists’ inventories because they needed that capsule to offset the side effects of an injection, and that ointment to deal with an allergic reaction to the capsule, then something to settle their stomach because of the excessive gas it causes, and a special liquid form of the other medication because they can’t swallow those horse pills because of their narrowed esophagus, then their ankles swell from all of the walking up stairs to doctors’ offices and standing in pharmacy lines, so they now need compression hose and a rolling walker …
By the second malady, I’m glazed over, going over my checklist of things that have to get done, plotting my escape and/or some way I can physically stop them while making it look like an accident … thereby adding another condition for them to add to their list when the next poor, unsuspecting sap makes the mistake of asking, “Hey, how are you doing?”
I don’t want to exaggerate, but until the Sunday after Thanksgiving, I don’t think I’ve ever voluntarily gone to the doctor for a problem. It’s not just some stubborn, macho trip. No, I’m just a firm believer that our bodies are amazingly equipped to handle just about every routine ailment that affects them.
Over the years, I have used my “sleep, sweat and sip” method to fight off a few bouts of the flu, various stomach bugs and untold numbers of sinus infections and colds. And you know what? Doing that has made those types of illnesses pretty rare for me.
Our bodies, when in working order, have all the tools that are needed to fight those kinds of things. Most antibiotics are prescribed to make fussy mothers and attention-seekers feel better, not to make a cold go away any quicker … at least, that’s my theory.
That’s not a knock on doctors, mind you, but it is an awareness that the medical profession has become more mindful of customer service over the last couple of generations. Nobody who goes to a doctor’s office wants to hear that they’re OK. And they certainly don’t want to hear, “Suck it up.” They expect a pill for everything that causes even minor discomfort or anxiety.
That said, I have tremendous respect for people in the medical profession, and that has been expressed often in this space, especially in regard to the repair-rehab journey the staff at South Central Regional Medical Center guided me through after my motorcycle wreck in 2012.
Multiple broken bones and possible internal injuries warranted medical attention, even in my opinion — though I was brought in by ambulance, unbeknownst to me. But I would have consented. Probably.
The problem I’m dealing with now started innocently enough on the Thursday before Thanksgiving. A couple of itchy bumps that resembled insect bites on the back of my left thigh showed up before a dull ache in the bottom of my foot the next morning. From there it drifted up to the Achilles tendon, then to the calf to the back of the crook of the knee, then the front of the lower thigh, then the back of the upper thigh. It eventually settled in the left upper hip and the lower middle of the back and lingered.
The whole left leg then got stiff and achy, too. Then the right. Everything hurt. I couldn’t sleep. I ran a low-grade fever — another real rarity for me. A red rash about the size of my hand then broke out on the back of my left thigh. All of the muscles from my waist down hurt.
I drove to my parents’ house in Madison for Thanksgiving, then drove back that night. The next day, it was off to Picayune for West Jones’ South State championship win. Each trip was miserable with this painful, itchy rash and aches. I contorted myself in the driver’s seat, twisting to put the weight on my right side.
That Saturday, after another sleepless night with aches and itchiness, I acknowledged that something was wrong. I texted a photo of the leg rash to Jim, who consulted with his doctor/wife Carolyn. They said I should go to an after-hours clinic. I didn’t argue. The next morning, I was diagnosed with shingles.
Regular readers will remember that Jim had shingles and a staph infection the week before. Shingles aren’t contagious, so what are the odds that both of us would get it a week apart?
His case cleared up because he caught it early. Mine lingered because I waited too long. When the shingles kept getting worse, Jim and Carolyn got me in for a visit with Dr. Tanious. He said it was a bad case and upped my anti-viral medication from 400mg once a day to 800mg four times a day. Thanks to him, and Jim and Carolyn, I’m recovering, but there seems to be a flareup after every good day.
My shingles are like bad visitors. They won’t go away, and they go places they shouldn’t … in my, umm, most personal places. They covered the back of my left thigh, the left side of my rear end and lower back. They toured the Great Divide, then went spelunking. They went south to the equator, explored on the other side, then headed up to the North Pole, leaving a pair of shingle bells in their wake.
But they’re not jolly. They’re brutal. There’s no way to get comfortable. Not lying down on my back, my front or my side, and certainly not sitting. Every, umm, routine body function that has to be performed is excruciating. I have taken more pain medication during this ordeal than I did during the recovery from my motorcycle crash.
So, if you’ve seen me around in sweat pants, waddling like an elderly duck, you’ll understand. And you’ll also understand if my second voluntary doctor’s visit is to get the shingles vaccine.
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
