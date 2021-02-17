How many more times do we need to see on the news some unidentified, masked person with shirt sleeve raised getting a COVID-19 vaccine shot?
For the love of God, let it stop!
Television news loves these “B” roll moments to go along with the bobblehead-doll anchor spouting words written for him or her on a screen. Instead of looking at said doll, we have to watch an endless parade of people getting a shot in the arm.
Having not received the shot — not my turn at bat, if you will — I have been spared any chance of being included in the TV news parade of shot recipients. If I was getting a shot and one of these twits put a video camera in front of my arm, I would either slap the camera from their shoulder or kick them in the ...
I mean, getting a shot is not one of the most enjoyable moments in life. I have been shot in the arm, the “boo-hiney” — more than once — and underwent a dreaded spinal tap — almost as painful as watching the movie of the same name — as an 11-year-old. Anyone who has had a spinal tap can tell you it is without question the most miserable of all shots. It’s certainly not something I would want on TV — and neither would be getting a COVID shot.
Of course, TV news folks love the B rolls, my favorite being the half-legless, half-headless parade of fat people.
Yes, I called it a parade of fat people. While I enjoyed empathetic people telling me I was “pleasantly plump“ — or, my favorite, “portly,” — I simply fit into the fat category. It is a constant struggle, an everyday battle of the bulge and one I am currently losing.
In our first Profile section, I chuckled at my friend Jim Thornhill being quoted as saying he has lost at least 1,000 pounds over his lifetime. Truth! I have been the biggest loser, biggest gainer and biggest loser again for ... how old am I? All we can do is keep working at it — and hope we aren’t the chosen ones who will appear on the nightly news.
Oh, you have seen them. Bobblehead-doll anchor starts talking about diabetes or obesity rates. “The Centers for Disease Control reports that eating too much fried chicken ... ” — roll film of humongous what appear to be white men and black women, white women and black men, Hispanics and everything in between. They waddle down the street — headless, or at least from the mouth up so that we can see their myriad chins — with ice cream cones in hand. They wear sweatpants or jeans made by Omar the Tentmaker. They have hind ends that move to the left, while the rest of the body moves to the right. How does the rear-end move independently of the body? It’s fascinating.
And the parade is grand. As long as the bobblehead doll talks, B roll video taken in an unknown city by an unknown cameraman will show shakes, rattles and a whole lotta rolls.
When it is time to hit the next story, we will be treated to miles of B roll film of people getting their COVID shots. Some of the fat-ladened arms getting needles plunged into them make me wonder if somehow the bobblehead’s camera operator followed a B roll fat man right into the nurse’s chair.
More frightening, though, is that if you are being filmed getting a COVID shot, you know you are getting filmed. You can punch them in the face or dog-cuss them to get that stinking camera away from you. But the B roll fat cams are hidden. Because no faces are shown to go along with the Chinese phone book worth of chins, no one has to be asked permission to appear on anything.
So now I watch and wonder: Is that my jiggle? Whew, nope, I don’t wear jeans. Could that be me? No, skin is too dark. Oh, man, that could be ... phew, he has too much hair on his arms.
One day I might find my jiggling insides featured on the local news. It is not high on my bucket list, I can promise you that. Neither is having someone with a large camera pointed at an even larger needle plunging into my flesh.
As far as I know, I have only appeared on television — knowingly — twice.
As editor of the student newspaper at Southern Miss, I found myself in utter disbelief that the administration at Mississippi University for Women was censoring the student newspaper at that school. I teed off on that administration in an editorial decrying censorship — proving that my last few columns decrying our current state of national censorship has been a long-held belief. Cameraman came in, told me where to sit in the old Student Printz office and asked my thoughts. The red light came on and I stumbled and stammered through a few minutes in absolute terror.
A few hours later watching the news and, boy, was I ugly under those fluorescent lights. My face was beet red and my jowls looked like I was storing nuts for the winter. The bobblehead could have read the teleprompter off my third chin. It was horrific and I swore then to stay off TV.
Then 2014 happened and we broke the story of the family who bilked sympathetic Americans out of thousands of dollars by making up a story about getting booted from a KFC. The national CBS network sent a producer to Hattiesburg to interview me. It was the night of the Senate runoff loss, when the swamp defeated Chris McDaniel. I had been with Chris all day. I was tired, sweaty and miserable. By the time the producer showed up, it was near midnight. She put a microphone on my shirt and asked questions. I had one rule given to me by the boss — don’t give up your sources. I didn’t then. I never will.
After talking, the producer wanted more. They wanted “The Walk.” Watch any national TV news show, such as “60 Minutes” and there will be a moment where you see the subject of the piece walking. It’s really stupid, but I went along with it.
With classic swing and a bit of a waddle, I walked down a hallway. Then I walked down again. And a third time. I wondered why one take wasn’t enough until I realized their real plan. The first two were my full body for the KFC piece, the third was from chin to mid-calf for a future story about the dangers of eating too much KFC.
After all, you can never have enough B roll footage for the bobblehead dolls.
•
Sean Murphy is
managing editor of
the Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.