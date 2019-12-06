’Tis the season to be jolly, not preachy … and believe me, I’m trying. But something that was already weighing on me the last few weeks finally tipped me over.
Here’s a message to single parents: If you care about your children as much as you claim to, stop bringing a revolving door of “significant others” into their world. Real life ain’t like The Brady Bunch. Blending families is messy. Real messy. Even in the best of circumstances.
The new lovebirds, blinded by bliss as the blending begins, will proclaim, “Everything is great!!!” The poor kids, sensing a rare moment of stability, will agree just to keep the peace or so they won’t have to hear again how they “don’t care about mommy’s happiness.” But deep down, they know they’re not a priority. They’re a prop in a Facebook photo.
Sure, there are exceptions. But not many. Statistics show that more than 70 percent of second marriages in which there are kids from the first marriage end in divorce. That’s staggering. And it doesn’t even account for all of the uncommitted relationships these folks go in and out of while searching for “The One.” The prevailing message to a kid caught up in a situation like this, through no fault of his or her own, is undeniable: It’s more important for Mom or Dad to find someone new to love than it is to love me and make me feel safe and secure.
It’s hard to fault the “adults” because the culture has told them that they “deserve” happiness and fulfillment, and seeking those things is not selfish, but it is a “healthy” pursuit … and all of that other new-age, touchy-feely crap. And where has it gotten us?
Whether it’s a crack momma on Brown Circle or a Sugar Daddy in Windermere, it ain’t good for the children. They don’t deserve to be treated as incidental accessories to the lives of their parents. After all, it was the parent(s) who screwed things up … Why should the kid(s) have to pay for it? Kids have a habit of saying “that’s not fair” to anything they don’t like, but they’re justified in saying that about their plight after a divorce.
I can’t count the number of things I’ve screwed up in the four years I’ve been raising my child alone after my divorce. I’m still screwing up, and I will screw up more in the future. But I made a vow not to bring anyone else into our lives, and I’ve stuck to that.
I’ve seen a lot of disasters, many of them extreme examples in courtrooms. There are men who prey on “desperate” women just to get to their kids … and there are cases in which the woman is so desperate, she overlooks the abuse of her child as the cost of “keeping her man.” They might as well be pimping out their children.
I feel so bad for this 14-year-old girl who testified against her former stepfather in his sexual battery trial this week. Her mother, in her mid-30s, is on husband No. 5. I have no way of knowing if the ex did what he was accused of. Neither did the jury, which is why they found him not guilty. But attorney Jeannene Pacific offered a compelling theory in her closing argument: Maybe this poor girl was so tired of her mother bringing new men into her life, she made something up, then had to stick with her story.
Last month, a young Laurel man was shot while trying to protect his mother from a man who was at least the second violent felon she’d brought into their lives. A couple of weeks before that, a beautiful baby girl died while in the care of her mother’s new boyfriend. That case is still under investigation …
There are so many more examples, but those are recent. This time of year, we get public service announcements warning about giving pets as Christmas presents, pointing out that they are a big commitment and responsibility. If only they cared as much about kids going into the lives of new people.
Complaints and congrats
One of the most common complaints we get is: “Y’all are just trying to stir things up.”
That accusation is not accurate. Most of the time, we’re trying clear things up about a situation that has already been stirred up.
Take, for example, the recent story on the wife and adult son of newly elected supervisor Phil Dickerson being arrested on burglary-related charges. My phone was blowing up with people asking what happened. Many assumed the worst. Dickerson has entered the political fray, so everything is scrutinized, especially after a hotly contested race. I contacted him and asked for an explanation.
He met me at the office on the day after Thanksgiving and explained that the house his son was accused of breaking into is his girlfriend’s house, where his son stayed sometime. They broke up, and his son went over there, without permission, and took back a ring he had given her. He said he didn’t have his license, so he got his mother to go in the pawn shop with him and use her identification for the paperwork to sell the ring. He was charged with burglary, and she was charged with accessory after the fact.
Dickerson told me that was his understanding of what had happened, but he hadn’t talked to his son about it yet. He was letting him sit in jail for a few days instead of bailing him out — an admirable and, unfortunately, uncommon approach these days. Dickerson did not identify the girlfriend. He only wanted to speak about his family.
After the story was published, a Facebook post was brought to my attention. The girlfriend and/or her mother was complaining that I didn’t tell the “rest of the story.” So I reached out to her in the same manner that I reached out to Dickerson (Facebook Messenger) on Tuesday night and, as of Friday morning, still no response … (which brings up another common complaint: “That story was one-sided” … and then the complainer refuses to comment when offered a chance to tell the other side. Crazy.)
I don’t presume to know what happened. We will report however it turns out in court. But I did learn that Dickerson is a standup guy. He placed the blame where it belonged — on his 22-year-old son — and exercised tough love.
Dickerson was a regular at Citizens Against Corruption meetings, and it appears he passed his first test before even taking office. Word is that he was offered a chance to have the matter handled inside chambers instead of in open court, and he politely refused instead of politically accepting.
“There will be no special treatment for my family,” he said.
Here’s a message to all of our local officials: Follow Dickerson’s example, and you’ll always have followers.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.