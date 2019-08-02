What a week to turn 56 years old. As some of you (hopefully most of you) know, we rolled, bagged and threw an extra 15,000 copies of Tuesday’s edition of the Leader-Call and my newly turned 56-year-old body still has the aches, pains and bruises to show for it.
I haven’t had to roll or throw a paper since that first year of The ReView of Jones County, until this week. For about a month, we had been planning on printing an extra 15,000 copies of the edition of the Leader-Call that contained our election guide. We thought it was imperative that as many people as possible heard from the candidates in what has become one of the most important elections since I’ve moved to Jones County over a quarter of a century ago.
We started Monday morning like we always do on a “deadline” day, working our butts off to put out Tuesday’s paper. Because of the election guide, we had already been working over the weekend because this was going to be a sizable three-section paper. Due to the heroics of Mark and Murph, we beat our 3 p.m. deadline by two hours with the hopes that the papers would arrive back in Laurel from our printer in McComb earlier than the usual 9 p.m.
I was at the post office by 8 p.m. anxiously waiting for the truck from McComb. The overly surly driver arrived at 8:30 and I had to make a quick series of phone calls to McComb to get him to drive the half block from the Post Office to our office to drop off the extra 15,000 papers.
When we arrived at the office, I was shocked to not only find my entire staff, whom I had forewarned about the hellacious night they were in for, but at least another 10 volunteers marched out into the street to help us carry in the largest number of papers I’ve ever seen.
As soon as we had unloaded the truck we went to work rolling and bagging papers, and this included our volunteers. I paired up with a volunteer who rolled papers like a cyborg. He would roll the paper. I would hold open the plastic bag so he could easily shove it in there and then I would put the paper in a pile. We did this non-stop (OK, I took one pee break) for the next seven hours, as did all of my staff and most of the volunteers.
By the time 3 a.m. rolled around, I was having a hard time staying awake, my back was killing me and I had worn the skin off of both elbows from learning on the conference room table holding the bags open. Even though we probably still had about 5,000 papers left to roll, I made the executive decision to call it a night and regroup in the morning.
I got home at 4 a.m., slept for an hour and a half and returned to the office to start throwing papers with my designated throwing partner and Leader-Call advertising executive Cady Davis. As I entered the office, I found our rack and vendor delivery guy Bubba Perry sitting there already rolling papers after having been up all night taking care of the regular route.
Before we could leave to throw in our designated area, like magic, another new volunteer showed up with a grandchild to help throw in another area of Jones County. My staff, several volunteers and I threw and/or bagged papers until 8 on Tuesday night and then we went out and threw again on Wednesday. It was three days of the most grueling, sleep-deprived, mind-numbing work I’ve had in the 12 years I’ve owned a newspaper.
I can’t thank my staff and all the volunteers who helped enough. They are real heroes and stepped up solely for the purpose of getting crucial election information into the hands of Jones County voters. And thanks to all of you who received the paper and responded by subscribing or simply called to tell us “thank you.”
I know our regular subscribers appreciate the fact that we are not afraid to tell the truth and I hope our new subscribers come to appreciate it as well. The truth is something that sheriff Hodgenocchio is seeming to have more and more of a problem with.
As you head to the polls on Tuesday, please keep this Top 10 list of the most blatant lies told by the current sheriff in mind.
10. Recently, he told the Bay Springs shopper, which he has turned into his own little propaganda paper (keep an eye out for those B Clean ads soon) that he works “20 hours a day.” Hah. Now that’s just plain funny.
9. Calling a press conference to respond to the Leader-Call’s front-page story about not serving indictments in a timely manner and at that very press conference saying “I don’t read the Leader-Call.” That’s a pretty funny one, too.
8. Saying on SuperTalk radio that his department has a good track record of serving indictments. At last count, 21 felony cases have had to be dismissed during this year alone because the defendants weren’t served in time. That’s not funny at all, especially to the victims.
7. Saying on a recent video to honor Lt. Tony Stiles that he was training at Ole Miss when he got notice of a hostage situation “from Maj. Robbie Suber.” Actually, it was Leader-Call reporter Mark Thornton who first alerted Hodge. Hodge told Mark, “I don’t know anything about it but I’ll find out and call you back,” which he did.
6. Telling people that he didn’t refuse to debate but refused to take part in the “Citizens Against Corruption/Leader-Call debate.” The Leader-Call had nothing to do with the debate. Hodge was simply scared to answer questions he couldn’t control.
5. Hodge recently told his “Pravda” shopper that his raid on Lyon Ranch Road was “handled lawfully.” The honorable and highly respected Judge Dal Williamson just ruled that the taking of the Sennes’ five pets was “unconstitutional,” which would clearly make it unlawful.
4. Loves to claim he is “transparent,” yet is afraid to debate, won’t answer simple questions from the media and won’t even provide us with public documents, such as arrest reports. That would be the opposite of transparent.
3. In reference to the Lyon Ranch Road spectacle, Hodge claimed “All of this was kept confidential, no media was told. We didn’t want it to be a circus on the front end.” HODGE BROUGHT HIS OWN CAMERAS AND HIS CO-HOST KATHY LEE KNOTTS AND SHOT AN EPISODE OF FACEBOOK LIVE S.O. FROM THE SCENE WHILE ON THE SENNES’ PROPERTY! My goodness. I guess he only wanted it to be a circus on the backend? That lie makes you want to slap him.
2. Hodge claims he needs an $8.6 million budget. The last sheriff ran the department for $2.8 million. No one should need a 300 percent increase in their budget in just 12 years. This is not only a lie, but it is a shakedown of every Jones County taxpayer.
1. Told the Hodge shopper: “We treat everybody equally, we treat everybody fair, and those folks were treated exactly like anybody else” in reference to his strip-searching and perp-walking of a Purple Heart recipient and his wife on misdemeanor charges. That’s quite different than how he treated a wealthy, connected businessman who was so drunk that he smashed into a tree (luckily instead of a family of four) on Flynt Road. That person was taken to the detention center and then released into the custody of another wealthy, connected and highly political business person without being processed, charged or even ticketed.
Tsk, tsk, Sheriff Hodge. There is your No. 1 lie and it is quite the doozy.
Vote wisely, my friends.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
