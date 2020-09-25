Anyone who reads this space regularly (hey, Mom!) knows that I have a veritable menagerie of pet peeves. None cause me to lose sleep or to go into a rage. Most are just observations that entertain me.
But here’s one that’s disturbing because it displays a mindset that has crept into our country in recent years, and it’s even infiltrated the post-millennial generations of people who are supposed to know better.
Here it is: When we embark upon some sort of special project — whether it be a keepsake magazine or an amazing publication like the coffee-table cookbook “A Taste of Home Town” or any new venture that may be unveiled soon — some people who hear the sales pitch immediately ask: “So, what’s the money being used for?”
My default position with most things is sarcasm, but that generally isn’t good for sales. Still, I don’t ever have a good answer at the ready because I’m always caught off guard by the question no matter how many times I hear it. Maybe it’s time for me to craft an honest answer.
Let’s start with the basics of capitalism, which is the system that gave America the greatest economy in the history of the world. Private businesses and individuals profit from the products and/or services they provide, and that’s what makes (made?) America great.
Capitalism has been portrayed as selfish and greedy in recent years, and that’s a dangerous direction for us to head in. Capitalism is a system that works by rewarding risk and work, but that concept is considered “inequitable” by some “leaders.” That’s why questions like “what’s the money for?” concern me.
Jim Cegielski did an amazing service for this community when he rescued the old Leader-Call from decades of corporate control and returned it to local ownership. He had to dig deep in his personal finances to accomplish that. He took a risk. And because of that, 12 people in this community are employed, many more make a better living as a result and thousands are informed and entertained by a publication that helps boost the local economy. That’s the way it works.
If more people have an income, more people are able to purchase more goods and services, and the people who produce/provide those benefit along with their employees and so on and so on … The “wealth distribution” is exponential and it’s merit-based. The tax base is expanded, and that leads to the addition of quality-of-life provisions for everyone in the community. That brings more people, which creates a need for more businesses and services. The benefits of capitalism are incalculable.
Too many people have this vision of a business owner as someone being carried around on a bejeweled palanquin, petting a couple of those tiny giraffes while being fanned with palm fronds by lingerie-clad Victoria’s Secret models and fed seedless grapes encrusted with frozen Dom Perignon, ordering around the minions, counting cash, discarding all the bills under the $20 denomination.
That caricature of capitalism does not describe Jim, but only because he doesn’t like champagne.
No, seriously, Jim will do anything that’s needed for the company and employees to be successful, as will most owners of a small business. For a long time, he was the overnight deliveryman to stores and post offices. He’s gone all over the area repairing newspaper racks and he’s hand-delivered hundreds of papers to subscribers who didn’t receive theirs in the mail. In a crunch, he will go out and cover a drive-by shooting, like he did a few weeks ago.
There’s no such thing as “that’s not my job” in our office. We all have a stake in the paper’s performance because Jim shares profits with us. That allows us to be better providers for our families and have more purchasing power, which, as explained earlier, benefits other businesses and the community as a whole.
Nobody in the newspaper business is getting rich these days. Everybody who’s still in it is doing a lot more for a lot less. That’s reality. We provide a valuable public service, but there are no government subsidies. We have to scrape and scratch in order to be able to provide that public service. We have to come up with special projects and publications to supplement our newspaper revenue.
Everybody here works really hard to make sure everything we produce is something we and our business partners (advertisers) can be proud of. You won’t find a higher-quality publication than “A Taste of Home Town,” and it’s the best printed promotion of this community ever. Period.
Those who are wise enough to advertise in the paper and/or special publications get more than their money’s worth, too. Advertising doesn’t work if potential purchasers don’t see the ads. We realize that some people love us and a few hate us. But everybody in the community has an opinion about the Leader-Call. When’s the last time you heard someone discussing anything they saw or heard in another local media outlet? Our job is to deliver eyeballs, and smart businesspeople know we do that better than anyone else around here.
So, after all that, here’s my short answer to, “What’s the money being used for?” …
It’s used for a single mother and single father to be able to provide a comfortable life with no public assistance. It’s used by a couple of young mothers who just had their second babies to help support their sweet families. It helped a talented woman who raised three children on her own pass that work ethic on to her children, all grown and productive now. It’s used by a young father with a miracle wife and baby who cherish their lives together. It’s used by two talented young men who are just getting started in their careers and will hopefully stay and carry the torch as the next generation of history-chroniclers here.
And in the commission of their pursuit of happiness, they help the whole community prosper while making it possible for the paper to continue its mission of fighting corruption and promoting commerce.
Any other questions?
•
Mark Thornton is
editor-in-chief of the
Leader-Call. Email him at
