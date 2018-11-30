“Well, now, isn’t that a cute little team?”
I love that description West Jones coach Scott Pierson used to characterize this year’s Mustangs. It sums it up just right.
Nobody outside the program has known what to make of this bunch. Watching their week-to-week results, nothing really stood out. They won the ones they were supposed to after losing the season-opener in dreadful fashion. They dropped a 10-6 decision to a mediocre Wayne County team. One couldn’t help but wonder then if it was just another West Jones team that was intimidated by the War Eagles’ jerseys lined up across from them.
They struggled to pull away from Bay Springs, which is a really strong 2A team. But if the Mustangs were going to be competitive and go deep into the 5A playoffs, they shouldn’t have struggled with a 2A team.
After that, they seemed to hit their stride, getting three straight shutouts and finding ways to put up points with a young offense that didn’t have an identity or a go-to player.
Then they got derailed with an overtime loss at Laurel. The ’Stangs bounced back with two more shutouts before going to another old nemesis that was very average this year, Ole Brook, and struggled to win.
Then in the first round of the playoffs, these Mustangs had to dig deep and battle to knock off Stone, which came into the contest with a 4-6 record.
If the plan all along was to make top-ranked Hattiesburg relax a little bit and overlook them, it worked like a charm. Calling that West Jones win an “upset” doesn’t begin to convey just how amazing and stunning it was. If Mississippi State had beaten Alabama a couple of weeks ago, that would have been close to equivalent on the upset meter.
There are other similarities there, too. The Bulldogs are known for their outstanding defense, but no one really knows what to make of them because of their offense. They chugged along under the radar most of the season, quietly rolling up an 8-4 record. They’re a “cute little team” along the SEC West landscape, too.
I wasn’t at the Hattiesburg game, but I have a pretty good idea of what happened.
When things started to go south, that talented team of Tigers and its seven Division I recruits probably started pointing fingers at each other instead of pulling together. I’ve seen that so many times with teams that are big favorites and full of stars.
When things have gone wrong for the Mustangs, they’ve pulled together and pushed through.
The only thing wrong with the “cute little team” description is, it belies that beast of a defense, which is led by Bama-bound Byron Young. That group of guys is capable of stopping any high school team in America.
But there is so much more to it than that. Even star-studded offenses have sputtered under the bright lights of a state championship game. Sometimes “cute little teams” come together and make history. Sometimes they crumble. You never know until they get there. At the first sign of trouble, how do they respond? That’s usually a good indicator.
I remember a “cute little team” I covered more than 20 years ago. Kosciusko had good players and a solid season, but nothing spectacular. Like West Jones, the Whippets went into the playoffs and faced a herculean challenge — perennial power Louisville. No one gave them a chance. But they put it all together and somehow managed to win.
They advanced to the state championship game … and, well, the motivational story for the underdog ends there. That little Kosciusko team came up just short, 13-9, against the favorite from that year — Northeast Jones. The Tigers made a late goal-line stand (remembered as a “bad spot” in Kosciusko!) and brought home the gold ball while the Whippets carried home memories and a bucket full of “what-ifs.”
Everything is magnified in a state championship game. Players who reach hero status on the big stage have been known to parlay that notoriety into successful business ventures in their home towns. Miscues are remembered forever, too. Another team I covered, Durant, lost its first three state championship appearances by one point each, all on missed extra points. They still sting to this day.
You can’t play tight, worried about messing up. But you have to be super-focused, playing with an awareness that there are no inconsequential snaps. Every play matters. Players and coaches need to remember that, but they also need to remember to soak in the whole experience.
If you stack up the stats from this year and glance at team histories and such, the West Point-West Jones game is a mismatch. West Point is the prettiest girl at prom and West Jones is the redneck boy who pulls up in his old pickup and crashes the party.
This will be the first state championship I’ve covered since the Mississippi High School Activities Association started rotating the games among our Big 3 college campuses. It’s convenient for us, since it’s at Southern Miss this year, but I kind of miss the big games being at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
There was something about coaches and players across the state working toward the common goal of “going to Jackson,” in its central location, every year. Now they have to check the calendar when they’re motivating each other in two-a-days — “Come on, push, push, push!!! This is how you get to Stark …, err, Ox …, I mean Hattiesburg!”
Where it is doesn’t matter near as much as what it is, though. These games almost always come down to who handles the pressure better. It’s that simple. And, yes, experience matters almost as much as talent. Maybe more.
And that’s the scary part of the matchup for the Mustangs. They’ve never been here. West Point has been 11 times, winning the last two titles. The Green Wave are 9-2 in state championship games. Only South Panola has won more state titles …
But I did find something encouraging in digging through the history. The only two times West Point lost in title games was to teams that were making their first championship appearances — McComb (1984) and D’Iberville (2002).
Mustang Nation has been waiting for this for more than a quarter-century, so these hungry fans will do their part.
The matchup looks lopsided on paper, but as the old saying goes, the game isn’t played on paper. No, it’s at The Rock.
Hmmm … Rock. Paper. Maybe the Mustangs should bring scissors.
They can use them to get their long-awaited slice of history — and to get newspaper clippings for their scrapbooks.
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
