People continue to talk about how polarized Americans have become about nearly everything regarding politics and social issues. It’s almost as though unseen forces were trying to split us into myriad little identity groups. President Trump blames the Democrats and fake news. Democrats and national media charge Trump with “starting it!” Well, “it” started long before Trump entered the political arena.
Meanwhile American workers are faring much better than their international counterparts during this latest worldwide economic slowdown. Eric Morath and Sarah Chaney wrote last week in the Wall Street Journal, “The unemployment rate held steady at 3.8 percent last month, just above a 49-year low. Average hourly wages for private-sector workers grew a solid 3.2 percent from a year earlier, a slight slowdown from February, when pay rose at the best pace since recession ended in 2009.”
In another WSJ article last week, Harriet Torry and Paul Kiernan wrote, “Initial jobless claims, a proxy for layoffs across the U.S., decreased by 10,000 to a seasonally adjusted 202,000 in the week ended March 30, the Labor Department said Thursday. That was the lowest level for initial claims since Dec. 6, 1969, when the U.S. workforce and population were much smaller than they are today.”
Unemployment rates continue to be good for all categories of race and gender. Remarkably, a household survey by the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed the unemployment rate for adult women (20+) dropped to 3.3 percent, its lowest rate since 1953!
Unemployment rate is down and wages are up or steady across the board in America. According to Labor Department statistics, the number of jobs in the mining/logging sector are up 8 percent over 2018. Construction sector jobs are up more than 4 percent, manufacturing up 2 percent, and health care is up a bit over 2 percent. Wages are up in the information sector more than 4 percent and up nearly 4 percent in retail trade over 2018.
All of this positive economic news for America has freed congress and the national media to focus on more pressing agendas, like poor Joe Biden and his penchant for “pressing” closer to women more than what is comfortable, i.e. violating their personal spaces. Democrats have begun eating their own as the 2020 presidential race warms.
President Trump has warned Americans about the crisis on our southern border since he began campaigning in 2015. All last year Democrats and national media denied any crisis on the border, and lambasted Trump for “creating” a crisis to justify his political promise to “build a wall.”
In the last two weeks that dam of denial began to spring some leaks when immigration numbers surged well above crisis territory defined by the Obama administration. On MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson said, “On Tuesday [March 26], there were 4,000 apprehensions. I know that a thousand overwhelms the system. I cannot begin to imagine what 4,000 a day looks like, so we are truly in a crisis.”
Still, many Democratic presidential hopefuls cling to the party line that there is no crisis at the border, and continue to call for abolishing Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
While national media headline stories spun by opposition party favorites and celebrities, Americans will likely have more opportunities to prosper for the foreseeable future.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
