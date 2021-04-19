It’s mid-morning on a Friday. Already, I’ve checked my Instagram messages, scrolled through my Twitter feed and perused snaps on Snapchat. I even Googled a music video on YouTube.
This snapshot provides support for the Pew Research Center’s survey on social-media usage, which found that seven in 10 Americans “use social media to connect with one another, engage with news content, share information and entertain themselves.”
Compare that to 2005, when PRC began tracking social-media adoption (think: YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok, Twitter, etc.). Just 5 percent of Americans used one of these platforms 16 years ago, yet today, about 72 percent of the public uses some type of social media. To say the least, this rise in social-media adoption has been astronomical.
In the early days of social media, younger Americans were more likely to utilize these technologies. But as more Americans have joined these platforms, “the social-media user base has also grown more representative of the broader population.” For example, half of Americans aged 65 or older say they use Facebook. That’s a lot of grandmas and grandpas, y’all.
If you follow national news, you know social media and big tech is a hot political topic these days. Despite recent outrage against social-media platforms like Facebook for “censoring” political and other news, its users have actually remained quite active on the platform. About 70 percent of users say they check the site daily, with half of those saying they use the site multiple times daily.
There’s some irony in widespread adoption of social media compared to Americans’ views on these platforms. According to a study conducted last year, about two-thirds of Americans believe social media has a “mostly negative effect on the way things are going in the country today.” These individuals cited misinformation and harassment they see on social media, concerns about users “believing everything they see or read — or not being sure about what to believe” and social media’s role in contributing to further polarization by creating echo chambers (only following news and other outlets that reaffirm one’s beliefs).
More Republicans than Democrats felt social media was negative, but a majority of both parties felt the impact of these platforms was more negative than positive.
So, what does it all mean? For starters, we have a complicated “love/hate” relationship with social media. We use it on a mostly daily basis yet believe it is contributing to society in negative ways. Why, then, if we believe that social media is damaging to society, do we continue to use it so frequently?
One thing that social media does well is keep you engaged. After all, these are companies seeking to make profits so they can grow and employ hundreds of people.
But this leads to platforms catering their content to keep users coming back and staying there. This can be convenient at times – we get to see more of what we like! But ultimately, the content that humans can never get enough of is that of crisis, urgency and negativity. Think of the train wreck from which you simply can’t look away. That’s what we get with social media: 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
This constant access to negativity can cause many to believe that things are much worse than reality. The phrase “Twitter is not real life” is repeated over and over by various pundits to remind people that things are not nearly as bad as our social media feeds may lead us to believe. I’d encourage everyone, when encountering a negative article on Facebook or Twitter, to take a deep breath and think about the positives that are happening in your life.
Social media also presents unique opportunities for hostile engagement with and negative perceptions of peers. Consider your personal experiences using social media. Chances are, you’ve seen your friends or family members post links or provide comments that you absolutely disagree with. I bet it made you mad – or at least made you roll your eyes. And I bet it made you think differently about that friend or family member, didn’t it?
This raises an important point. While social media can be positive for sharing views and information, it also creates an isolated method for discourse (whether political or not). It’s far easier to defend one’s viewpoints from behind a computer screen than have a face-to-face interaction about the same topic. The vitriol that may be acceptable (well, not really) on Facebook, for example, would likely not be tolerated in an actual human conversation.
We know that humans act differently online than they do when physically present with others. We tend to be more empathic, respectful and open to hearing others’ ideas. Are those traits that you associate with social media? I didn’t think so.
I fully believe in an individual’s right to his or her own opinion, and if someone wants to share that opinion online, then so be it. But consider the fact that just 17 percent of adult Americans say their views have been changed because of something they saw on social media. My point is this: It may feel good to rant on Facebook or retweet an incendiary article on Twitter, but you’re probably not changing anyone’s views on the actual issue – just their views on you.
I’ve written before about the need for empathy, and I believe social media has eroded our society’s understanding and practice of this trait. So next time you’re logging on to a social media platform, consider the impact it has on your relationships.
Remember, social media is a great tool. But with all things in life, moderation is key. Be kind to others, focus on life’s many positives and consider spending a little less time scrolling through feeds on your phone or computer.
Rebekah Staples is president of Free State Strategies, a public policy consulting firm. She can be reached at rebekah@fsstrategies.com
