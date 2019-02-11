National news cycles have become even more predictable since Donald Trump won the presidency. Driven by the left, today’s news always blames President Trump. Virginia’s state leaders have been subjects of allegations of racism and sexual assault. Predictably, it’s Trump’s fault.
This phenomenon did not begin with Trump, but is a continuation of predictable news cycles from his predecessor’s term. Bad news during President Obama’s term was always blamed on George W. Bush. Nevertheless, when George W. could not be blamed, we learned there’s “not even a smidgen of corruption” in the IRS, Benghazi was just “a bump in the road” and Fort Hood was “workplace violence.”
The left has always framed and driven news cycles, continuously herding the masses toward revolution. In the last hundred years alone we’ve seen Lenin lead the masses to the left. Stalin followed his lead, only with more malice. Hitler rose to power receiving his mantle from the left, as did Mao and Pol Pot. More recently Venezuela’s leftist government bankrupted one of the richest nations in the Americas in fewer than 20 years. History is replete with the left’s continual drive toward strong, centralized, totalitarian governments at the expense of individual freedoms and rights.
The USA is caught up in this cycle and will inevitably be swept into a socialist revolution leading to a totalitarian state comprised of a ruling class and the people. To be specific, America’s left includes establishments of both major political parties, mainstream national media, academia, the federal bureaucracy and Uber rich like George Soros, who has had his fingers in politics from Moscow to Washington for decades.
Unfortunately, many in the middle class today believe America has only two classes: the rich and everybody else. They neither see nor appreciate the benefits of middle class living in the land of the free. The cycle will sweep them into a wave of socialist ideology that crashes into a righteous revolution against “the rich.”
After America’s first revolution, leaders ventured to form a government with power going to the states and the people. Washington, Madison and Jefferson did not want to return to a strong central government that was typical in their day. They wanted individual freedoms and rights for all citizens and tried to grant these freedoms via the Constitution and Bill of Rights.
Even though the Constitution granted more power to individual states and the people, the federal bureaucracy began growing and assuming powers not specifically listed in the founding document. And though our founders tried to build in checks and balances to prevent a totalitarian central government, human nature prevailed and politicians quickly learned how to build their own kingdoms within the federal establishment.
Fortunately, America’s march toward socialism hit a Trump in the road in 2016, confounding more than 100 years of revolutionary plans and strategies. All of the left’s energy and attention has since been diverted from solidifying federal control to attacking the Trump in the road. The No. 1 goal of the left is to get rid of Trump and get back to the business of socializing America.
President Trump’s time in office will only slow America’s march toward a strong, socialized federal government. America’s establishment is marching steadily toward the next revolution that will fundamentally change US from a majority middle-class nation into a mafia-ruled monopoly.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
