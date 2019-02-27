Turn on the news and somewhere there is a group of people protesting the United States. We are not liked by too many countries, but part of that dislike is pure envy.
That pure envy comes from two words — toilet paper.
Within two miles of our new home, we have two Walmarts and two other grocery stores. The Walmart is mammoth and the Walmart Neighborhood Market — sounds cute, doesn’t it? — is almost as big. The aisles are filled with everything anyone could want, including toilet paper.
Mom always opted for the classic John Wayne Paper — Rough, tough and don’t take s&%t off anyone. Of course, we were a family of six — four children — with one income. When clothes, shoes, milk and food ate up most of the budget, we had to cut corners with cheap toilet paper. I swear, some of that stuff would rank as 40-grit sandpaper.
There were always 1,000 sheets per roll, although how many people could use one single-ply sheet of paper? Impossible.
Mom’s reasoning was always that the cushy, soft, wonderful paper not only cost more money, but didn’t last as long and she didn’t want to continuously change the toilet paper roll in the bathroom. I guess the kids were unable or unwilling to remove the cardboard tube and replace it with a fresh one.
A quick side note: Since the day I said “I do,” I have realized that the correct way to put the paper on the roll is for the paper to hang down from the front. Period. Learn it.
But back to Walmart. I ran out of paper the other day and had to trek to the misery that is Walmart. I got to the toilet paper aisle and, sweet Moses, the choices.
How many places on this earth have the people never had a single ply of John Wayne paper? How many have wiped with leaves, brush or, heaven forbid, poison ivy? How many just don’t wipe at all?
But in this one corner of one state, an entire aisle is dedicated to toilet paper.
Because of that saturation, toilet paper companies have done some creative product advertising to attract buyers.
“Six mega rolls equals 18 regular rolls,” one will advertise.
“Four jumbo rolls equals 16 regular rolls,” another will advertise.
“Eight super rolls equals 26 regular rolls and 14 1/2 jumbo rolls.”
Huh?
There is paper so cheap John Wayne paper would be considered a luxury. Make no mistake, though, no matter how cheap and scratchy the paper is, somewhere on that package will advertise the paper being “soft.”
I can get through about half the aisle with not even a look, since I insist on soft paper. Some luxuries just need to be taken.
But then I have to do quick mathematics, which is never an easy undertaking for someone in the newspaper business.
Is Cottonelle as soft as White Cloud? What about the one with the cute bears… Charmin? How much of the cost of that paper is for artists to draw those bears?
OK, if six mega rolls equals 18 regular rolls, is that a better deal than the four jumbo rolls equaling 16 regular rolls? And what is the difference between “mega” and “jumbo”? I’ve seen a jumbo jet before and have eaten a jumbo hotdog. I can’t say I’ve seen a mega jet or mega dog.
But what about the super rolls? Is anything better than super? Could there be a super-jumbo package of paper that actually squeezes 52 rolls of paper in eight super-jumbo rolls? And if that is a possibility, will it be too big for my toilet-paper holder, making it impossible to roll it out in the first place?
Ugh, the dilemma.
And that is my point. We are so spoiled and fortunate in this country that someone can write an entire column for a newspaper about toilet paper.
That makes me shake my head when I hear so many people who, for some reason, are not happy living in this country. They have to find a reason why this place is terrible and then broadcast that misery to the masses. They protest everything instead of stopping for a second and realizing that not every place in this world has it like we do.
Instead of worrying about other people having more than you, take stock that you are so fortunate living here. Why? Soft toilet paper.
Even a roll of Angel Soft — sounds lovely, doesn’t it — can be bought at a Dollar General for about a buck. And while it doesn’t hold a candle to the softness of a good roll of White Cloud, it certainly is no John Wayne paper.
The next time you get to a Walmart — after saying a prayer, of course — take a stroll down the aisles and just look at what is available every single day, oftentimes 24 hours per day. Notice the entire section of milk and eggs and don’t forget the fresh meat counters.
Nothing compares to the toilet paper section, though.
I opted for the 12 mega rolls and called an audible for the Quilted Northern… three-ply paper with 300 feet of paper per roll — 3,600 glorious feet (2/3 of a mile) of wonderful, soft toilet paper.
I didn’t do the math, but it did have a $1 off coupon attached to it.
Winner, winner chicken dinner!
All who live here are winners. Even if some people do not realize it.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.