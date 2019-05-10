I’ll give you the clean version of the old saying: “Opinions are like noses, everyone has one.” However, real facts have a way of defining whose opinions actually matter.
We have a lot of Alex Hodge supporters and Hodge himself going on social media and saying that the Leader-Call tells “lies” or “half-truths” or we “twist the truth” or that we “mislead” our readers in one way or another. They make these claims, then never give one iota of evidence of anything that we’ve lied about. Anyone can go on social media and claim anything. However, you’ll notice that those who claim we lie can never give a single example of something that we’ve lied about. They can’t do it because it isn’t true.
Heck, it’s not even the real reason that they hate us. What really bothers some people about this newspaper has nothing to do with lying. In fact, it’s the complete opposite. The people who hate us do so because we are brutally honest. We’re the only media outlet that is brave enough to tell the truth and a lot of citizens (like Jack Nicholson said in “A Few Good Men”) can’t handle the truth.
A good number of people in this town don’t want to believe that corruption exists and, of course, there are others who know that it exists but are benefitting from the corruption and don’t want it exposed. That is what we are fighting against and it is why we get attacked as “liars” on social media without anyone ever providing a single iota of evidence that we’ve lied about anything.
Time and time again, we are attacked for our fact-based reporting, and time and time again, we are vindicated as having been 100 percent accurate. When we broke a national story titled “Kentucky Fried Hoax” showing that a little girl who had her face disfigured by pit bulls hadn’t actually been kicked out of a Jackson KFC restaurant, as her family had claimed and the national media had latched onto to vilify the restaurant chain, we were originally blasted on social media. People, including the family’s attorney, called us the most vile of names that I couldn’t possibly repeat in this newspaper. But guess what? We were right. It was a hoax and the national media had to do an about-face and report that what was in our story was the ACTUAL TRUTH.
And now you can go on Snopes.com and fact check “3-year-old asked to leave KFC because of facial scars and find that the Leader-Call exposed that it was a “made-up story that resulted in the family bilking the public and professionals for more than $135,000 in cash, as well as gifts and free surgeries.”
If you need a more recent example of us being slammed for lying or misleading the public, simply look at our coverage of the Windermere shooting. We were the first and only media outlet that reported that Greg Burroughs made two phone calls to Judge Kyle Robertson before dialing 911. We were the only ones who reported that the family had been allowed to clean up the crime scene. We were the only ones who reported that Burroughs had failed the lie-detector test and we were the only ones who exposed that Burroughs had gotten out of previous serious charges, including DUI, child endangerment and resisting arrest.
And, yes, we were attacked for telling lies, making up stories, not having our facts straight, etc. etc., by both the LPD and supporters of Burroughs — the same thing that Hodge supporters are saying about us now. However, everything we reported was true. Heck, even Burroughs’ own nonsensical lawsuit (he should be sending the LPD a thank-you note, not suing them) against the city acknowledges that what we reported was accurate.
By the way, another accurate Leader-Call story that I would hope City of Laurel attorneys will introduce at trial is the one in which Mark Thornton interviewed the jury foreman in Burroughs’ manslaughter case, who said he believed Burroughs was guilty but that there simply wasn’t enough hard evidence to convict him.
So now it’s the sheriff and his supporters’ turn to claim we are lying. We even got a letter from a reader chiding us for making “blasphemous” statements about the sheriff. Again, he didn’t give a single example of the “blasphemy,” he just made the claim without evidence.
Here are some hard truths that Sheriff Hodge and his supporters can’t seem to face:
1.) This sheriff spent “three months” (his words, not ours) planning a publicity-stunt raid to arrest and humiliate an elderly couple — one a war hero — without once stepping foot on the property or offering to help.
2.) He illegally took the couple’s personal pets and disposed of them without having the authority to do so.
3.) He allowed a drunk driver who had an accident on Flynt Road to walk free without being processed, charged or even ticketed, even though that driver could have easily killed someone’s family (Hodge supporters should ask themselves why Hodge isn’t suing us if this claim is untrue.).
4.) He is trying to stack the deck on the Board of Supervisors so that he can ram a huge budget/tax increase down the throats of Jones County taxpayers.
5.) He has a $37,000-a-year taxpayer-funded Public Information Officer on the payroll, which no other local law enforcement agency has.
6.) There are 14 well-documented felony cases (well, hang on … make that 15 now) that had to be dismissed because the sheriff’s department failed to serve warrants in a timely matter, and one of those people happened to live a mile from the sheriff’s department.
7.) This sheriff claims not to have the time nor manpower to serve warrants and patrol the county, yet there is plenty of time for internet TV shows, posting on Facebook, running BClean, attending countless events and holding press conferences, with his entire staff surrounding him.
8. This sheriff claims to be transparent but refuses to answer three very simple questions while hooked up to a lie-detector test, even though he’s been offered enough money to hire a deputy for a year.
9.) Hodge cut the Leader-Call off from receiving press releases and public documents because he got mad about a well-documented and truthful story about dog food.
Those, my friends, are facts. If you have evidence that any of it is untrue, then present it or shut up.
Now here are some of my opinions:
1.) Sheriff Hodge has used his position as sheriff to make himself rich through his BClean business, much like the Clintons did with the Clinton Foundation.
2.) Hodge is a narcissist and a bully who loves the TV camera and is willing to hurt good people like former Emergency Management Director Marda Tullos, if it will increase his power.
3.) Hodge used his BClean business relationship to get deputies hired instead of the LPD to work security for Sanderson even though it is in city limits.
4.) Hodge has increased the visibility of the sheriff’s department in recent weeks because it is election time.
5.) Hodge uses the Bible as a tool to garner votes.
Facts and opinions. If the sheriff or his supporters want to offer evidence that disputes either, we will gladly give you the space in this paper to present it. But most likely, all we will get out you is more name-calling..
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
