There are so many things I don’t understand. With age would come wisdom and clarity, or so I thought. But after hitting 50, there’s just wistfulness and confusion.
In the more than quarter-century I’ve been in this profession, there has been all sorts of progress, but we haven’t really progressed as a people. In many respects, we’ve regressed, it seems. I look around at what’s going on in our country and can’t help but think this is what our households would be like if we put the toddlers and teenagers in charge … Wait, that is what’s happening.
Gosh, I really don’t want this to be a “back in my day, things were so much better” kind of column. But some things were. Race relations seemed better when I was growing up. I think we found the sweet spot in the late 1980s and early ’90s. Maybe that’s because there were still working-age people who had experienced forced segregation and limited opportunities, so they constantly reminded the younger generation of the very real sacrifices it took to get to that point. They were fortunate, and they were reminded of that often, I’m sure. We all need regular reminders that we’re blessed. The separate water fountains at the Jones County courthouse in Ellisville should be viewed as a milestone for progress, not a reminder of oppression.
One of my closest friends from the early years was Donald Tyler. We worked together at a veterinarians’ clinic and hung out together a lot. I could be specific, but it would sound lame. It always does when a white person tries to give his resumé to prove he’s not a racist.
Instead of making the clichéd claim that “some of my best friends are black,” I’ll take a more truthful tact: Some of my best friends were racist. That statement doesn’t only apply to my white friends, though. No, people are products of their raising (or lack thereof). Most people my age were raised by a generation that had been through a veritable race war in the late ’60s and early ’70s, so there were very strong feelings — from both sides. Those feelings were often inherited by the children, at least until they got enough life experience to form their own opinions.
We’re asked to understand the fate of children raised by single mothers in poverty in the projects … but for some reason, we don’t offer the same free pass to those raised by racist parents. They use the n-word, not out of hatred, but because it’s the only word they’d ever heard for people of color.
Our best race relations are on display with people who have played on the same sports teams or served in the same military unit. They know about working for a common goal and having each others’ backs. They wore the same uniform, so skin color didn’t matter. Something superficial like race isn’t taboo like it is in polite society. They joke about it.
Donald and I did. When we played basketball at some of the courts in the Jackson area, “White Boy” is the only name I was ever called. I heard “White Men Can’t Jump” way before the movie came out in 1992. My response was, “You wanna jump in the pool?” Donald made fun of my dance moves; I made fun of his “hoopties” and his habit of putting $2-3 gas in them every day instead of $10-$15 once a week. (If the car breaks down and you have to bum a ride, you still have cash to pay the driver, he explained.)
If “woke” people today had heard some of our conversations, they would think we were racist … well, they would’ve thought I was, since only white people are racists. I don’t understand the rules today. Our society has become coarsened about so many things, but there’s this hypersensitivity about race. White kids who go to rap concerts are shamed if they sing the n-words that litter the lyrics (Google it). White backup singers and band members aren’t supposed to sing it either. Huh? Ridiculous …
Donald and I have drifted apart because of distance, but I know we are still close in our hearts. And I know the heart of my closest friend now, Jim Cegielski. He’s way older than me — another generation even — as he hits 57 today. He cringes when he hears stories from my youth, especially if told with the same, umm, colorful words we used. That could be because it’s the 10th time he’s heard them, but he was taken aback the first time, too.
He will joke about just about anything, but he recoils at race-related comments, and he has as long as I’ve known him. He would never report all of this to defend himself against the Black Lives Matter folks who have labeled him a racist, but I will.
For the 13 years I’ve been here, a young black man Jim coached at a private school has come to the office to visit — and beg for and get money — before he found himself in jail facing serious charges. He also hired a young black man who had been to prison but was trying to better himself. Jim took him to Florida with us, overpaid him for the job he was doing, paid his tuition at USM, gave him keys to the office, the company credit card … and he embezzled thousands, just like a few white ex-employees have done.
Jim’s generosity has caused more problems for him than anything. People posting his photo with words that I wrote — out of context — don’t have any idea about that. They don’t want to know. They carry signs and wear T-shirts to say Black Lives Matter. Jim has actually done things to help black lives. And even when he was betrayed, he chalked it up to character, not color. Isn’t that what we’re supposed to do?
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
