A few random thoughts while feeling full of myself for being considered “essential” while still sheltering in place and working:
• I hope this won’t offend conservatives — after all, some of my best friends are conservative — but I don’t agree with those who are criticizing the federal government’s $2.2 trillion stimulus package. This isn’t like other entitlements and previous bailouts. This crisis is being caused by the government telling people with jobs to not go to work. Conservatives have complained for years about the federal government’s unfunded mandates. Well, it’s finally funding a mandate! Too bad the next three or four generations will have to pay for it. Oh, well, look at the bright side: If predictions that this pandemic is part of the fulfillment of prophecy in Revelation, it won’t matter. Go ahead and max out those credit cards and get the economy going strong again in no time!
• If you want to criticize the government for going too far with precautionary measures by shutting down the entire country to protect a small, vulnerable population whose movements could have been restricted, then you’d have a valid argument. We are volunteering for an inevitable economic collapse in order to prevent an identifiable, small segment of people from catching a virus. It doesn’t make sense. Our economy went from boom to doom in a month. The economic recovery will be way slower than the recovery from the plague itself.
• Why is it called a “popcorn” ceiling? Looks more like a “pimply” ceiling …
• A good first step toward economic recovery would be for every employer — especially our government — to take a look at who is not at work. If they’re non-essential now, try to justify why they’ll be essential when the pandemic passes. If you can’t … well, there’s a good way to cut expenses.
The stimulus checks are for politicians to “prove they care” about the people whose lives the quarantines are affecting. But most people are going to use their $1,200 stimulus check to buy bigger-screen TVs and other fun things. When the time comes to pay rent, they’ll say, “I ain’t got it. The guvment needs to bail me out!” Also, adding $600 to unemployment checks isn’t a good way to encourage people to stay/get back to work.
• There needs to be a study to find out if the increase in cases of A.D.D. correlates with the advent of the crawls and flashing promos on the bottom of TV screens during regular news and sports (remember those?) programming. Where do we look or do we listen?!
• We’ll all be paying for that $1,200 check for a long, long, long time. Hope it’s worth it. I don’t claim to know precisely what should be done during this unprecedented crisis — I’m smart enough to know what I don’t know. But the economic stimulus money should be going to employers — with the caveat that they keep their employees for a designated amount of time (six months? … the remainder of 2020?) post-plague in order to receive funds. That would never fly with Democrats, though. They’d present it as “the wealthy getting wealthier” instead of as the most practical and efficient way to handle the crisis.
• Restaurants should be allowed to sell alcoholic beverages in to-go cups. Drinks are a large percentage of their profit. Besides, convenience stores can sell them now, so why not?
• I’ve wondered aloud in a few groups (under 10, I promise, lest I be shamed and pilloried on the social-media posts) if we wouldn’t be better off if all able-bodied, non-compromised people in the workforce got in groups and caught COVID-19 on purpose — while vigorously protecting the elderly and other immuno-compromised folks, of course. Then we could get on with our lives in a couple of weeks instead of enduring this paralysis of the country for months on end. That principle worked in past generations, when mothers had “chickenpox parties” so their kids could catch it in a controlled environment, suffer a few days, then be immune forever.
• Did my “Unpopular opinions” column on Feb. 22 start a Facebook phenomenon? If I were to participate in one of those trendy questionnaires, you’d know that my account has either been hacked or I’m drunk. My first and only response on the list of “10 things I hate that everyone loves” would be “Facebook games.” If only herd immunity were as easily accomplished as herd unoriginality …
• I’m starting to sound like my dad. He used to get irritated by simple things like bumper stickers. He said for years he was going to have one made that read “Bumper Sticker” and put it beside his personalized license plate — “CAR TAG.”
• Renting a car at Enterprise last Saturday, the clerk asked me for two recent utility bills to prove my residence — after taking my debit card. “Huh?” That’s the policy, he said. I was in a huge hurry, so I rummaged through my car and found last month’s mortgage payment statement. Score! But when I took it to him, he said that wouldn’t do. “Ummm … seriously? The payment for the actual place I live, with the address on there, isn’t proof of where I live?” Turns out that’s not on Enterprise’s list of acceptable bills for proof of residency. After a little arguing and a lot of scrolling through email, I found my Internet bill. After much thought, he accepted that … Then he told me I’d have to park my personal car down at Walmart and walk back because his lot was full and he was there alone. Interesting for a business whose slogan is, “We’ll pick you up.”
• Turn off the TV news and push away from the computer. Go outside. Take a walk. It’s gorgeous! Do that DYI project you’ve been putting off. Read a book. Develop a new hobby. Just stop making it all coronacrisis all day, every day. Please. You’re protecting your physical health at the expense of your mental health. Besides, you’re bumming out the rest of us.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
