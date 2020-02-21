Ever have one of those weeks when it seems like all you do is make people mad, no matter your intentions?
I’m in one of those stretches now. People on both ends of a couple of recent cases have been vocal with criticism of my reporting. It’s almost understandable if accused criminals get mad at me for reporting the crimes they’re facing.
But I’ve been catching grief from people I’m advocating for (the victims) and from people who are portrayed as heroes (law enforcement) in recent stories. This must be what it feels like to be Michael Bloomberg (minus several gazillion dollars), getting attacked from all sides.
That’s OK, though. I’m not whining. Luckily, I started in this business a quarter-century ago handling softball mommas in Attala and Warren counties. That’s the ultimate training ground for dealing with irrational people … even though, admittedly, that may be one aspect of the profession that’s gotten more difficult over the years. I don’t suffer fools well.
Some people’s hatred for me and/or the paper seems to outweigh the grief they’re supposedly suffering over a lost loved one. Posts that should contain condolences and sweet sentiments are turning into LL-C-bashing fests. It’s bizarre.
Instead of dwelling on that and lecturing the haters about the value of a newspaper, I’m going with the vibe that’s following me right now. If people are going to be mad no matter what, I’m going to go ahead and get a few unpopular opinions off my chest:
• Friends and self-appointed community leaders, stop having candlelight vigils and anti-violence rallies. Yes, I realize that you mean well and you want to have a public display to show how much the victim was cared for … but the people who come to those events are the ones who already care and the ones who need to be there aren’t.
Candles won’t stop violence. Do you think that people who are willing to do a drive-by at a crowded apartment complex in broad daylight are going to be frightened by French vanilla scents in the twilight? Do you really think that heartfelt words will touch the heart and soul of people who obviously have neither? I know you mean well. But stop it.
• Suicide is a tough topic, particularly when young people who seemingly have their whole lives ahead of them take that permanent “solution” because of a temporary problem. It’s been way too prevalent around here and, right now, it’s way too fresh of a topic to deal with in a sensitive manner.
So maybe, just maybe, we need to stop dealing with it so sensitively. The cause of death never gets talked about openly. When we see large groups of people mourning on social media about a young person who died with nary a reference to how it happened, you can bet it’s suicide or overdose. It’s no wonder that the numbers are rising on both. Why? Because there’s no stigma. There’s no real talk. Only the sappy sweet memories of happier times and testimonies about great things the deceased did.
No one screams, “What the hell were you thinking? Whatever problem you were dealing with, plenty of other people have handled it without taking their life. You didn’t solve a problem, you made it 1,000 times worse. What you did is selfish and weak, and that’s how you’ll be remembered.”
Instead, there’s an outpouring of what can only be described as deification of the deceased. It’s a rare moment in time when all teens/young adults from every clique are expressing kind words and thoughts about one of their own. How do you think that looks to the next disaffected young person who believes his or her life is meaningless? It romanticizes that end as a means to matter.
Again, what was described above is the way these deaths have (not) been dealt with for a decade or so now. Maybe it’s time to try something different. For those who think those first two opinions are insensitive and believe the “sensitive” approach to violence and suicide are good, I have one question: Are you trying to make yourself feel better or are you trying to make the situation better?
• If you haters want to do some actual good, harness your power to go after the Mississippi Department of Corrections and the Parole Board. The common theme of almost every high-profile crime we report on is that the tragedy we’re reporting was caused by someone who was released from prison early. Either there needs to be an effective means of rehabilitation or prisoners need to remain behind bars for all of their sentences. OK, that’s not an unpopular opinion … but why aren’t more people outraged by this? Why aren’t you be beating down our state officials’ doors to demand change? Turn your anger toward something useful.
• If I were a card-carrying member (whatever that means) of any political party, I would be a Libertarian. That’s a good training ground for having the loudest people on both sides oppose you. After all, the one thing Republicans and Democrats can work together on is snuffing out any third party to maintain their power.
Libertarian policies would solve two of our society’s greatest ills. First, drugs would be decriminalized (taxed and regulated, then demonized, just like tobacco products), which would crush the profit motive that drives the illegal drug trade. That would end just about all crime that stems from addiction, but it would “look bad” or “send the wrong message,” so we will continue to do what’s not working. Second, establish a 15 percent flat tax for everyone from welfare recipients to billionaires. The country would take in the most revenue in history … but politicians who are powered by class-warfare rhetoric would lose their bases, so that ain’t gonna happen.
• To help curb football-related concussions, stop trying to invent better helmets — take away helmets altogether. Who’s going to lead with their head when it’s not protected? Problem solved.
• Chick-fil-A has good food and even better service. It should serve as a model for all eateries in the industry … but I believe Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwich may be a little better. I know, I know, that’s heresy. Lord, forgive me. While I’m confessing unpopular opinions, here’s one more: I believe Satan was better than little Johnny in “The Devil Went Down to Georgia.” Maybe it’s best that I end my devil’s-advocate column right there.
•
Mark Thornton is editor-in-chief. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.