For the last couple of months, I’ve made a conscious effort to alternate my attitude in this space from serious and sanctimonious one week to congenial and conversational the next week.
It’s not likely to ever be a safe enough space for snowflakes. But I don’t want to always sound like the curmudgeonly old columnist yelling at the hipsters to get off his lawn. It’s a struggle because that’s what I feel like doing. All. The. Time.
It’s easy to stay angry these days. Just tune in the talking heads on any network. Even if you only watch the pundits you agree with, 99 percent of their pontifications are things you should be angry about. Talk radio hosts are even worse than the ones on TV.
If you try to escape the madness by going to Facebook, you’ll find more of the same, but with a soccer-mom twist — strong opinions but weak constitutions. They’re the ones who start a post with something like: “This is not up for debate and anyone who argues will be deleted …”
Huh? Then what’s the point? You just want to write something that your friends agree with and have them respond with the right words and/or emojis. Are you that desperate for attention? Are you in need of a daily affirmation with Stuart Smalley? If so, you can find him on YouTube … Heck, you might could get him to do one with you personally. He’s not doing much these days.
It’s amazing how much we let these devices — all of which are equipped with on/off switches — control not only our lives, but our attitudes. That’s the real digital divide. They’ve made identity politics the “new normal,” to use one of the new buzzphrases that grinds my grits.
It all works out really well for the politicians, but not so much for us. Elected officials with a “D” by their name can’t risk sounding as if they’re “aligned” with someone with an “R” by their name, and vice versa. And who can blame them? The second that happens, a dozen national news networks and websites would dispatch stories under headlines: “Pelosi pats Trump on back” or “Schumer supports president’s policy.”
A headline or two like that, and their base would be destroyed. It wouldn’t matter what the story said. Heck, too many of you share stories on your “news” feed based on headlines alone. (Just this week, several friends of mine shared a story about Hank Jr. that was obviously satire … ) The story could say that the Republican leadership agreed with Democrat leaders that they should take off work the Friday after Thanksgiving. But the substance doesn’t matter. Agreement and compromise are bad for politics, so those things must be avoided at all costs … and we’re the ones who pay. That’s because it assures us that we won’t get good governing.
Lord, if You would answer one prayer for our once-great nation, it would be that You help our representatives in Congress see fit to pass term limits. That single policy change would serve as a cleanser for our country. It would wipe out something that’s been more destructive for a longer duration than coronavirus, and it’s more crucial and would be longer-lasting than disinfectant wipes and hand sanitizer.
You know what else it would do? If there were a serious push for term limits, you’d see a temporary spirit of cooperation in Congress, because they’d unite to fight that!
There’s an old saying that if you have one lawyer in town, he’ll starve, but if there are two lawyers in town, they’ll both get rich. That’s because the first one creates the need for the second one to defend others in legal matters. That same principle applies to politics these days.
They emphasize the division to create the “need” for them to stay in power to “fight for YOU.” They claim that the other side is “coming for your guns” or is “trying to destroy the environment” and the ONLY way you can stop “them” is to “donate to my re-election fund NOW.” It appeals to emotion, not rational thought. Both major parties are equally guilty of using this tactic.
If we didn’t have career politicians, we wouldn’t have that kind of “campaigning” — not for long, at least. There are no perfect candidates that we agree with 100 percent of the time. We seem to understand that in our personal relationships. You support your spouse and your children despite their flaws. We don’t expect perfection from them — in fact, we rationalize their blatant miscues — yet we expect purity from political candidates? There has to be give-and-take.
Back to the plague of social media. Some of you will take a single incident at a fast-food establishment and try to create outrage on Facebook. But you will defend a politician you support to the point of absurdity, even if what he or she did or said is right there on video. You hold an $8-an-hour teenager to a higher standard than you do a lawmaker who makes six figures a year and became a multimillionaire by making promises that haven’t been delivered for three decades. Does that make sense?
This week would have been the 100th birthday of U.S. Rep. Sonny Montgomery. He’s not exactly a posterchild for term limits, but a great example of effective governing. He was a leading Democrat in the House and his closest friend was Republican President George H.W. Bush. There was mutual respect if not always political agreement. That’s because both were respectable.
The first story I ever wrote for a newspaper was covering Montgomery at the Rotary Club in Kosciusko. He treated me like I was a veteran in the White House press corps instead of the scared, sweating cub reporter I was. At the time, I was so conservative, I thought only the R’s were good and all D’s were bad. But the powerful man who insisted that I call him “Sonny” made me see things in a different light.
The divisiveness has multiplied exponentially since then. I’m not sure there’s space for that light to shine in on the shadows any more.
•
Mark Thornton is
editor-in-chief of the
Leader-Call. Email him at
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.