I’ll start by offering an apology to Joe Ladner. If things had gone my way, the report on your recent arrest would’ve been the only mention of that case in this paper. But some of your family members brought more attention to the incident. Blame them, not me.
Or, like others in your immediate family, you can blame me, too … and we can keep your name and misdeed circulating in the community right here every week.
First, some background. Joe Ladner, 27, of Laurel was one of eight people arrested in Columbia and charged with “procuring a prostitute” during a sting operation conducted by local, state and federal law enforcement officials. At the time of his arrest, Ladner was engaged and his fiancée was pregnant. That was reported in the Sept. 22 story. And that was the part of the story that Ladner’s mother Stacy Price and grandfather Leroy Ladner found objectionable.
Both emphasized that Joe was in the wrong and the article was right about the arrest and his fiancée expecting … but they vehemently disagreed with my choice to publish that information.
Now, I don’t usually use this forum as a bully pulpit after a wounded person tries to punish me for the sins of another. It’s an unfortunate hazard of the profession, especially if you work at a community newspaper.
The psychology of these people who are hurting isn’t hard to figure out. They feel as if their world is falling apart, so they focus on something they think they can control — the newspaper. If it’s blasting us for publishing a photo of a fatal wreck, an error with an obituary or coming unglued because of an unflattering detail in a crime story, they direct all of their pain and anger at us.
Their emotions are misplaced, for sure, but I always give them a lot of latitude. If using me as their figurative punching bag makes them feel better, then fine. I’ve done it for a bunch of folks over the years. It goes with the territory, especially if you dive in beyond the press releases and official reports.
But in recent days, we’ve drawn the ire of an unusually large number of irrational people who, in their haze, felt compelled to complain to us over parts of stories that ranged from incredibly trivial to heartbreakingly tragic. All had one thing in common: We weren’t responsible for any of the incidents; we only reported them.
When you mommas yell at us — especially for something your supposedly adult son did — then that’s what we call “a clue” as to what the root of his problems may be.
Are y’all this bad at problem-solving in other facets of your life? When your house is on fire, do you run out and water the lawn? When your grass is tall, do you go inside and vacuum the rugs? When your elbow aches, do you put Preparation H on your butt?
Ridiculous, right? But they make just as much sense as contacting the newspaper when your adult son is arrested for trying to hire a prostitute. And by the way, since you asked but wouldn’t listen, the reason his status as a prospective husband and father was relevant is simple: His decision speaks to his character beyond the crime for which he was arrested. In fact, it’s worse than the charge … which is why y’all are so upset about it being reported. Most folks could overlook a little pay-for-play. “Hell, we all pay for it one way or the other,” most guys in the market for the oldest profession would rationalize.
But to know he’s in a committed relationship with a baby on the way … Well, that’s someone whose age may say “man,” but his actions say “boy.”
The times my wife was pregnant were, without a doubt, when I was most in love with her and most protective of her. It wasn’t about my, ummm, manly needs not being met. It was about doing everything in my power to make sure she knew her husband was committed to her and to being a good father. And that’s coming from a still somewhat bitter divorcee.
Stacy Price called and offered some vague rationalization — “You don’t know what he’s been through!” — and tossed this preteen “logic” at me: “Well, I guess you’re perfect.”
Umm, no. Regular readers of this column know I don’t disguise the fact that I’m flawed.
Leroy Ladner emailed that he was “very disappointed” about the story. Well, I’m very disappointed that someone from his generation would spend one second on something as irrelevant to the real issue as a newspaper story. He even tossed some childish challenge that deflects the blame: “You just be sure when something happens to your family members, and it will, that you publish everything on them.”
Don’t worry, Leroy. That’s not hypothetical. We have had unflattering front-page stories on relatives of people who work here and even people who were employees at the time. We know how to handle our business. Maybe y’all should work on problems closer to home rather than concerning yourself with our business.
Even though others called and were equally illogical this week, I’m singling out this one for one reason: Because I’m a man of my word. After about 15 minutes of talking in circles, making no progress, I finally told Stacy Price in a calm voice that I was done and the story was done, but if she said another word, I would write about it again. Instead of taking me up on that offer, she screamed, “Kiss my ass!”
Sorry about that, Joe. Good luck!
