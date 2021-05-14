Take it from someone who has been working in downtown Laurel for a quarter of a century, first as a busboy and now as a paperboy, I am absolutely stunned by the number of tourists pouring into our city each week. Ben and Erin Napier and their TV show “Home Town” have turned Laurel into some sort of Mayberry/Memphis hybrid. It’s a far cry from the days when you could see tumbleweeds rolling down the middle of Central Avenue on a Saturday night. And it is fantastic.
The increased number of tourists in Laurel coincides with the increased popularity of both “Home Town” the TV show and Ben and Erin themselves. There is little doubt that the Napiers have replaced Chip and Joanna Gaines as HGTV’s premiere renovation hosts.
Just look around. They are featured regularly on the cover of national magazines such as “People” and “Country Living.” Home Town is ranked the No. 1 HGTV show on the popular website “Ranker.” And USA Today reporter Hemal Jhaveri recently gave “Home Town” a grade of “A” and wrote, “(Ben and Erin) are taking over the road that Chip and Joanna helped pave but are far less oriented on marketing perfection … Home Town seems to be a lot more genuine than Fixer Upper … Home Town hits all the beats of a good HGTV show perfectly — it’s aspirational without being overwhelming, comforting without being saccharine, and dramatic without feeling staged.”
There is no doubt that Ben and Erin have become TV superstars, and that brings with it wealth, fame and perks that very few people get to experience. Unfortunately, it also brings with it something I like to refer to as “the crazy factor.” The more popular you are, the more crazy people you are going to attract.
Fans are wonderful, but stalkers and gawkers are very real, really annoying and potentially dangerous. I have an infinitesimal fraction of the fame of the Napiers, and with a couple of exceptions, most of that is local fame from writing a newspaper column for the past 25 years, and yet, I’ve had more dealings with lunatics over the years than I can remember.
I can honestly say that I’ve been a “crazy” magnet since the first month of writing a humor column for the Leader-Call. There is one wacko, who still lives in Laurel (and is still a nut case), who took to writing weekly hate mail to the paper about my column.
At first, then LL-C Publisher Crystal Dupre’ would forward it to me and, like I still have a tendency to do, I’d respond. But after a while, the hate mail was becoming darker and darker, to the point where he was attacking my family, including my two children who were both under the age of 8 at the time. At some point, Crystal called me with real concern in her voice and said, “Hey, I’ve talked to some people about this guy and they are telling me he is insane. I’m not giving you anymore of his letters, and I don’t want you to write about him or respond to him at all anymore. I’m worried about your safety.”
Years later, after I opened up The ReView of Jones County, the same guy would come into the paper or see me in a store and act like we were best buddies, but I couldn’t hide my disdain for him. After I found out that he was banned from Buffalo Wild Wings for telling a young-looking waitress that she should go into “child porn,” he has, for the most part, stopped engaging me at all. Good move on his part.
Unfortunately, this was just the first of many kooks I’ve had to deal with over the years, and if anything, the problem has only grown larger. I have a front-of-office staff that goes out of their way to protect me from a lot of the lunacy, and I absolutely love them for it. But they can’t stop it all.
As I write this, I have two people who are definitely obsessed and could possibly be classified as legitimate stalkers. One seems to be having some sort of strange and delusional romantic fantasies about me, but I’m pretty sure that person is just very lonely and absolutely harmless.
I’m not so sure about the other one, though. That situation has been going on now for a couple of years, involves hundreds of unreciprocated messages, photos and phone calls, and just when you think it might be over, it starts back up again. It’s frightening because you simply just don’t know if this is the extent of the abnormal behavior or if there are other unwanted surprises to come. By the way, I’ve had exactly one conversation with this particular person and, quite frankly, I don’t even remember what it was about.
Even the inanimate newspaper itself has its stalkers. We have one person who calls us every single day, any time of day or night, about any and every single topic you can possibly imagine, including beauty tips. This person doesn’t care who she talks to or even if it is a live person (most of her conversation takes place with our answering machine) as long as she is communicating with the Laurel Leader-Call.
In any event, I can commiserate with the Napiers when it comes to their stalker and gawker problems and can only imagine how much worse they have it when it comes to the crazies. It certainly makes you understand why celebrities hide in mansions tucked behind brick walls, electric fences and security guards. It will be a shame if that is the route the Napiers are forced to take, but who could blame them when they have a young child and another one on the way to worry about?
As LPD Chief Tommy Cox made clear in our front-page story from last week, law enforcement simply can’t ask people to leave town because they are acting strange, are obsessed with a TV show or become paparazzi and inappropriately photograph our TV stars, their house or their children. It’s wrong and it’s stupid, but it has to be illegal for the police to act.
Ben and Erin have asked people to respect their privacy, and we certainly second that motion. I’m sure most people do. But as I’m driving to work and passing through downtown, I’ve noticed more and more gawkers pointing cameras at inappropriate places. As Ben and Erin’s fame continues to grow, it would be unrealistic to think that this problem, along with the number of crazies, isn’t going to grow as well.
Locals, both businesses and residents, need to welcome our visitors with open arms and make sure that they leave here with the warmest of feelings about our wonderful home town. However, we also have a duty to protect the Napiers from the overzealous and obsessed fans who might overstep the boundaries of accepted behavior. At the very least, don’t tell people where they live, for goodness sake.
As Hitchcock actress Tippi Hedron once said, “I don’t know if you have ever been the object of someone’s obsession, but if it’s not your desire, it is horrible. It is really awful.” And it is.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
