Marc Thiessen wrote in the Washington Post last week: “History is being made on Capitol Hill this week. No, I’m not talking about the presidential impeachment trial; that’s been done before. I’m talking about President Trump’s decision to become the first U.S. president to speak in person at the March for Life.”
Ironically, Washington Post was one of a few national media outlets covering President Trump’s comments to the crowds at this year’s March for Life in Washington. Some media didn’t cover the event at all in keeping with their annual refusal to cover the March.
The few media outlets that reported the president’s attendance speculated he had attended for political reasons, to solidify his support among white evangelicals and to divert attention away from the impeachment trial. President Trump doesn’t have a political bone in his body! Sure, he has political advisers who talk politics and optics. But, Trump is a businessman who makes his own decisions according to his own gut feelings.
The 2020 March for Life wasn’t Trump’s first pro-life rodeo. He reminded those attending, “And during my first week in office, I reinstated and expanded the Mexico City Policy and we issued a landmark pro-life rule to govern the use of Title X taxpayer funding. I notified Congress that I would veto any legislation that weakens pro-life policy or that encourages the destruction of human life.”
Trump was the first sitting president to speak at the Susan B. Anthony List’s annual Campaign for Life gala in 2018; he’s allowed states to defund Planned Parenthood and defunded the U.N. Population Fund. Of course, President Trump appointed two new constitutionalist justices to the Supreme Court over rancorous objections from Democrats who all support abortion. These are only a few policy changes he has made to defend every baby’s right to life.
Pro-choice supporters believe abortion is a political issue, whereas pro-life supporters know abortion literally kills babies and scars their mothers deeply in many ways, truly a lose-lose event. That’s why pro-life groups support mothers during their pregnancies, provide safe alternatives to abortion, and even offer counseling for mothers who have had abortions.
Trump told the crowd, “You stand for life each and every day. You provide housing, education, jobs and medical care to the women who you serve. You find loving families for children in need of a forever home. You host baby showers for expecting moms. You make — you just make it your life’s mission to help spread God’s grace.”
Trump closed his comments, “And above all, we know that every human soul is divine and every human life, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of Almighty God. Together, we will defend this truth all across our magnificent land. We will set free the dreams of our people. And with determined hope, we look forward to all of the blessings that will come from the beauty, talent, purpose, nobility and grace of every American child.”
While President Trump celebrated life with tens of thousands of pro-life marchers, Democrats vilified the president for their 24 hours in the Senate. Proverbs 18:17 says, “The first to plead his case seems just, until another comes and examines him.” The president’s lawyers are examining the Democrats’ case this week.
Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. Contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
