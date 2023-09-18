I have to admit to you readers, I’m sounding a bit down lately in these columns. It’s a curse wearing my “heart on my sleeve.” Sometimes it runs down into my fingers and to the keyboard. If it bugs anybody — and I’m guessing it does — well, you ought to be me. The truth is, I am depressed ... but I’ll get past it because, by nature, I’m what you’d call a pessimistic optimist.
The pessimism comes from keeping my eyes and ears open to what’s going on around me, and not trying to fool myself into thinking a soup sandwich is anything else but. I don’t live in “LaLa Land.” Some days, I get up, check into the world around me and think, “Jeez, what else can go wrong?” But usually, around the time I’ve smoked my third coffin nail and put away a pot of coffee on the porch, I’m in face-it-head-on mode and cracking cynical, off-color or outright stupid jokes about the bad news and shooting off my yap about what I think of it to my long-suffering bride, my herd of dogs, unfortunate friends and even less-fortunate strangers, all the while trying to figure what can be done. What can I do? That’s the optimism in me and part of that bounce and resolve I wrote about in last week’s edition. It’s a blessed curse for sure.
There’s plenty, and then some, to stay down about if I let it, and this week won’t be any different. Next week, too, I’m guessing. You probably – if you’ve got a functioning brain cell or two – think along these lines sometimes like me. The odd upside, though, is the reason I’m laid low, starts with being honest with myself and acknowledging there’s genuinely an issue.But next, I tell myself the solution is in me (and you), and I (us) just have to want to solve the problem bad enough to buckle down and do what it takes to fix it. That’s the real challenge, where putting optimism and positive thinking in play can overcome the pessimism and doubt. I get stymied by how big, complex and convoluted everything appears to be and how the way forward has roadblock after roadblock. The first question then is, where to start. So I pick something and go. Without a doubt, that pick is tough, what with everything hitting us so fast and hard. It seems hourly there’s another shoe dropping and a news cycle full of woe. America’s going down the toilet. This column’s my pick for today.
My opinion is it’s up to each of us to realize and decide, then act like we matter to more than just ourselves. That’s a reality too many of us pooh-pooh. If you think you don’t amount to a hill of beans, well, folks guess what? You won’t. Giving ourselves credit that, by mattering to others, it then matters what we do, what we say, how we say it and what we expect when we do. I say expect results, expect a reaction. Demand that because you matter. You deserve those. I think that’s where we stand with our government. Collectively, we’ve ceded our mattering. Worse, we think we can’t get it back. And I think those in government count on it.
You think your kids are getting an education? Guess again. They’re being indoctrinated, not instructed. So, if you’re a parent, do you do anything or do you just pack them off to the government school and breathe a sigh of relief you won’t have to deal with them until after 3 p.m.? Mississippi falls out around 43rd nation-wide for quality of education. I think parents ought to, rightly, be their children’s first teacher, and if a parent doesn’t know what’s being fed into their little heads of mush, then they’ve made themselves not matter.
What can be done? Plenty. First, pay attention to the curriculum. Find out what’s being taught these young people. They’re the future. Do you know where your tax dollars go in these schools? No? Find out. Like the rest of government, they’ll drain you dry for taxes for programs that go nowhere. Ever hear of the PTA? Make time to get involved at the schools. Of course, you may actually have to start one, though, since here in Jones County, as far I can find, there’s only one, at one elementary school. Talk about not mattering. Change that. You can do it. How about going to school board meetings? Ask questions. If you can take off work to catch your favorite playoff game, there’s no excuse for not getting out early enough to see how the people you elect to run these schools conduct your business on your dime. Start mattering to those who think you do.
Inflation is out of control. Prices are up. Food costs are through the roof. Guess what else goes up when you pay more for food? Food tax revenues. You tired of $5 a gallon milk and the state’s cut on top of it? Well, get hot. Get angry, pick up a pen and write your legislator. Demand to know why in hell the food tax hasn’t been eliminated. Better yet, next time, don’t sit on your keester when it’s time to elect people who would reduce or get rid of taxes. Food and income. Might‘ve happened this time if we’d remembered we matter.
Tired of seeing your community overrun with obvious illegal aliens? Then stop hiring them and stop hiring contractors who hire them. An American who subsidizes himself by destroying his nation doesn’t deserve your hard-earned money. You control border policy at your address. You matter. No incentive to stay equals they leave. Hell, go buy your own mower if you have to. Make sure it’s made in the USA. You matter. Act like it.
So, there’s my opinion. You matter. I matter. We matter. Start acting like you do. Quit being a sheep.
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
