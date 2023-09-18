I have to admit to you readers, I’m sounding a bit down lately in these columns. It’s a curse wearing my “heart on my sleeve.” Sometimes it runs down into my fingers and to the keyboard. If it bugs anybody — and I’m guessing it does — well, you ought to be me. The truth is, I am depressed ... but I’ll get past it because, by nature, I’m what you’d call a pessimistic optimist.

The pessimism comes from keeping my eyes and ears open to what’s going on around me, and not trying to fool myself into thinking a soup sandwich is anything else but. I don’t live in “LaLa Land.” Some days, I get up, check into the world around me and think, “Jeez, what else can go wrong?” But usually, around the time I’ve smoked my third coffin nail and put away a pot of coffee on the porch, I’m in face-it-head-on mode and cracking cynical, off-color or outright stupid jokes about the bad news and shooting off my yap about what I think of it to my long-suffering bride, my herd of dogs, unfortunate friends and even less-fortunate strangers, all the while trying to figure what can be done. What can I do? That’s the optimism in me and part of that bounce and resolve I wrote about in last week’s edition. It’s a blessed curse for sure.

Buck Torske

