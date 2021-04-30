There’s a saying that pretty much sums up where we’re at in our beloved United States: “When push comes to shove …”
Well, personally, I’ve been pushed all I’m going to take — and I know I’m not alone — and it’s past time to do a little pushing back.
How do I know I’m not alone? Because I take the time to actually express my views. I speak with and ask my neighbors questions, inquire with friends and people I meet what they’re thinking and feeling. As much as watching television news, listening to the craziness on the radio and reading various magazines and newspapers drives me nuts, it’s the only way to not wake up one morning and find myself living in Orwell’s latest book.
I don’t want to shake my head and ask myself, “What the hell happened?” I can’t take it all in, of course. There’s too much, and it just keeps coming. But I’ll be damned if I’m not going to try to stay informed. Because that’s exactly why we’re in the mess we’re in.
We’ve been leaving how this country goes to others, and now and again, I run into somebody who, when I ask them what they think of such-n-such goings on, tell me they “never watch the news,” and I think to myself, “What kind of an idiot lives their life with their head struck in the sand?”
Or they’ll say some inane crap about not paying attention to politics. I ask myself, “Do they live in some sort of vacuum or bubble where nothing can affect them?” I can’t help but feel sorry for them. Those are the folks, our fellow citizens, who are really going to have a terrible shock when all this insanity our country is experiencing finally “hits the fan” and comes to a neighborhood or town near them, right into their laps. This insanity has been ignored and unchallenged by too many, too long already and is why it’s here now.
Ignorance isn’t bliss — it’s stupidity. When I meet these folks, I do a little pushing myself to encourage them to open their eyes and ears.
My wife and I just finished a roadtrip out to Myrtle Beach, S.C., and back. Pretty long trip, and we like to stop for coffee, take breaks at rest stops. Being the guy I am, I’ve got a few t-shirts that send my views out for the world to read. One I picked-up at the last gun show (naturally) reads “Red State Resistance” and on the back, “When Law Becomes Tyranny, Rebellion Becomes Duty.” I wore it on the trip. These few words reflect my outlook as to how things are shaping up for us here in America. Add to that, on the rear window of my truck, I have a decal that reads: “We The People are Pissed,” and my front plate is a Gadsen Flag — you know the one — a rattlesnake on a yellow background and the words “Don’t Tread On Me.”
Watching the reporting on this craziness in our country, you might think those would put people off and we’d be avoided like the plague. After all, we’re obviously “right wing extremists,” right? But that’s not the case. Far from it. Turns out I’m not the only one paying attention … thank God.
From beginning to end of our jaunt east, we didn’t encounter a single person who didn’t “get” my message or disagreed with the sentiment and substance of what these words meant. In fact, we didn’t have to speak a word to have a conversation begin. Those words were a catalyst. People passing by would stop and say things like, “I like your shirt, where’d you get it?” or “Love your plate, man!” From there, it didn’t take but seconds to hear from them how they saw things. Not one told me they were “offended” or threatened. Amazing, huh? Why is that?
I think it’s because, although tens of millions of us share the values and traditions and pride of being American, we need and crave to see and know we’re not alone. All we need is an opportunity, a chance to connect. We need a “safe space.” I’m determined to be that and to show my fellow countrymen there’s a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s not a train. We’re not alone, and we don’t have to be isolated and cut off from one another. All we have to have is an opening. All we have to do is give an opening to others.
This trip is only one example of what my wife and I have seen and heard with our own eyes and ears, and it’s not what we’re being told by the media. We’re being pulled around by our noses and shoved onto the precipice into a future we don’t deserve or want.
Being RVers, each year, we hook up our trailer and travel this beautiful, amazing country from the Pine Belt to whatever destination we’ve got planned. We pass through and stay in every place in between from here to there. Not one time have fellow campers or travelers told us we’re off base. Whether they’re from New York, Minnesota, California or you name a place. We’ve been in Oregon and Washington, where their governors and legislatures are choking the America out of them. Their views and comments could be coming out of our own mouths. They’re as sick of it all as we are. They’re tired of being pushed, pushed, pushed. I’m pretty sure they’re about ready to push back, too, and these folks came in every shade of skin — some rich, some not-so-rich, some older and not so old. They worked or were retired. White collar and blue collar. In other words, me, you and us — Americans.
These columns I’m writing are my push. I write them because, as I wrote one time in a letter to the editor, “The pen is mightier than the sword … right now. But if you don’t wield the pen now, you’re going to have to wield the sword later.” There still may be time to speak out, influence, convince and stop this deadly slide into tyranny. Write and call the people we’ve elected to safeguard this country and our God-given rights. Silence now isn’t golden. It’s national suicide and a sure path to swinging the sword.
Talk to people, tell them what you think and why. We’ve got a representative in the House — tell him! We’ve got two senators — tell them! You still have a First Amendment right — use it or lose it!
I’m pretty sure you’re going to find out you’re not alone. America still has Americans. They’re all around you. They live next door and down the road. The only way you’re “canceled” is doing it to yourself.
Start pushing or get shoved over the edge.
•
Robin “Buck” Torske of Jones County is a retired Navy Chief Petty Officer and conservative activist, currently pursued by the Thought Police.
