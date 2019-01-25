President Trump was scheduled to give the State of the Union address on Tuesday. And if he had given it — he and Nancy Pelosi’s arguments over the government shutdown have forced its postponement — you could expect a repeat of his first address, where Republicans cheer wildly as he lists his accomplishments and plans for the future, while Democrats sit stoically looking as if they might be suffering from severe cramping associated with acute constipation.
I love the State of the Union address because it is the one time that the president gets to speak directly to the people of this great nation without having to deal with the bias, slander, libel and outright hostility of the left-wing media. This is the president’s chance to clear up misperceptions, misrepresentations and outright lies about his administration and his agenda for the coming year, and he’ll get to do it without being interrupted by anything but applause.
Much like the president, this newspaper has been repeatedly subjected to false allegations, fake charges and, quite frankly, just a bunch of hogwash from a lot of moronic people who seem to think that they know more about this newspaper and the newspaper business in general, than my staff and I do. It’s the curse of social media that gives dumb people a voice — an irresponsible, ignorant, speak-without-any-credible-knowledge-at-all voice.
In this column, I will give you the truth and nothing but the truth about this newspaper, our staff and the direction we are heading in 2019. But first, let me start with 2018. Over the course of this year, so many ignorant people have made completely erroneous claims (probably wishful thinking on many of their parts) that we were struggling financially. At least three times, I had to personally put an end to the rumor that we were going out of business.
Well, I’m delighted to report that nothing could be further from the truth. 2018 was the most profitable year that this newspaper has had since we opened our doors back in 2007. Despite Sanderson Farms and a couple of other accounts pulling their ads in retaliation for our “Windermere Shooting” coverage, we increased our profits by double digits over 2017, which had previously been our most profitable year ever. The employees of this paper, who work long hours and take pride in putting out one of the best community newspapers in the state, benefitted by taking home more than $40,000 in profit-sharing bonuses in 2018. I can assure you that no other newspaper our size in the entire country gave out $40,000 in bonuses this year.
Now, I know that two other newspapers in Jones County have actually up and closed their doors in the past six years and maybe that is part of the reason some people assume we will do the same. However, if you are one who assumes this, then you have it ass-end backward. Those papers went out of business because they were competing against a better newspaper. We happened to be that better newspaper. It’s why we were left standing in the first place and it’s why we are thriving financially now that we are the only newspaper left in the market.
Being successful financially in 2018 goes hand-in-hand with being successful editorially. We were brave, told hard truths to the people of Jones County and, for the most part, our advertisers and readers appreciated the fact that we were willing to take a stand — even if sometimes it is unpopular.
Those kinds of efforts were recognized by the industry as well, as we took home multiple Mississippi Press Association awards, including second place in the top prize — general excellence. I’ve said it many times — this community is so lucky to have the decades of experience and journalistic talents of Mark Thornton and Sean Murphy working at the local newspaper and most of this community appreciates it.
Everyone on the staff deserves a lot of credit for our success in 2018, though. Our magazines (Medical Update, Football, Home Buyers, Year in ReView) were top notch and kids, schools and teachers love Bobcat Jr. All of that, as well as our best-selling “A Taste of Hometown” cookbook, contributed to a great 2018.
But part of what sets us apart from most newspapers is that we are never actually satisfied. We know that we can always get better and we expect to do better in 2019.
Whereas our greatest strength has been news coverage, our biggest weakness last year was our sports coverage. It was a manpower issue (we still haven’t figured out how to replace Guru) but we will be doubling our efforts to find full and/or part-time help when it comes to reporters. Mark is also seeking student reporters to help fill in the gaps so you should see a huge difference in our sports coverage in 2019.
“Profile,” which we do each year to highlight certain aspects of the community, starts in February. This year the theme is “What’s Old is New Again” and will highlight the amazing comeback that Laurel and Jones County have made with all of the renovation, restoration and transformation that has gone along with it.
Because of the popularity of last year’s “Free State Fifty,” we have expanded our “Best of Jones County” picks and it will now be called the “Home Town Hundred.” We had no idea how popular this was going to be and there was a literal public outcry about certain categories that people wanted included. We hope we have made everyone happy this year, so get your ballots filled out and sent in.
All of our magazines will be back in 2019 bigger and better than ever, but Year in ReView will take on a new “annual” or “yearbook” look and theme to it.
And we desperately want to get “Bobcat Jr.” into the Jasper County school system and are looking for sponsors so that we can accomplish that goal.
Finally, we will be publishing another book in August. I don’t want to give away too many details about it, but I know the community will love it as much as “A Taste of Home Town” and much like that book was in 2017, this will be the Christmas present to have in 2019.
As you can tell, we have big plans for 2019 and, of course, we will have big challenges, too. One thing you can count on is that we will continue to be the bold, brave newspaper that isn’t afraid to stand up for the people of this community. With 2019 being an election year in the county, it is sure to be an interesting one. Make sure you come along for the ride.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
