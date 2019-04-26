More than nine months have passed since an elderly couple, one a Purple Heart war hero, were taken from their home in handcuffs by two Jones County Sheriff’s deputies and a lieutenant on orders of a maniacal sheriff who wanted a misdemeanor to reach national levels of media saturation.
How do I know there were three? I was there.
It was Monday, July 18, 2018, when I got a call from a trusted source telling me that Mary Ellen and Ret. Col. David Senne were going to be arrested. I had spoken with Mary Ellen at least 50 times from the Wednesday when the sheriff launched his military-style raid — the likes of which Col. Senne had plenty of experience fighting for this country in Vietnam — on a misdemeanor pet-abuse case.
The Sennes and I had gotten close, personally, since Mary Ellen called me in December of 2013 when I reported on a lunatic who cut off a cat’s head because it was getting into his house. The couple hosted my wedding and we lived in one of their rental homes in Laurel.
Mary Ellen had no one to call but me. They lived a quiet existence on Lyon Ranch Road, taking in the worst of the worst canines. These were the ones no one wanted. Many were dumped on her. Knowing her inability to say, “No,” things got way out of hand. (I have grappled with my own feelings of not helping enough or insisting on helping, but I cannot turn back time.)
The first call came Wednesday morning. She was hysterical. Anyone who knows her knows that she is emotional and at times irrational, especially when facing what she and Col. Senne were facing that Wednesday.
The short version — Sheriff Hodge and his deputies held the two under the watchful eye of another deputy in their pool house for nearly 12 hours. They were not allowed visitors. They had no lawyer. They had no one to call but me.
I drove to the scene early that Wednesday morning to see two sheriff’s vehicles blocking the driveway and a cadre of rescue trailers and trucks parked on the Sennes’ property. A deputy waved me past quickly — nothing to see here.
I went back later that evening, trying in vain to act as the Sennes’ “adviser” or whatever one wants to call it. I was stopped in my tracks by deputies — including Maj. Jamie Tedford.
He and a representative did lay out what the Sennes were facing. The spokeswoman for the Humane Society said that if the Sennes signed over all of their animals, minus their five housepets, they would be allowed to keep those pets. I was shown a piece of paper — but could not leave with it.
Then Tedford tried to use his investigatory magic to implicate me in being complicit with abuse. My wife filmed the entire thing on her cellphone — something the HSUS and Tedford were aware of.
All weekend, I stayed in touch with the Sennes, trying to talk Mary Ellen off the roof and explain to Col. Senne, a Purple Heart recipient for valor who was suffering from myriad mental ailments, what was happening.
On Monday, when I got that call, I raced to the Sennes’ home. I would be damned if they were going to get surprised once again with a terror the likes of which Col. Senne hadn’t seen since suffering injuries in Vietnam, the scars he still bears.
I prepared them for what would happen.
Mary Ellen’s phone rang. It was Lt. David Ward saying that he was there and would be at the pool house shortly. He and two deputies — three members of a cash-strapped department — first put Mary Ellen — wearing only a moo moo — in handcuffs. Then they placed Col. Senne — Purple Heart recipient — in handcuffs as if he was being taken prisoner in Vietnam.
They put the Sennes in the back of a sheriff’s department SUV, handcuffed, and led them to the jail. They were strip-searched — the sheriff strip-searched a war hero and his elderly wife! — then paraded them front of television cameras in a display that was sickening to watch.
Because of a deal Publisher Jim Cegielski made with Sheriff Hodge, I have had to remain silent.
I might get fired for it, but I refuse to be silent any more.
Over the next weeks, I will take you on a trip from the early-morning hours of July 12, 2018, when I got that first phone call. I will show you how Tedford tried to trick me into being involved with something I wasn’t. I will show photos of the Purple Heart recipient and his wife — humiliated — being led to the sheriff’s SUV in handcuffs. I will give every recollection I have of those days.
Then I will tell you about how their lives have changed so drastically. I will tell you in detail how Col. Senne, Purple Heart recipient, packs a bag each morning honestly believing that he will be whisked away to a jail cell at any moment. I will tell you how at 3 in the morning Mary Ellen will find Col. Senne wandering the property looking for the animals.
If it could happen to them, it could happen to you or your parents or grandparents. Remember that.
And if you don’t, I will remind you as often as I can.
•
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
