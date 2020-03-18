In uncertain times, a bit of levity.
It has been nearly seven years since Mark Thornton invited me out of the blue down to a town called Laurel to interview for a newspaper editor position that didn’t exist.
Since joining the workforce, I have been like the Heinz ketchup of employees — product loyalty. I had worked in Vicksburg for about 17 years, minus one year on a misguided adventure to Tennessee.
I had job security and liked Vicksburg and, more importantly, I never had to interview anywhere.
My history with interviews is, well, interesting. I am not built for interview attire. Big and Tall shops are great — if you are big and tall — but find me a Big and Short section and we can play ball.
My first professional interview was with a woman named Karen Gamble, the best, most demanding editor these eyes have ever seen. She was as old school as it got, would raise her voice to anyone and had reporters quaking in their shoes when she dissected a story — and she could dissect a story.
On the day of the interview, I had a jacket with shoulders so wide you could park a Toyota Yaris on each one. When I sat down, the jacket elevated, which pushed my bulbous cheeks into my eyes. I sat across from her at a conference table. I was sweating like a stuffed hog. She could see my discomfort and had pity on me. I answered questions, talked about my love of this business and almost vomited after a coughing fit. She told me she had 10 more interviews and said she would be in touch.
I was not expecting her to be in touch.
Getting back into my roommate’s car to take me back to Hattiesburg, I said, “Take a good look at this place because we will never see it again.”
Nearly two decades later, I still worked there.
As Karen Gamble would tell it, she walked into editor Charlie Mitchell’s office to talk about who to hire. One was a no-brainer who became a superstar at the Times-Picayune in New Orleans. As for the other: “I want to go with the big guy with the jacket. I have a feeling about him.”
Charlie, perplexed, put the hires in Karen’s hands and neither of those two hires disappointed.
I hadn’t interviewed since that day in 1996 when Mark invited me down in 2013. I had no idea what to expect, other than Mark promising that it would be like no other interview I would ever go on.
My knowledge of Laurel in June 2013 was the place on Interstate 59 with the horrible curve. A beer truck had overturned on that S curve, spreading an amazing amount of hooch into the neighborhood below. That was it. A beer truck.
I covered a baseball game in Stringer once many moons ago, but never drove farther south to Laurel until that June day. I was “gussied up” — as Gussie as I could be — when I rolled up Highway 84 toward downtown.
I passed a bar, in which I never entered, and some nice homes. I saw Sawmill Square Mall — one I had been hearing about for years thanks to Con Maloney’s TV advertising pitches — and tried to figure out what the hell was going on on Central Avenue where the Knight Butcher is today. I hadn’t seen an intersection like that one in ... ever.
I found the office and parked in front — one other car sat on North Magnolia Street. Yes, downtown wasn’t always so hopping. I met Mark and we went upstairs.
Jim got out from behind his desk in Polo shirt and sweat shorts — score one for me! We chatted about the job, what I was being brought in for, shared a laugh or two then headed to Buffalo Wild Wings for the “real” interview.
Mark will say I was already hired by the time we left the office, but I still had to seal the deal.
We had a beer or two, joked and talked sports and my love of 1970s television. Big “All in the Family” fan, I said.
Like I am apt to do, I went to reciting one of my favorite scenes from the show.
“So Archie is livid at Meathead and he yells, ‘Oh, yeah, Meathead, well sticks and stones may break my bones, but you are one dumb...”
I froze.
Cegielski... Cegielski... you are sitting in front of Jim Cegielski! Oh, dear, God.
“It’s OK,” Mark said with a wry smile. He knew the line quite well. He likely has heard it 20 times. Like my Pop, we are great at repeating stories.
“Nope,” I said, shaking my head frantically.
“Seriously, it’s OK,” Mark said.
I looked at Jim Cegielski.
And off I went.
“Oh, yeah, Meathead, well sticks and stones may break my bones, but you are one dumb POLACK!”
Three weeks later, I began working at the Leader-Call.
Sean Murphy is managing editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
