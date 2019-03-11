As many of you know, I served as a lieutenant with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office under the leadership of Sheriff Alex Hodge and was shot five times while leading our SWAT Team during a hostage rescue attempt on July 29, 2012. While I survived the shooting, I was forced to take a medical retirement due to the extensive physical damage I sustained.
Since this tragic event is now being used as a topic for debate, I want to make it clear that I do not support the comments that have been made by other candidates about this incident in an effort to advance a political agenda against Sheriff Alex Hodge. The fact that anyone would attempt to politicize this tragedy is a dishonor to my service, as well as that of everyone else who stood in harm’s way that night.
I served proudly under the leadership of Sheriff Alex Hodge, and it was one of the greatest honors of my life. He, along with other employees of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office, continue to be one of the strongest arms of support for me and my family as we struggle to heal from this tragedy. The men and women of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office are an extension of my family, and I know the sacrifice I made that night is one that weighs heavily upon the hearts and minds of many of them daily.
As I have stated many times, I would do the same thing and take the same risks as I did on July 29, 2012. I have no regrets and I have never held any anger towards anyone or blamed anyone for the injuries I received that night, and this includes the man who shot me. While I have dedicated my life in the service of others and my family has paid the terrible price that is sometimes required of a law enforcement officer, I still would not hesitate to enter that door again if given the opportunity today.
While I can’t recall that night being mentioned in the last election season, since questions are being asked now, I’ll gladly restate the facts that others seem to have missed — There were more than adequate resources on the scene from several law enforcement agencies, volunteer fire departments, emergency management officials and ambulance service officials, including the two men who risked their lives and drove directly into the heated gunfight to get me out and moved to safety.
The sheriff’s department saved three lives that night — two children and their grandmother, who may have otherwise been executed just as their mother was prior to our arrival on the scene that day. While any loss of life is certainly tragic, to consider the outcome as anything less than a success is an outright shame.
Please know that Tina and I love you and thank you for the prayers and overwhelming support we have received over the years from the people of Jones County and surrounding areas, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office. The pain of not being able to continue to serve you in a job that I absolutely loved under Sheriff Alex Hodge is one that far exceeds any other I’ve experienced thus far.
For my brothers and sisters who remain, it is my prayer that this political season will be one that is focused on providing them with the personnel, equipment and tools they need to keep you, the people of Jones County, safe.
May God bless you.
•
Lt. Tony Stiles is a retired deputy who served with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
