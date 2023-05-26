I drove by our community ball park the other day and saw that the All-Star baseball games were well under way. It’s hard to believe that the Little League baseball season has already come and gone. Has it already been 2 months since Opening Day? It seemed like I just saw what seemed to be thousands of parents and grandparents crowded around the baseball diamonds to encourage their future major league players. Please don’t question me - I’m sure that most parents at the ballpark will tell you their child is going to make it to the big leagues - Triple A at the very least.

I believe that all ballparks have one thing in common: the bigger the field is, the more serious the game becomes. That’s why my favorite game is the one with the smallest field - T ball. Hands down, it’s the best game to watch in the world - other than bikini beach volleyball, of course.

