Relief. Not overwhelming glee, not chest-pounding pride… not even a tinge of smug satisfaction. No, what I felt when the results of Tuesday night’s runoff election results were announced showing that Macon Davis had ended the reign of Alex Hodge was nothing more than some good, old-fashioned solace.
The last two years have been absolutely brutal. There is no doubt that it’s been the most stressful period I’ve ever had in my life. We went directly from the most high-profile manslaughter case in Jones County history — a case that involved corruption, high-powered business people, judges, the police, the DA and even death threats — right into an unforeseen battle with a sheriff who made no bones about the fact that he wanted to put us out of business. (Not to mention that his second in command, Maj. Jamie Tedford gave his thumbs up to the idea of planting drugs on my employees). It’s been exhausting and I’m sure, much to the glee of some of my critics, it has probably taken a year or two off of my life.
But what we achieved was important, not only for us but for the community. Public officials can never be allowed to dictate the narrative to the public that they serve. That is what Alex Hodge wanted to do. He wanted you to only hear his side of any story, any case, anything that him or anyone at the sheriff’s department did. It is a dangerous precedent and highlights the importance of an independent media.
What is quite amazing is that according to Hodge and many of his supporters, in the span of three weeks, we pretty much went from a meaningless, out-dated, no-one-pays-attention-to-newspapers-anymore rag to the most-powerful, most-read, evil news source in America.
The fact of the matter is that neither one of those things is actually close to the truth. What we are, and what Hodge never fully understood, is one of the few remaining independent media sources who are brave enough to stand up for themselves, brave enough to stand up for what is right and brave enough to report the truth. We take pride in that and will continue to do so and, fortunately, the majority of Jones County not only reads us, but also appreciates what we do.
During this brutal election cycle we lost a few subscribers, but we gained hundreds more. We love our readers, but as anyone in the business of media will tell you, it is advertising that keeps the lights on. We did lose a few advertisers as well, but most of our advertisers stuck with us, either because they, too, appreciated what we were doing or they were simply smart enough to realize what this election cycle certainly proved — people not only read the Leader-Call, they pay attention to it. I’m asking all of you to please support the businesses you see advertising in our newspaper. They are the reason that we get to serve as a watchdog for the community.
I know many of you are dying for us to move on to other topics and, for the most part we will, but if you fit into that category, you may want to avoid this column for another few weeks. I’m not quite ready to let this go because there is so much to learn from the entire story. There is a cautionary tale here that every public official and anyone who ever intends to run for public office should take note of.
Alex Hodge was one of the most popular politicians in Jones County history (he got 75 percent of the vote in the last election and would gladly tell anyone who would listen about it) and then, inexplicably, he committed political suicide over dog-food receipts. I know that Hodge has thrown out his version of the events that led to his downfall, but unlike Hodge, I would happily take up anyone’s offer to strap me to a lie-detector machine.
The false narrative Hodge was trying to sell everyone in regard to why our coverage suddenly took a turn against him was our close relationship with the Sennes. He told people the Sennes were financial backers of the paper, that we held all of our company functions on their property and that we were all the best of friends. That was all nonsense. The only person on our staff who had a personal relationship with the Sennes was Sean Murphy and we disclosed that fact immediately and I removed him from reporting on the case.
Mark and I both knew Alex Hodge much better than Mary Ellen or Col. David Senne. Alex got mad over Mark’s story showing how much the Sennes spent on dog food and began his attack on the paper immediately after it ran. One completely factual story complete with copies of the receipts and Alex decided we needed to be put out of business in spite of having given him more than a decade of glowing coverage. That, my friends, is a politician who has let power go to his head.
The raid on Lyon Ranch Road was a hot mess from the get-go. Raiding an elderly couple’s property based on information from a rescue organization (SCAR), a group that had been dumping death-bed dogs on them, without the sheriff’s department stepping foot on the property and seeing for themselves what was really going on was incredibly poor judgement, but certainly politically survivable. Even taking their personal pets without any legal basis to do so would have been forgiven by most of the public with a simple, “I’m sorry. I made a mistake.”
But Alex Hodge wasn’t about to admit that he ever makes mistakes. He believed he was invincible, untouchable and beloved by all.
After Hodge went to Facebook and made it clear that he wanted to put us out of business over our dog-food-receipt story, things simply spiraled out of control for him. He stopped sending us press releases, made us jump through hoops for incident reports and cut us off from any communication with his deputies, investigators and his public information officer. Thus, he chopped off his own head.
Without that information, good stories about the sheriff’s department — which we still would have run — dried up. Those positive stories were replaced with the negative stories that were, quite frankly, plentiful and very easy to find and were probably there all along if we had looked for them.
Hodge hadn’t only miscalculated his own popularity, but he threw up an airball when he decided that the people of Jones County were getting their information directly from him over Facebook instead of from the hometown newspaper, whose walls are lined with hundreds of awards for outstanding journalism.
It is interesting to note that Hodge didn’t realize his massive miscalculation until the primary results of Aug. 6. He then went into total panic mode with a scorched-earthed policy of lies, deception and disgusting attacks by him and his enraged supporters against Macon Davis, his deceased father, this newspaper, Sean Murphy, Mark Thornton and me personally. Fortunately, the people of Jones County saw through the nonsense, and after all was said and done, Hodge ended up with the exact same 42 percent of the vote this past Tuesday that he had on Aug. 6.
But what really has to be eating at Hodge is that it is very likely that he would have garnered 100 percent of the vote because I doubt anyone would have run against him if it hadn’t been for the raid on Lyon Ranch Road and those darn dog-food receipts.
•
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.