I must admit that when I saw a City of Laurel vehicle at an out-of-state paintless dent removal company, I was not a happy camper. Before the day was out, there were five city vehicles there. As the days passed, there were more and more city vehicles there. I was upset because the city was not using or buying local. This is “Home Town” — we promote supporting local businesses, buy local and support local.
What you are about to read is strictly my opinion (which does not amount to a hill of beans in the grand scheme of things), and a few facts that the taxpayers should know.
I know that the city did not ask my company to look at any city vehicle. I contacted 10 local body shops and local PDR shops and asked if anyone had looked at or written estimates on any city vehicles. One told me its shop had done estimates on two vehicles, another on one vehicle and another on 28 vehicles. These three shops have not repaired any city vehicles.
To let everyone know how the bidding process worked after the hail storm, four of the major insurance companies called my shop and said they were not accepting any body-shop estimates because they were writing their own damage reports and that we should use their damage report to start the repairs.
That being said, I asked the shop owners who did write estimates on city vehicles if they saw the insurance company estimate. I was told that the person who brought the city vehicles for estimates refused to disclose the insurance damage report. Now, the insurance company catastrophe team damage reports we have been working with have been 40 percent low simply because they were rushed to write damage reports on dirty vehicles under tents out in the sun — not the best condition to write a hail damage report.
All of that being said, I went to City Hall four times to express my concerns. The first time, I was told that the mayor was in a meeting, so I asked that he be informed about my concerns. The second time, I was told that he was out of town. Again, I asked that he be informed about my concerns. I also went to the city inspector’s office and asked if these out-of-town vendors had the proper city permits or business licenses to operate within the City of Laurel. I was told that he was sure they did, but he did not know. That afternoon, a city vehicle showed up at one of the local PDR repair shops and got an estimate. Later that day, someone from the city came and asked to see their business license.
I went back to the city inspector’s office and asked if out-of-state vendors doing PDR had the proper permits to be painting car parts out in the open air and not in a controlled environment, or are they getting a pass because they are fixing all of the city’s vehicles. He did not answer my question but said that he was told to carry his vehicle to the non-local PDR for repairs. I asked who told him to carry his vehicle to out-of-state vendor, and he said that I needed to ask the mayor that.
I have asked the Mississippi Tax Commission if these companies are collecting and paying sales tax. They did not know, but work for the city did not require sales tax. My question was about all their work, not about the city’s work.
I asked the State Auditor’s Office if the city can use an out-of-state company to repair their vehicles. I was told that there was no state law saying that a local company must be used, nor how many vendors should be asked for estimates or if every vehicle should be quoted.
I called a city councilman about two weeks after I saw the first city vehicles at the out-of-state PDR repair company. The councilman did return my call and said that the mayor knew of my concerns. I want to thank the councilman for letting me know that my concerns were being acknowledged.
I don’t feel that the mayor needs to apologize because while he was not here, he thought he was leaving the city in the hands of his capable department heads. I know that “The Buck Stops” with the mayor. But I would like to know who thought it was a great idea to spend the insurance money — which taxpayers paid the insurance premium, thus the insurance money received would be taxpayer money — with an out-of-state company and not with local businesses that pay taxes, have employees who pay taxes and spend money in the local economy. I have always been told that money put into the economy will turn over seven times. This money did not get a chance to turn over any in the local economy.
Another question I have is about the out-of-state PDR repair vendors that advertise they will wave deductibles. As I said earlier, most of the catastrophe team estimates are about 40 percent less than actual repair cost. Is the vendor sending in supplements for overlooked damage and also including deductible amounts? If so, that is insurance fraud.
Another question is about out-of-state vendors advertising on their website a $200 to $300 rebate for each referral. Was this rebate paid? If so, to whom and for how many vehicles?
It was said in the “Mayor’s apology” article that this was going to save thousands of dollars for the city and insurance company. How was this savings determined and why would we be saving the insurance company money? Is the insurance company giving the city a rebate on our premium for saving them money? I feel not! Usually the insurance company comes in, assesses the claim and writes a check, less the deductible. The company has no way to receive money that you have saved on the repair. Are we trying to send the saved repair money back to the insurance company? Probably not!
Another question: What about issues that may come up with cracked paint, dents that were overlooked or dents that may fall back, rust that may appear where holes were drilled for access. Who will the city go to for these possible problems? The out-of-state vendors will be gone with our taxpayer money.
The 10 or more automobile shops in Laurel and Jones County that the city could have spread the vehicles to may have 100 or more owners and employees and families that will not have these taxpayer dollars to pay taxes, buy groceries, clothes, appliances, etc. with. If this money were to turn over seven times in the economy, I don’t know how to figure the multiplier of the tax revenue that has been lost in Laurel and Jones County.
Now that I have bashed the City of Laurel, what about all of our local citizens who used these out-of-state vendors? I hope that your livelihood and income do not depend on our local economy.
As I said, this is my opinion and a few facts. Take what you want and leave the rest. I am not trying to assign blame on any one person and I don’t care if I make any of the out-of-state vendors mad because they are not part of our Laurel-Jones County Family and they are gone with our taxpayer money!
Thomas Rogers is owner of Roy Rogers Body Shop.
