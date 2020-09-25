As if we needed any more drama in 2020, last Friday, left-wing Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away, setting off yet another political firestorm. I can’t help but picture in my head Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, Joe Biden and their ilk all standing next to the honorable judge’s deathbed pleading for her to “Please hang on for another month. That’s all we’re asking.” But, alas, she couldn’t do it, and now the balance of power in the Supreme Court hangs in limbo and Democrats’ heads are exploding across the country.
The most amazing thing about the reactions in the aftermath of Ginsburg’s death is the sheer arrogance of Democratic leaders. The president not only has the right to nominate RBG’s replacement, but he has an obligation to do so. If the Democrats controlled the Senate like the Republicans did when President Barack Obama tried to push through his nominee, Merrick Garland, after the death of Justice Antonin Scalia, then they would have the legal right and ability to block the nomination just the same as the Republicans did. But they don’t have a majority in the Senate.
By having control of the presidency and the Senate, Republicans would have to be out of their minds not to push through a Supreme Court Justice who will defend the Constitution and side with the other conservatives on the bench, especially in a year when the presidential election may end up being decided by the Supreme Court.
But, of course, some Republican are literally out of their minds … or, more than likely, not really Republicans at all. So-called Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska have already said they are against the president nominating a justice to replace Ginsburg. Why? If you would rather have a liberal justice who would do away with the Second Amendment and be an activist for the Democrat Party, which is exactly the type of activist jurist Joe Biden would select, then why are you bothering to call yourself a Republican? It makes no sense.
But even worse than Collins and Murkowski are the Democrats and their left-wing allies in the media. If you listen to them, you would think that the president is committing high treason for simply doing his job. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wouldn’t rule out impeachment, as if the first impeachment scam wasn’t shameful enough for her. She failed to say what exactly the impeachment charges would be this time, but it would certainly be entertaining to watch how they spin the president upholding his constitutional duty into an impeachable offense.
But common sense and common decency doesn’t matter to Pelosi and friends. She had already turned “impeachment” into a partisan political tool with her earlier attempt at perpetrating a coup against this president, and now she wants to use it to thwart a Supreme Court appointment of which the House has absolutely nothing to do with. It’s shameful arrogance, and if they had a lick of sense in California, they would vote her well-coiffed hair into retirement.
Just as bad is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, who is outraged that Republicans would have the nerve to fill a Supreme Court seat that they have every right to fill. Schumer has threatened that “nothing is off the table,” implying that if the Democrats take control of the Senate, they would move to expand the number of Supreme Court Justices so they could pack the court with liberal activists. If that happens, you can say goodbye to the First and Second amendments, along with the entire United States of America.
This should scare the living daylights out of everyone. If the Democrats don’t get their way, then they have openly told us that they will simply change the rules when they do come into power. This means that if they gain control of the presidency, Senate and House, you can count on all of the following: the number of Supreme Court Justices will be increased so that the liberal activists are back in control; Washington, D.C., will be made a state; mail-in voting will become the norm; and the Electoral College will be abolished, meaning that Democrats will control America for the rest of our lifetimes and full-fledged socialism will be ushered in.
If the presidency, Senate and House are won by Democrats this year, then you can expect to have a President Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez succeeding President Kamala Harris by 2032. You can also expect to be very, very poor.
But back to the Supreme Court. The media has been playing up that Justice Ginsburg’s last wish was to “not be replaced until a new president is installed.” Who cares what her last wish was? A Supreme Court seat is not a fiefdom that you get to pass along to a successor. You don’t get to dictate what happens to the seat after you die. You serve and then let the rules set forth by the constitution play out.
That is what is happening. Trump is going to announce his pick to replace RBG today (Saturday). All we know is that it is going to be a woman. She better have a tough skin because she is going to get put through the wringer by a bunch of Democrats who say they are the champions of women and minorities. Horsefeathers! Please watch the hearings and see how the Democrats treat this woman nominee. It doesn’t matter who she is either. You aren’t going to see any #metoo folks standing up for her. You are only going to see vicious, slanderous attacks, just like you saw during the Brett Kavanaugh hearings.
No, the Democrats, the media and their left-wing attack mob will do what they do best — attack, harass and attempt to discredit a strong woman role model who I can assure you is a better person than any one of the politicians, journalists or activists doing the attacking.
As of now, it looks like Senate Republicans will do their job and get the nominee on the bench before the election. Then it is up to the rest of us who still care about this nation to make sure the Supreme Court, presidency, Senate and House do not all fall under the strong-arm tactics of a power-hungry socialist Democrat Party. If they do, we are lost forever.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
(2) comments
TOTALLY AGREE.........WELL SAID........
Well said. It is sad that we have come to this place in our country. This is all the result of extreme progressivism over the last 20-30 years. Hardly no different from the rise of Nazism in Germany.
