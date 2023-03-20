Recently, I’ve read books by three men who will likely run for president in 2024. Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have written about their own backgrounds and values presumably to introduce themselves to voters. All three have written excellent books. I highly recommend voters read each of these as well as any other candidates’ books to learn who our candidates are. 

Daniel Gardner

In the chapter on how he dealt with COVID-19, DeSantis quoted a portion of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “Farewell Address,” Jan. 17, 1961. Eisenhower said, “The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present — and is to be gravely regarded. Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite. It is the task of statesmanship to mold, to balance, and to integrate these and other forces, new and old, within the principles of our democratic system—ever aiming towards the supreme goals of our free society.”

