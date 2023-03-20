Recently, I’ve read books by three men who will likely run for president in 2024. Sen. Tim Scott, Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have written about their own backgrounds and values presumably to introduce themselves to voters. All three have written excellent books. I highly recommend voters read each of these as well as any other candidates’ books to learn who our candidates are.
In the chapter on how he dealt with COVID-19, DeSantis quoted a portion of President Dwight D. Eisenhower’s “Farewell Address,” Jan. 17, 1961. Eisenhower said, “The prospect of domination of the nation’s scholars by Federal employment, project allocations, and the power of money is ever present — and is to be gravely regarded. Yet, in holding scientific research and discovery in respect, as we should, we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite. It is the task of statesmanship to mold, to balance, and to integrate these and other forces, new and old, within the principles of our democratic system—ever aiming towards the supreme goals of our free society.”
Wow! How prescient was Eisenhower when he said, “we must also be alert to the equal and opposite danger that public policy could itself become the captive of a scientific-technological elite.” Every week we’ve seen the COVID-19 “science” of the “scientific-technological elite” unravel in light of real refereed research in America and from around the world. Wear masks all the time except at BLM riots? Flatten the curve for 15 days? Stand 6-feet apart? Shut down all large outdoor events? Natural immunity doesn’t protect against COVID-19? Vaccines prevent infection and spread of COVID-19?
DeSantis’ plan to combat COVID-19 and to protect freedoms of Florida’s citizens illustrate the importance of personal freedom guaranteed in our Constitution. Eisenhower warned future leaders, “It is the task of statesmanship to mold, to balance, and to integrate these and other forces, new and old, within the principles of our democratic system—ever aiming towards the supreme goals of our free society.”
Leaders in Washington, in many states, cities and small towns declared emergencies to authorize their own unilateral mandates and lockdowns. The legacy media frightened citizens into doing everything “authorities” mandated. Social media marched in lockstep with Washington’s mantra “to follow the science,” censoring or cancelling any voices that challenged “the science.”
We are learning more every day that “the science” was not medical or biological science, but was predominantly political science to control the people. Thank God for leaders like Governor DeSantis who personally studied research from around the world as well as from American doctors who dared to contradict the pied pipers of Washington et al. Yes, he had advisors too, but he wanted to see for himself what “authorities” were so afraid would come out.
DeSantis ended the COVID-19 chapter writing, “[N]o Floridian should have to choose between a job that they need and a shot they don’t want. It was especially galling to me that Biden and his ilk were prepared to see policemen, firefighters, and nurses lose their jobs over the shots.”
Americans want leaders who can meet the many needs that public emergencies bring, but will also defend the supreme goals of our free society.
