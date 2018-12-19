His voice started softly, being drowned out by the sports babble coming from the big-screen television.
“You better watch out…”
Young Jackson, 3 1/2 years old and my favorite nephew living in New Orleans, had a captive audience of his dad — my brother — in the living room at Grandma’s house.
“You better not cry…”
Brother Dan joined the chorus as Jackson remained oblivious that the rest of the occupants of the room — me, my wife, Gumbeaux the Dog and Grandma — tuned out the hum-drum of the meaningless football game.
“You better not pout… I’m telling you why…”
Those in the room softly joined the chorus. Chills overcame me and it was 1979 all over again. Jackson’s big mop of hair looked much like mine did when I was 3 1/2.
In my mind, there I stood, a young boy on Christmas eve, watching my Dad dig out the old 8mm film projector from the bowels of our New York basement. A small cardboard box held about a dozen small metal film reels.
There were plenty of the oldest child Lori, a couple of Brian, a few feet worth of film on me and, well, Dan was only 6 months old on Christmas 1979. He had only a smattering of moving pictures, since that was 100 lifetimes before anyone ever thought virtually every man, woman and child would be walking around with a video camera in their pockets.
The jewel of the old cardboard box, though, was “Twas The Night Before Christmas.” It had to be from the post-war 1940s and painted an idealistic picture of Christmas is America — big house, stockings hung from the chimney, visions of sugarplums.
We had not been tainted by politics or racism or sexism or any of the other isms that seem to dominate our every movement of life today. Cliché as it is, yes, it was a simpler time.
But in the world of technology, it was not simpler at all.
We lugged the old projection screen up the rickety stairs, setting it up in front of the hallway stairs, blocking the view of the stockings Santa would soon fill.
With a whirl and a whim, a whisk and a shutter, that old 8mm projector came to life — kind of. As it aged, getting it to function correctly became more and more of a chore. Dad would dutifully stick fingers into the reels, come close to electrocution on several occasions and hand-roll the metal reels with one hand while sipping on egg nog with the other.
The film sped up and slowed down with regularity. There was no sound, but subtitles appeared frequently.
The three children who could read — sister Lori, now nearing her 50th birthday, Brian, nearing his 49th, and me, closing on on No. 45 — would each get tasked with reading a line.
Me being the portliest of the bunch, always found myself reading the line about Santa’s belly jiggling like a bowl full of jelly, which drew sibling-like laughter from the group. In actuality, we all would try to memorize each year when that line appeared and figure out who would start the reading in order to get that line. It became our favorite.
And when the old reel ran out of film, the smacking noise of film hitting reel deadened soon after. The movie lasted only about 10 minutes, but seemed like an eternity. Every Christmas Eve seemed like an eternity back then — as I am sure it does for Jackson now.
“He sees you when you’re sleeping…”
Sleep on Christmas Eve always was tough. Presents, presents, presents danced in the mind. Occasionally we would have white Christmases, just adding to the majesty of the holiday.
I’d go over all my bad deeds, hoping I had done enough to get in Santa’s good graces. Each year, I found that Santa took pity on me, overlooking my small picadillies and malfeasances to always have a nice Christmas.
“He knows when you’re awake…”
Now with only two children — both four-legged — the anticipation of childhood is but a memory. When I look deep into Jackson’s soul, though, I am there again, a kid, in the living room on Nassau Place. How grand.
“He knows if you’ve been bad or good…”
Five adults join in the chorus with Jackson. It’s getting verbose in that small living room. We all have fallen under the spell of Christmas and childhood, Santa Claus and the innocence of small children.
“So be good for goodness sake…”
Come Monday night, the Big Fella will do it again. How will he do it? That is one of life’s greatest mysteries. But he will and that is all that matters.
For young Jackson, his mind will race come Monday night. His sleep will be intermittent at best and interrupted frequently, each noise maybe — just maybe — being the Big Fella himself.
I must say, I am a bit envious having lived 45 years, knowing what I know. I just wish… I wish…
“Santa Claus is coming to town…”
Merry Christmas.
Sean Murphy is editor of the Leader-Call. Email him at murph@leader-call.com.
