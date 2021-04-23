On Tuesday, a jury in Minneapolis found former police officer Derek Chauvin guilty of second- and third-degree murder as well as manslaughter in the killing of George Floyd that took place on May 25 of last year. Chauvin got what he deserved. Anyone who thinks it is OK to kneel on another human being’s neck until the life gets sapped out of him is a despicable human being.
As I wrote in a headline the week that this event was caught on videotape, this was “murder in broad daylight,” and Chauvin needed to be held accountable. And he was. This was a perfect example of our justice system, which is still the best in the world, working as it was supposed to do. Justice was served. And because it is impossible to bring people back from the dead, it is all any of us could ask for.
That is the message that President Joe Biden should have given to the nation after Chauvin’s verdict was read. But instead, he used the verdict to pander, race-bait and continue to push the blatant lie that the United States of America is a country that operates under systemic racism.
In a propagandist message that could have just as easily been delivered by Russian President Vladimir Putin or China’s Xi Jinping in an attempt to denigrate the United States, Biden said, “It was a murder in the full light of day, and it ripped the blinder off (for) the whole world to see. Systemic racism is a stain on our nation’s soul.”
There are no stats or science to back this up because it isn’t true, and our president telling the world that our country is systematically racist is a treasonous fabrication. What happened to George Floyd is quite rare. White people killing black people is extremely rare. It is more rare than black people killing white people. What isn’t rare is white people killing white people and black people killing black people. Eighty percent of white homicides are committed by white people and 90 percent of black homicides are committed by black people. Those are facts. Pure and simple facts. But facts don’t seem to matter anymore to the “party of science.”
On the other hand, there is plenty of evidence staring us straight in the face showing that the United States is, in fact, the least racist nation in the world. One need look no further than the presidential elections of 2008 and 2012, when this country elected its first black president and then re-elected him four years later. Black people make up 14 percent of our population. Democrats and the propagandist media want you to believe that we all said, “Hmm, I know we don’t like black people, but let’s give this guy named Barack Obama two terms and then we can get back to being systematically racist again after that.” That’s just as ludicrous as it sounds.
There is no systemic racism. It’s not in our police forces nor in the country as a whole. The cry of systemic racism is nothing more than the same old tired playbook that the Democrats have been using for decades, but now it has been hyped up on steroids because Democrats were afraid that Donald Trump’s policies (not just tired rhetoric) were actually benefiting minorities. And they were. That’s a fact, too. Minority wages were going up. Minority unemployment was at historic lows. Justice reform finally occurred under Trump. And after generations of being used by the Democrat party for their votes, minorities were jumping ship to the party of Trump.
The murder of George Floyd was used by the left-wing race-baiters to secure their base. Forget about jobs, forget about wages, forget that 90 percent of murders in the black community occur at the hands of other black people. Forget about school reform, an issue that really could make a difference in the lives of minorities. And, instead, let’s use the event to divide the nation and make left-wing radical groups like Black Lives Matter and Antifa mainstream Democratic operatives, whose job it is to cause chaos, terror and mayhem in cities across America.
Joe Biden and the Democrats are entirely responsible for the looting, rioting and burning of cities all in the name of racial equality that occurred in dozens of cities this past year. Legitimizing Black Lives Matter, a group that openly called for the murder of police officers, is a travesty and is more responsible for the racial divineness in the country than anything else.
And, as it turns out, Black Lives Matter isn’t really about saving black lives but instead is about money and political influence. That’s pretty hard to deny when the group’s self-proclaimed Marxist founder Patrisse Khan-Cullors recently purchased four homes totaling more than $4 million. As conservative activist Candace Owens stated, “She’s a Marxist. So Marxists steal money from other people and they enrich themselves until the people that they stole from are poor. And so she has stolen money from other people on the pretext of a lie that is Black Lives Matter.”
But it’s not just Black Lives Matter that is involved in the big lie. It is the entire Democrat Socialist Party and their friends in the propagandist media. Pushing the racism narrative is good for business. Racial disharmony, anarchy and violence keeps a contingent of the Democrats’ base preoccupied while socialism is being pushed down our throats. And if you don’t think Democrats are pushing for the disorder, then you aren’t paying attention.
California Rep. Maxine Waters went to Minnesota before the guilty verdict was handed down in the Chauvin case and openly incited violence by telling protesters that they “got to get more confrontational” and “got to make sure that they know we mean business.” Apparently, rioting, looting and burning down buildings isn’t enough for the mentally unstable Waters.
But here is the rub. Nothing happened to Waters for her insurrectionist rhetoric. Oh, sure, House minority leader Kevin McCarthy tried to have her censured, but Nancy Pelosi and the Democrats quickly shut that down.
Whereas President Trump was impeached, kicked off Twitter and Facebook, and tarred and feathered by the left-wing media and some in his own party for telling supporters to “peacefully” protest at the U.S. Capitol, Waters hasn’t even had her Capitol parking privileges suspended for the day. It’s just more left-wing hypocrisy that we should all be used to by now.
And that is what they want. They want us to get used to the lies and hypocrisy. They keep repeating the same fabrications of “systemic racism,” “white supremacy,” “white privilege,” “racial equity,” blah, blah, blah. It’s all a load of crap that keeps the country divided. And more importantly for the Democrats, it keeps American’s focus off of the communist coup that is taking place before our very eyes.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
