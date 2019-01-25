It’s rare that our teenagers want to hear about the “good old days” when we were teens. It’s even rarer for them to ask.
But my teenage daughter will sometimes quiz me about the bad things I did when I was around her age (14). That’s a tightrope for me to walk. I mean, I’m all about being open and honest … but I’m not an idiot. Some of those artifacts will remain buried, where they belong.
However, a discussion that was prompted by hearing her laughing and talking on the phone a little after 10 o’clock one night led to me telling her about the sneaky, ingenious system I developed in order to be able to talk on the phone “late” at night.
Sidebar: I first had to tell her that households had only one phone “line” — with an actual wire and everything — and good Southern families thought it was rude to call after 9 p.m. If the phone rang after that time, it was an emergency or someone was trying to save on long-distance rates … and that prompted another sidebar about how expensive it used to be to call anywhere outside your designated area … and that prompted another sidebar about how some families became creative to save money, calling “collect” with a code name to let them know you had reached your destination safely:
Operator: Mrs. Thornton, you have a collect call from Mark N. Memphis; will you accept the charges?
Mom: No … but tell him to behave!
OK, back to my story, but only after being completely up front about this. It’s going to sound like boasting to some of you boys and girls, but to proceed, you have to know that I did get my own phone in my bedroom when I was a teenager.
Now, before you all get jealous, understand that I was raised in the suburbs of upscale Madison, so we had luxuries like that, and I make no apologies. Yes, it was a life of privilege. And you also have to know that our family had its own phone line (not the party lines like at my grandparents’ house). Not only did we have our own line, we even had call waiting.
I know, I know … now it seems like I’m just flaunting our wealth like an ’80s rapper on MTV in a hot tub with models and using stacks of cash as floaties in the waterfall pool. But the bedroom phone and call-waiting feature are necessary parts of the story …
OK, if it was getting to be too late to talk on the phone, according to our mean old parents’ rules, but my friends and I still had important stuff to talk about, I would quickly set up a call-back time. Since we didn’t have iPhones that are all set to the same time based on GPS satellite readings and we didn’t have our home clocks synchronized, I’d tell my buddy or girlfriend to call 10 seconds after the signoff of a popular radio show (complete with cheesy phone-in dedications) that most of us listened to or 10 seconds after the WLBT news started or something like that.
At the designated time, I would pick up my phone and call another number — I think it was Trustmark Bank — and a nice lady would give the time and temperature. While I was listening to that recording, my friend would ring in silently on the “other line.” I would then click over and our deep conversation would continue in a high whisper deep into the night.
When we’d see each other at school the next day, we would be strutting like young mobsters who’d learned to work the system. I was proud of my innovative ability to deceive authority … but I always wondered what would happen if one of those emergency or long-distance-rate-beating calls did come in on the other line while we were talking.
I couldn’t just ignore it. My plan was to say a quick goodbye and hang up. But that brought on possibilities that weren’t so simple: What if Aunt Florence asked Mom why it rang eight times? And Mom responded, “It only rang twice.” Would my ingenious innovation be figured out? Would I lose my phone?
I don’t think my shameful late-night calling ever got discovered. If it did, my phone would have been removed, and I would have remembered that. So chalk that up as one more thing that the folks never found out … along with many others, thankfully, for their sake. If they’d known everything that happened up to my senior year, they probably wouldn’t have made it to their senior years.
So much of the “bad” stuff we did then seems so tame to teens now, but some things we did then would seem reckless to this generation of bubble-wrapped teens. We rode bikes without wearing helmets. We rode in cars and trucks without seatbelts. Heck, we rode in the back of pickups. We didn’t wear sunblock. We smoked cigarettes, not some lame vaping contraption. We even ate food with gluten in it …
Yes, we were wild. But we were survivors, listening to Survivor, as we acted out scenes from “Rocky III” and raced up and down the backroads. I’m glad that’s the era I was raised in. And I’m really thankful that the Lord was looking out for us, because there were so many close calls …
But that’s a column — err, columns — for another day. Most of the stuff we did was harmless and silly. At least, that’s the only stuff Annelise will hear about from me until she’s 30 or so.
In the next installment of Memory Lane, maybe I’ll write about the illegal cable/HBO hookup I did by running speaker wire from the main box through the attic and to the TV in my bedroom.
•
Mark Thornton is chief of the Leader-Call. Email him at editor@leader-call.com.
