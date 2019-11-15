1. Stop encouraging people to vote. If they aren’t smart enough to figure out how important exercising their right to vote is, then why do we want them deciding who will govern us?
2. Stop paying dumb and/or lazy people to have children. Why are we encouraging the people who don’t have jobs and aren’t smart enough to use birth control to have even more babies by giving them taxpayer dollars for every child they have? It’s reverse Darwinism. Survival of the least fit. Why can’t people grasp that if the dumbest amongst us are having lots of babies while the smartest are having the fewest babies, then eventually we will end up in a country that is so stupid that they might just elect a sleazy politician who simply promises them free stuff ... Oooohhhh, now I get it.
3. Stop giving trophies to every kid. This practice started in the 1990s and was supposed to be good for our kids self-esteem. But look what happened, we now have an entire generation of entitled, spoiled little brats who think they’re special even when they’re not. Trophies should be given to the kids who win. Everyone else should be encouraged to try harder to kick the butts of the kids who won. It’s called real life.
4. Delete your social media account. Oh, I know, you’re saying “but Jim, you have a Facebook page that hasn’t been deleted.” I know. And, yes, I should delete it. I probably won’t, but I should.
In order for this to work, every one of of us will have to delete our pages at exactly the same time so that no one feels like they are missing out on something earth shattering, such as Mary enjoying a day at Walmart or John struggling to open a jar of olives or Sally asking if anyone knows what kind of snake she just decapitated with a shovel or the 500th “Jeffrey Epstein didn’t kill himself” meme.
Seriously, let’s all agree to delete our Facebook pages at the same time on Monday at 4:57 p.m. so that we can get back to actually spending time with real-life friends instead of our fake cyber friends.
5. Stop sending your kids to college. We have enough highly educated, liberally brainwashed baristas pouring coffee at Starbucks. What we need are plumbers, electricians, mechanics and people who can just plain fix all of the stuff the highly educated yet completely useless and incompetent Bernie Sanders-loving idiots keep breaking.
6. Stop dieting. It doesn’t work. We live in the fattest, most bloated, unhealthiest country in the world, yet every single person is on some sort of diet. That should tell you all you need to know about diets. There is no magic diet. “Sugar-Free,” “Fat-Free” and “Diet” foods and drinks not only don’t work but are unhealthy. You’d be better off ingesting lard directly from a pig’s butt.
If you want me to reveal the secret for weight loss, here it is: eat less, in most of our cases, a lot less. And exercise more, in most of our cases, a lot more. That’s it. It’s pretty simple and, yes, it can be done. And no, you don’t have a glandular problem.
7. Stop putting toilet paper down on the seat in public rest rooms and start putting it on your cellphone instead. That’s right, you heard me. Studies have shown that your cell phone, which you hold up to your face and talk into with your mouth, is actually 10 times more filthy than your average public toilet, which only touches your gluteus maximus, (well, at least if you are doing it correctly). Cellphones are nothing more than cruise ships for disgusting bacteria. Let’s all get rid of them on Monday at 4:57 p.m.
8. Stop washing your blue jeans. Hey, I know it’s kind of gross, especially here in South Mississippi during the summer time where butt-crack sweat is highly unavoidable. However, I’m sharing the advice from the experts on this. Levi’s CEO Chip Bergh admitted to going 10 years without washing his favorite pair of jeans and during a recent interview said, “If you talk to real denim aficionados, they will all agree you should never put a pair of jeans in a washing machine.” Who am I to argue with the CEO of Levi’s about jean care? If you see me wearing jeans in August, don’t get too close.
9. Stop peeing in the shower. Seriously. I know you’re doing it so don’t lie about it. I don’t want to hear the “it all rinses down the drain anyway” nonsense either. There is a toilet in the same darn room. Either use it before you get in the shower or after, but stop disposing of waste product in the same place that you are supposed to be cleaning yourself. It not only makes you disgusting but also inconsiderate, as well as one of the laziest people on the face of the planet.
10. Stop placating the loony left. Why we keep giving into to the wacky minority among us is beyond me. Too many people are saying, “OK, maybe if we stop celebrating Columbus Day” they will stop complaining. And then it’s “OK, maybe if we just change the state flag, they’ll stop complaining.” And then it’s, “OK, maybe if we take down all of the Confederate statues, they will stop complaining,” ”OK, maybe if we create transgender bathrooms they will stop complaining,” “OK, maybe if we start saying ‘Happy Holidays’ instead of ‘Merry Christmas’ they will stop complaining.” If you haven’t realized it by now, they will never stop complaining, protesting and making more and more ridiculous demands.
For God’s sake people, wake up before it’s too late. We now have lunatics on the left demanding that we no longer use pronouns like “he or she,” demanding that we no longer teach kids about World War II, demanding that we impeach a duly elected President of the United States because they didn’t like the outcome of the last election and, as I predicted a few years back, there are now the first calls for the statues of our Founding Fathers to come down.
We are at a breaking point. We’ve let the lunatic fringe impose their will on the rest of us and now we are at the point of no longer being able to recognize the country that we were so blessed to grow up in.
If you pick just one of the things above to stop doing, please let it be this last one. Thank you and an early Merry Christmas to all of you.
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
