A couple of years ago, I shared a post on Facebook that mocked misinformation. The photo allegedly showed a 206-year-old Tibetan monk who had just been discovered alive in a mountain cave. The caption said he had been in a meditative state called “takatet” for years. It continued, “Among his things, they found an old scroll that read, ‘Stop believing all the crap you read on Facebook.’”

Recently, the post popped up as a memory on my Facebook page and I shared it again. This time, though, independent fact-checkers blocked it, writing, “Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.” Well, duh!

Daniel Gardner

