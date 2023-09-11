A couple of years ago, I shared a post on Facebook that mocked misinformation. The photo allegedly showed a 206-year-old Tibetan monk who had just been discovered alive in a mountain cave. The caption said he had been in a meditative state called “takatet” for years. It continued, “Among his things, they found an old scroll that read, ‘Stop believing all the crap you read on Facebook.’”
Recently, the post popped up as a memory on my Facebook page and I shared it again. This time, though, independent fact-checkers blocked it, writing, “Independent fact-checkers say this information has no basis in fact.” Well, duh!
Last Friday, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled against the Biden administration’s suppression of information on social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, regarding posts related to COVID-19 and allegations of election fraud. The ruling specifically applied to the White House, surgeon general, CDC and FBI.
Before the 5th Circuit’s hearing, a lower-court judge had ruled that “U.S. officials illegally coerced” social media platforms into censoring those posts. The 5th Circuit agreed, writing that such coercion violated the First Amendment’s free speech protections. The panel wrote, “The government is not permitted to advance these interests to the extent that it engages in viewpoint suppression.”
Initiated in July 2016, Crossfire Hurricane was likely the most egregious example of information-suppression and manipulation. The FBI operation occurred at the end of the Obama administration to smear Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign for president and inaugurate Hillary Clinton as president.
After four years of continual media and Democrat charges of Russian collusion, Special Counsel John Durham was appointed in October 2020 to investigate the origins of Crossfire Hurricane. Durham’s final report was released May 15, 2023. It documented the roles played by Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama, James Comey and a host of other top administration officials to smear Trump with a “Russian Hoax” from the summer of 2016 to the end of his term in 2021.
President Biden didn’t miss a beat on Jan. 21, 2021, when he began tearing down all that Trump had accomplished during his four years in office. Of course, as we have seen, Biden and his administration worked hand-in-glove with a complicit media to suppress all information that contradicted the establishment’s mantra about COVID-19, election interference and, the party favorite, climate change.
What can we expect between now and November 2024? We’ll see national emergencies that will serve as pretense for suspending First, Second, Third, Fourth, Fifth and 10th amendment rights. As we’ve seen, the courts have ruled the Biden administration has violated American’s right to freedom of speech. The right to bear arms has been under continual attack. New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham just decreed a temporary gun ban in parts of her state commenting that the Second Amendment is not absolute.
And what about our protection from illegal government search and seizure (Fourth Amendment)? Or, our Fifth Amendment right to due process? Ask Jan. 6 prisoners about their rights to a speedy trial as well as excess bail or fines and cruel and unusual punishment (Eighth Amendment).
The Bill of Rights protects Americans only as long as the government respects and abides by its constitutional limitations. It’s absurd to give fact-checkers positions of adjudication.
Daniel L. Gardner is a columnist who lives in Starkville. Cntact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.