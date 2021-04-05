One thing that I have learned in my life is that we are constantly evolving. People, places and things can change in the blink of an eye, but other times, it is more of a slow season of growth that allows us to learn lessons about ourselves and the world around us. Since earning my doctorate, I have found a new passion in teaching at the university level. I am so blessed to have been given the opportunity to teach social work practice to those who I refer to as “baby social workers.”
Having worked in the clinical field for the past 15 years, I can offer real-life experience to them as they develop in knowledge, stretching themselves in their own capabilities so that they can become competent, responsible, unbiased and healthy clinicians and social workers for years to come.
This semester, I am teaching a substance abuse and addictions class to seniors at the University of Tennessee-Knoxville. I may be a little partial since this is my alma mater, but the students in this class are some of the brightest young people that I have had the pleasure to teach thus far. They seem to have a thirst for knowledge and are willing to openly discuss the subject matter with an open mind, longing for more. By the end of every class, all of us voice our desire that the class meet more often so we can continue the meaningful conversations that are born out of each topic.
At the beginning of the semester, I gave my students an assignment that I hoped would give them some insight into what it may feel like to have an addiction and to assist them in understanding what people with chemical dependence face in treatment and recovery. I expected some of them to scoff at the idea, just like they would with any other academic paper that they are forced to write. The assignment asked them to pick something in their life to abstain from for 30 days and keep a journal, detailing their thoughts, feelings, struggles and successes, writing at least twice per week. The assignment was due on March 22, and I was crossing my fingers that my brilliant academic idea of an assignment would be successful for its intended purpose.
Early in the project, the students were required to let me know what they planned to abstain from. More than half of them decided to give up social media for 30 days. Some gave up fast food, sugar, shopping and cigarettes, and a few gave up alcohol. I was excited to see where this journey took them. Last week, I sat down at my computer to begin reading the completed projects that these soon-to-be graduates had completed. I expected most of them to be good and meaningful, but I was shocked at the words that leaped out at me from the screen of my computer. The journals that were written were filled with deep reflection and insight, and I was utterly taken aback at the level of emotion that was poured into this project by each student. As I read page after page (hundreds of pages), I was awed by the dedication of these students to endure the struggle that they found themselves in, all for the sake of getting a good grade.
Success or failure of the total abstinence did not contribute to their passing or failing of the project. I honestly expected most of them to give up about halfway through. What I discovered about these kids was that their integrity was to be commended. Throughout their writings, they documented how surprised they were at how hard this project was for them, but they were determined to follow through, simply because they told me they would. Their commitment meant a lot to them and they wanted to keep it. It wasn’t about the grade anymore, it was about the meaning behind the project. Each student recognized their weakness and wrote about the power that social media (or sugar or fast food) had over their lives.
Their struggles came to life for me through the words that they poured onto the page, and I felt for them as they wrote about their constant feeling of being a “failure” when they gave into peer pressure and went to McDonald’s with their friends or logged in to their social media account after a particularly hard day. Failure was a common word that I continued to see throughout the hours that it took to read every journal entry. They wrote that when they stumbled and were not successful at abstaining 100 percent of the time, their self-worth suffered and they had the urge to give up. One commented that “if I can’t even stay off of social media for 30 days, how can I expect myself to be able to help someone else?”
The emotions that they felt were astonishing to me, and I quickly realized that maybe I should have given them a warning that this assignment may elicit strong feelings that they may not be aware of. I had no idea that they would have such emotional reactions. One student said, “We should have been assigned to a therapist to help us through this assignment.” But then I remembered that this was part of the purpose of the project. For them to feel what it may be like for one to have an addiction to something and to try to break that stronghold. It was tougher than any of us imagined. If you think that they are just whining about an assignment, why don’t you try the same thing for 30 days and see how you fare?
Collectively, my class and I learned many things from this assignment. We learned that we all have struggles and we deal with them in different ways. Some of us eat too much and some of us depend on affirmation from a “like” emoji for our self-worth. We are all afraid of failure, and “failure” can be defined in many ways. Feelings of failure lead to decreased happiness, which can be detrimental to our emotional health. It is important to know that just because we aren’t successful in the way we expect to be every single minute of every day does not mean that we are a moral fiasco. We are human. We mess up and don’t always live up to our own expectations. The important thing is that we get back up and continue on living for the next day, and the day after that.
Forgiveness of self is vital to pressing on toward any goal that we are reaching for. We need other people to help us succeed. Support groups are important to our success in anything that we do. Our identity and self-worth is not dependent on our perfect performance, although we should continue to try to do the best we can. One student wrote that change “is not black and white, to change or not to change, but a compilation of a million decisions that must constantly be made under the changing circumstances of life.” She summed it up perfectly.
I may have gleaned more from my students than they did from the academic assignment itself. What I am most proud of is that these young people give me hope. In a world where things seem so chaotic and dismal, they are the future of our world. We often hear that our world is going to hell in a handbasket because of the youth of this country, but I can assure you that we will be just fine. The people I am charged to “teach” have taught me that they are a generation full of intelligence, good insight into themselves and the world around them, integrity, responsibility and compassion who plan to serve a world full of hurting people. I hope that I have made just a fraction of the impact on them as they have on me.
Dr. Rhonda Smith is a licensed clinical social worker at South Central Regional Medical Center. Email her at rsmith@scrmc.com.
