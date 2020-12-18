Twenty-six years ago, my family and I moved from New Jersey to Mississippi. Then-realtor Donna Applewhite took us all over Laurel and Jones County looking at any and every suitable dwelling that could comfortably house a family of four plus “Nanny K,” whom we were bringing with us to care for our 4- and 2-year-old girls while Mom and Dad worked.
We didn’t know it at the time, but when we decided to purchase “the old Diket house” off of University Avenue up in North Laurel for $150,000, we had just purchased the very best house in all of Jones County and probably Mississippi.
You would never be able to tell that the modest four-bedroom, split-level Tudor-style home that sits on less than an acre of land was the best house in Jones County. No, the only way you would have known is if you had moved there yourself 26 years ago.
Our first indication of what a magical house this was happened pretty fast. I was out in our new backyard playing with the girls when we heard a strange rustling coming up through the thick brush and heavily wooded area that once stood behind the house but has since been cleared. As the noise approached, the girls and I stared in wonder, as we didn’t have a clue who or what was coming toward us through the brush.
Amazingly, almost like a leprechaun, out of the woods popped a sharply-dressed, good-looking older man wearing stylish suspenders and dress clothes. I remember it like it was yesterday, as the girls and I were quite taken aback.
The man came toward me, held out his hand and said, “Hi, I’m Vic West.” I never found out why Mr. West decided to cut through the thick brush instead of walking up the road, but I learned that he and his wife Louise were our back-door neighbors and that they would be dropping off a “bucket of chicken” for our dinner that night, as they wanted to welcome us to the neighborhood.
As Mr. West made his exit the same way he had arrived, I stood there with mouth agape thinking, “Did a sharply dressed man wearing designer suspenders just appear out of the brush and say he was bringing us a bucket of chicken?” I felt like Dorothy from the Wizard of Oz and told the kids, “Girls, we’re not in New Jersey anymore.”
This wasn’t a dream though. A bucket of Kentucky Fried Chicken arrived later that day and, of course, we devoured it. And then slowly but surely, we got to know who Vic and Louise West really were.
I know that most of you knew them as the founders of one of the largest franchises of Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurants in the United States, but that was just a very small part of who they really were. Quintessential Southern charm and good taste exuded from the pores of Vic and Louise. Because of the Wests, we quickly fell in love with Jones County and Mississippi. God couldn’t have created two more perfect ambassadors. But the Wests gave so much more for those of us who were blessed with the purchase of the best house in Jones County.
Vic and Louise were the most genuine, caring, loving and generous people I’ve ever met. I think they recognized very quickly that we didn’t have any family or friends in Mississippi, and they went out of their way to make sure that we knew we weren’t alone. They embraced the role of being our friends and neighbors, but they also gladly took on surrogate grandparent duties for our children, and sometimes even surrogate parent duties for the adults.
For two decades, I would share an afternoon “toddy” or two out in the Wests’ sunroom with Vic. Vic would call me up on the old landline once or twice a week and say, “Jim, I’m going to be pouring a toddy in about an hour. Would you like to join me?” I never turned him down. It was pure joy every time, and it pretty much went like clockwork. I’d show up at the door. Louise would warmly greet me and send me to the table in the sunroom where Vic was waiting with the Makers Mark and 7-Up. He’d pour us a drink, and then we would discuss family, politics, business, history, science, sports or whatever else was on one of our minds that day.
At some point, Louise would bring us a bowl of nuts or some other snack, and Vic would say, “Lou, come sit down and join us,” to which she would always reply, “No, Vic, you boys talk, I’m going to watch my shows.” Invariably, Vic would get stuck on a detail while telling some particular story and shout into the other room, “Louise, what year did so and so happen?” Or “Lou, what was that boy’s name?” Or “Louise, where were we when such and such happened?” Incredibly, she always knew the answer. Always.
Vic and I almost always stopped after two toddys. On the occasional times when we decided to have “another half of one,” Louise, with the utmost Southern charm, would make it clear that she knew we were pushing our limit even though Vic was already home and I had a 30-second walk back to my house.
I’d give my right pinky finger for just one more toddy with Mr. West at the table in the sunroom. Vic passed away a few years ago after battling dementia. On Tuesday night, Louise left this world to join him. She was laid to rest yesterday at Sunset Gardens in Laurel.
As sad as this moment is for Vic and Louise’s four sons, Dick, Bill, Steve and Tim and their wives and kids and grandkids — and as sad as this moment is for all of us who loved and cherished our time with Vic and Louise — I can’t help but think that all of our sadness combined couldn’t come close to matching the joy that must have taken place when Vic and Louise were reunited in heaven.
From the beginning, Vic and Louise were a match made in heaven. Beautiful both inside and out, they not only came from humble beginnings and built a life for their kids and grandchildren that lives on today, they also made a difference in our community, in the State of Mississippi and they deeply touched so many others’ lives, like my family, along the way.
But I think what I am going to remember best about Vic and Louise West is their love and respect for each other. It was so genuine, and it gave you a warm feeling simply being in the company of that kind of true love. There can be no doubt that kind of love reunites in the next life.
For the first time since we moved to Mississippi, my neighbors don’t include Vic or Louise West, and not coincidentally, for the first time in 26 years, I no longer live in the best house in Jones County. That makes me very, very sad.
We will always love you, Vic and Louise!
Jim Cegielski is publisher of the Leader-Call. He lives in Laurel.
